By Ladislav Zemaneck

As Paris burns, the EU establishment’s failures invite a political revolt that could reshape the future of the West.

Paris is burning again. Violent riots are tearing through French cities as protests over rising living costs descend into chaos. Looting. Arson. More than 2,400 arrests.

Dozens of officers injured. Historic town halls torched. Streets devastated in Paris, Limoges, etc. While leftist/socialists protesters chant about the “cost of living,” flames rise from neighborhoods that once stood as beacons of French liberty and culture.

Paris riots: The verdict on progressive rule

This disorder is the brutal, undeniable verdict on decades of liberal , socialist and progressive rule: the project has failed completely.

Mass migration is not simply a generous humanitarian act. It is a deliberate project carried out by Brussel bureaucrats. It is the engine of the left’s cherished dream of erasing European native cultures – something conservatives call the ‘Great Replacement’

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the firebrand capitalizing on these riots, has long appeared to despise the “white and stale” France of tradition, faith, and national pride. He fights for a “New France” – young, urban, multicultural, queer, and woke. He embodies the argument that the Western European far left is no friend of Europe. It is the enemy.

In Spain, socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has moved to legalize over one million illegal, undocumented, uneducated, unskilled, unproductive migrants from the ghettos of Third World countries, granting them rights to roam the EU at will.

The move has provoked fury, including within European political circles. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has recently warned that, if the tide continues, Central European nations may have to “defend our borders” and deploy an army on the German frontier.

The Ceuta crisis – in which some 80,000 migrants surged into the Spanish exclave only a couple of months ago – is another stark reminder of the pressures facing Europe’s borders.

Sánchez does not stand alone. He represents the broader Brussels euro-bureaucracy: billions in EU funds flow to media organizations and NGOs facilitating mass migration, while the same bureaucracy tightens Digital Services Act rules and advances the European Democracy Shield, suppressing conservative voices and the integrity of democratic competition.

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France imposes curfews as riots spiral

Rubio’s vision: Reclaiming the Western civilization

Marco Rubio, America’s Secretary of State, saw the challenge during his early October 2026 European tour, which included Iceland, Greece, and Portugal. Defense and energy security talks were vital, but his real message came in Athens, beneath the shadow of the Acropolis. Rubio called for a revival of the West. He demanded greatness, self-confidence, civilizational vitality, pride in Christianity, and nationalism, and an “unapologetic pursuit of sovereign, national power.”

He criticized transnational bureaucracies, mass migration, the welfare state that fosters decline and helplessness, the “climate cult,” and open borders.

In February, 2026, he had made the argument even more starkly at the Munich Security Conference: the “end of history” and the triumph of liberal democracy? No. A foolish idea. The West, he argued, must build a new Western century.

And the Trump administration is not just talking. It is acting. Funding is being redirected from globalist and woke agendas towards conservative voices, think tanks, and interests across Europe and beyond.

If America is prepared to push back against the EU’s accelerating drift towards demographic replacement, political authoritarianism, and economic insanity, this is not simply interference; it is the strongest possible counterpressure – precisely what Europe’s patriots need right now.

Donald Trump was right. Europe needs regime change. Europe needs a conservative revolution.

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The cost of liberal failure

The riots, the terror, the spread of anti-semitism across Western Europe, the destruction of great monuments, and centuries of culture – Ceuta and Paris stand as stark reminders.

The liberal establishment is impotent and sterile. It cannot even manage its own cities. It has turned European streets into war zones and its capitals into symbols of surrender.

Let us be clear about the stakes. For centuries, Europe stood at the heart of Western civilization. Now, its pillars are rotting under the weight of progressive dogma. Open borders erode national cultures and cohesion.

The welfare state fosters dependency and helplessness, instead of self-reliance and independence.

The expensive climate cult distracts from real issues. Bureaucracies in Brussels regulate everything except the influx that is permanently changing Europe’s demographics.

Today’s Europe bears witness to the growth of parallel societies in cities from Paris to Stockholm. Crime statistics indicate that migrant cohorts are disproportionately involved in sexual assaults, terrorism, and gang violence.

Integration failures fosters resentment. Cultural clashes erupt into the very riots we see today.

Anti-semitism has surged: synagogues attacked, Jewish communities targeted. These are symptoms of a demographic transformation that left-wing elites frame as “humanism.”

The Cost of Europe’s Foreign-Born Population: The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist in their own cultures, instead of assimilating. These are outcomes the native European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

The Cost of Germany’s Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The federal and state cost of Germany’s migrant population was about $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of: 1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, 2) Language and job training, 3) Immigrants having high crime rates cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person, and 4) The entire German economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

NOTE: Because of dubious decisions by Brussel/German elites, Germany’s real GDP growth averaged about 1.2%/y from 2000 to 2025, characterized by moderate expansions followed by severe contractions, and stagnation since about 2022.

Yet, amid this despair, hope flickers. Patriots are rising.

In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally has gained ground with policies rooted in sovereignty, borders, and family values.

In Germany, the AfD is growing stronger. Across the continent, millions of ordinary Europeans share the same unease: our ancestors built cathedrals, universities, and statehood. Will we allow globalists and progressives to consign that legacy to history?

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Western Europe is sleepwalking toward civilizational suicide

The conservative revolution: Europe’s choice and the new Western century

Marco Rubio’s Athens address captured this challenge. He reminded the world that the West is at an inflection point. It can atrophy, serve hostile interests, and decline into irrelevance.

A return to Christian roots strengthens families and communities. Healthy nationalism fosters loyalty and shared sacrifice. Sovereignty restores democratic control over people’s destiny. These are not inherently divisive principles; they are the essential pillars to make the West great again.

Europe’s achievements were not accidental. They flowed from the interplay of faith, reason, and rules-based liberty. Replace those foundations with open borders and wokeness, and you risk producing the Paris we see today: burning buildings, paralyzed cities, and eroding trust. The liberal establishment has amply demonstrated that it cannot cope with the challenges confronting it.

Rubio’s message is clear: build a new Western century. That means stronger community solidarity and altruistic spirit, and policies that put nation-states and citizens first. Trump’s America is already acting. Europe’s best interests demand the same counter pressures against globalist networks and liberal elites.

The riots have spoken that liberalism is a fraud. Ceuta and Paris show the face of the liberal order.

Western Europe needs to wake up and realize that the liberal experiment is over. And so is the time for complacency.

The battle for sovereignty, identity, and civilizational future must begin. The question is no longer whether Europe must change, but whether its leaders will find the courage to lead that change, as Trump is doing in the US.