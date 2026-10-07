When Chekhov was asked what the nature of failing societies was, he replied:

"In failing societies, there is a thousand fools for every enlightened mind, and a thousand crude words for every conscious word.

The majority always remains ignorant, and the reasonable man is constantly defeated.

If you see trivial topics dominating discussions in a society, and fools taking center stage, then you are in the presence of a very failing society.

That is why democracy is not suitable for ignorant societies, because it is the ignorant majority who will decide your fate.”

Some Comments:

For example, in modern times, songs and meaningless lyrics find millions of people to dance to them and repeat them, and the singer becomes famous, known, and loved, an idol to be admired.

People take his/her opinion on matters of society and life, such as the political opinions of movie stars and singers.

As for writers and authors, no one knows them and no one gives them value or weight.

Most people love futility and anesthesia.

Someone who anesthetizes us to distance us from our thoughts.

Someone who makes us laugh while uttering trivialities, is much preferred to someone who wakes us to reality and hurts by telling us the truth.