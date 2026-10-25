Willem’s Substack

Willem’s Substack

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John Shanahan
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Willem Post's articles should be read by leaders and thinkers in North America and Europe. We live in a void of ignorance promoted by governments and the media that will come to no good.

For 500 years, the world suffered under European Empires and perpetual wars. The transition of the last century to an anti-modern world orientation, anti-fossil fuels, anti-nuclear power, man-made global warming alarmist propaganda, depopulation of the world, incredible national debt bubbles, Communism versus Capitalism, religion is poison dogma, no religion is better than Jewish-Christian heritage; Islam and Jewish-Christianity cultures are compatible government policies will end Western Civilization as we know it.

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