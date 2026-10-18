By Mxaim Semenov

On January 8, 1654, drums resounded in the town square of Pereiaslav. Cossacks, townsfolk, and commanders formed a large circle and Hetman Bogdan Khmelnitsky stepped into the center.

This was a man who had seen it all: six years of war, stunning victories and crushing defeats, burned cities and villages, and the betrayal of allies. On that day, he offered the people a choice that would shape their future. He told the people there are four options for the Cossacks to be a protectorate:

The first option was the Turkish Sultan – a Muslim who was known to oppress Orthodox Christians in Greece.

The second option was the Crimean Khan – also a Muslim who couldn’t really be trusted since he often betrayed allies.

The third option was the Roman Catholic Polish king who led the Polish Lithuanian Commonwealth, PLC, who was not a viable option, because everyone remembered how the Polish land-owning lords had oppressed and fleeced the Cossack people

The fourth option was the Tsar of Russia, a fellow Orthodox Christian.

The people responded with a cry, “We want to be under the protection of the Eastern Orthodox Tsar!”

The choice between the West and Russia is often considered a recent phenomenon. Yet for the Cossacks who lived in an large area presently called Ukraine, this choice in 1654, was made not by politicians behind closed doors, but by the public in the middle of a town square.

Why did these Cossacks, accustomed to electing their own hetmans and exercising self-governance, choose to serve the Russian tsars? And why did many Cossacks remain loyal to Russia time and again, even when their hetmans betrayed their oath to the tsar, such as when the Cossack hetman Mazepa, after 20 years of loyal service, betrayed Peter the Great and allied with the King of Sweden in 1708.

In 1709, Peter the Great won the battle of Poltava, located on the east side of the Dnieper. The Swedish king Charles XII was defeated, but managed to flee with about 2000 troops, including Ivan Mazepa, the traitorous hetman of the Cossack Hetmanate, CH, to Bender (in present-day Moldava), then part of the Ottoman Empire. The king returned to Sweden in 1714, after 5 years in exile. He died likely from an assassin’s bullet in the head on November 30, 1718.

Mazepa, born on March 30, 1639, into a Polish aristocratic family that reinvented itself as Cossack nobility. He faithfully served Peter the Great for almost two decades until 1708, when he made a secret pact with Sweden, which ultimately led to the Battle of Poltava.

The traitorous hetman had switched sides with the aim of the CH gaining greater independence, but he died in exile at age 70 in October 1709. Peter knew about his treason, and had appointed Ivan Skoropadskyi as hetman of the CH, which had been a protectorate of Russia since 1654.

Mazepa was condemned in Russia as an oath-breaker. Peter the Great issued a mock award intended for Mazepa known as the ‘Order of Judas’ which featured the likeness of Judas Iscariot.

The Poltava victory marked the rise of Russia as a major European power and started the decline of Sweden’s dominance over the Baltic Sea. As part of the Treaty of Nystad, 1721, Russia gained Estonian, Livonia, Ingria and parts of Karelia, which secured trade access to the Baltic Sea for the new city St. Petersburg (founded by Peter the Great in 1703) and navy city Kronstadt.

17th-century-style Eurointegration

By the mid-17th century, much of present-day Ukraine was under the control of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. And this was far from an appealing condition for the Cossacks.

The Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth was governed by the Polish Catholic nobility, many of whom viewed the local Eastern Orthodox Cossacks as second-class citizens. They referred to them as ‘bydlo’ (cattle), stripping them of all rights.

They were barred from professional guilds and faced restrictions in holding municipal offices. Peasants were effectively enslaved, while many Orthodox churches and monasteries were seized and shut down. Priests and monks suffered persecution, humiliation, and violence.

Cossack on duty, painting by Jozef Brandt

The common people lost many of their defenders. Many noble Orthodox families converted to Catholicism en masse – not out of conviction, but to ‘be more Polish’. For example, Ieremiah Vishnevetsky, a man from an Orthodox family whose ‘conversion’ was driven by a desire for status and career advancement, became one of the primary oppressors and tormentors of the Orthodox Cossack people.

At the same time, the southern territories of the PLC, now Ukraine, faced regular raids by the Crimean Tatars, who pillaged border settlements, captured people and sold them as slaves to the Ottoman Empire.

Fleeing from the oppressive rule of the PLC on one side and seeking protection from the constant invasions of the Tatars on the other, the Orthodox Cossacks retreated into the so-called Wild Field.

In the expansive, fertile steppes stretching from the Dniester to the Don rivers, there was no authority to govern them. These people established their own communities and formed self-defense groups. Living on the frontier, in conditions far harsher than those of America’s Wild West, they always had their weapons at hand.

The population in these areas was 1) mainly Orthodox-Christian Cossacks, who were mostly peasants and townspeople; 2) orthodox Christian clergy with land-owning monasteries; 3) some pro-Cossack Lithuanian/Ruthenian nobility with large estates; 4) some Russians and Belarusians, 5) some runaway serfs from Polish and Lithuanian estates, and 6) some Jews and Tartars. All desired freedom from Polish, Lithuanian and Crimean Tartar rule.

The Cossacks lived in small settlements and small towns, rode on horseback, engaged in agriculture, fishing and hunting. They were fierce defenders of their territories. Cossacks often served as mercenaries for Polish military needs (border defense, such as against Crimean Tartars). They were known for protecting the Orthodox-Christian faith and fiercely resisting the imposition of Roman-Catholic Polish rule. They resisted the attempts by Polish/Lithuanian nobilities to subordinate them, i.e., impose serfdom, control, and taxation, which led to significant uprisings against Poland and Lithuania in 1591, 1630, 1637, 1638 and 1648

The Cossacks launched campaigns against the Crimean Khanate, which was a vassal state of the Ottoman Empire, but their primary focus was on preserving their Orthodox faith and resisting PLC oppression.

NOTE: The Ottoman Empire

In 1600, the OE included almost all borderlands of the Black Sea.

The Tartar-dominated Crimean Khanate, CK, was a vassal state of the OE.

The CK stretched from west of Odessa and to east of Rostov near the Azov Sea, about 1600 km by land (1000 miles, the same as Boston to Chicago), and bordered in the north to Czarist Russia and the Cossack Hetmanate, CH, which had been a protectorate of Czarist Russia since 1654, until annexed by Catherine the Great in 1764 (the east part) and 1775 (the west part).

Throughout the first half of the 17th century, uprisings frequently erupted across southern territories, but due to the Cossacks’ poor organization and the superior military training of the PLC, these rebellions were consistently crushed with brutal force.

By 1648, it seemed that the PLC had subjugated the Cossack populace. For the PLC, it seemed like there was nothing more to worry about. However, this was a grave mistake.

Unity of faith

Against the background of the horrifying national and religious oppression raging in southern territories, the neighboring Orthodox Russian Tsardom presented a stark contrast.

At the beginning of the 17th century, Russia had endured a brutal civil war and foreign intervention known as the Time of Troubles. Nevertheless, it had managed to repel external foes and was steadily regaining its strength. This powerful, centralized Orthodox state naturally drew the attention of the Cossacks.

During this period, identity was largely defined by faith, and the terms ‘Orthodox’ and ‘Russian’ were nearly interchangeable. At that time, there was no clear distinction between Russians and Cossacks; both identified as Orthodox and Russian, viewing themselves as heirs to the medieval state of Kievan Rus’.

While people in the Russian Tsardom and modern-day Ukraine had their linguistic and regional differences, they had a lot more in common with each other than with the Roman Catholic Poles.

National and religious identities were intertwined, which is why Cossack leader Bogdan Khmelnitsky, in his speech at the Pereiaslav Council emphasized this unity by saying, “We share the same Orthodox faith.”

Pereiaslav Agreement depicted on a 1954 USSR stamp.

However, a shared faith and identity didn’t automatically translate into political decisions. Whenever uprisings happened, Cossack delegations went to Moscow seeking assistance.

In 1620, Cossack Hetman Pyotr Sagaidachny wrote to Tsar Mikhail Fyodorovich, expressing the Cossacks’ readiness to serve him.

In 1624, Metropolitan Iov Boretsky of Kiev directly appealed to the Russian tsar, asking him to protect the “brotherly people” and to incorporate Malorossiya (literally, Little Russia – one of Ukraine’s historical names) into Russia.

But at the beginning of the 17th century, Russia was just recovering from the turmoil of the Time of Troubles and was not prepared for a new war with the PLC so it responded to these appeals with caution.

Nonetheless, this did not deter the Cossack people. In the 1630s, thousands of Cossacks migrated to the Russian Tsardom, settling along its southern borders.

After the defeat of the 1638 uprising, Hetman Yakov Ostrianin led 1,000 Cossacks and their families into Russia. He settled in Chuguev (present-day Kharkov region), where the tsarist government was constructing a new fortress, and helped repel Tatar raids on the southern frontiers alongside Russian troops.

Thus, the historical region known as Slobozhanshchina emerged, which encompassed the modern-day Ukrainian cities of Sumy, Kharkov, Izium, and others.

Cossacks who served the Tsar settled there, living next to the Russian forces that were stationed in the area.

Ultimately, the unity between the Russian Tsardom and Orthodox Cossacks was sealed by Bogdan Khmelnitsky.

Free choice

Bogdan Khmelnitsky knew from personal experience the futility of seeking peaceful and respectful relations with the Poles. By age 50, he had a successful military career, numerous campaigns, and years of loyal service to the Polish king.

In 1648, he held the rank of Cossack hundredman (similar to a company commander) in Chigirin. However, taking advantage of Khmelnitsky’s absence, the nobleman Chaplinsky seized his family estate, kidnapped his wife, and assaulted his son.

When Khmelnitsky sought justice in the Polish court, he was laughed at. From then on, Khmelnitsky sought both personal and national revenge.

Khmelnitsky sparked a Cossack uprising that quickly gained popular support. As a gifted military leader, he won several battles, decimating the Polish army and capturing its commanders.

Following initial victories in the summer of 1648, Khmelnitsky reached out to Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich of Russia, requesting that the Cossacks and their lands be placed “under the tsar’s high hand.”

However, accepting the Cossacks as subjects meant Russia would have to engage in war with the PLC, something Moscow wasn’t prepared for at that time.

The next five years of war were incredibly tough for the Cossacks: victories were interspersed with defeats, and their allies – the Crimean Tatars – often betrayed them.

The conflict devastated their fertile lands and claimed an increasing number of lives. The Cossacks realized that alone, they wouldn’t be able to stand up to the PLC, then the strongest player in the region.

If they were defeated, the Polish nobles would return and exact revenge. Therefore, Khmelnitsky continued his diplomatic outreach to Moscow.

‘Zaporozhian Cossacks write to the Sultan of Turkey’ by Ilya Repin

Eventually, the Russian Tsardom recognized that it was ready for a big war. In late 1653, the Zemsky Sobor, a representative assembly, decided to accept the Zaporozhian Host under the “high hand” of the tsar. A large embassy headed by Boyar Vasily Buturlin was dispatched to the Cossack lands.

In January 1654, a Cossack council convened in Pereiaslav. It was attended by Cossack leaders of the time: Khmelnitsky himself, renowned commanders, colonels, judges, and representatives from 14 of the 17 Cossack regiments.

According to Cossack tradition, however, such a pivotal decision could not rest solely with the elites. So, Khmelnitsky and his comrades went to the town square and addressed the people, who eagerly embraced the news, shouting their desire to be ruled by the “Eastern Orthodox tsar.” The Cossack commanders unanimously agreed to ally with Russia and accepted the Russian tsar as their sovereign.

Following this, Cossack and Russian diplomats traveled throughout the Cossack lands, and in just the first two months of 1654, over 120,000 people in 183 towns and settlements pledged allegiance to the Russian tsar – a staggering figure considering the logistical challenges of the era.

Accounts of those who witnessed these events, both on the Russian and Cossack side, reveal that in most cases, Cossacks, townsfolk, and peasants enthusiastically swore loyalty to the Russian tsar, with refusals being exceedingly rare.

The formal incorporation of the Cossack Hetmanate into the Russian Tsardom was sealed by the March Articles of 1654. The Cossack Hetmanate, aka, Zaporozhian Host, found itself under a kind of protectorate of the Russian Tsardom, while enjoying extensive internal freedom.

The agreement, ratified by Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich, affirmed the election of the Hetman and Cossack elders, protected the rights and liberties of the Cossacks, townspeople, and Orthodox clergy, ensured the autonomy of local courts and the freedom of tax collection, and allowed the Hetman to establish diplomatic relations with other peoples, except for Poland and the Ottoman Empire.

In return, the Russian Tsardom guaranteed military protection for the Cossacks and committed to fighting against the PLC.

At that time, the Cossacks enjoyed a remarkably privileged position. Just a short while before, Polish nobles had treated the Cossacks as “cattle,” humiliating and oppressing them. Now, however, the Cossacks had freedom and were backed by the tsar’s mighty army.

But comfort can breed complacency, and some Cossack leaders came to believe that their oaths to the Russian tsar didn’t amount to much.

Bohdan Khmelnytsky’s entry to Kiev by Mykola Ivasyuk

The Ruin

Three years after the Pereiaslav Council, Khmelnitsky died, and Ivan Vygovsky took over. He initially built his career in the service of the PLC, but later switched sides to become the personal secretary of Bogdan Khmelnitsky.

Vygovsky was a key advocate for joining Russia, yet upon becoming hetman, he reversed his stance and forgot his oath of loyalty to Moscow. Just a year after taking power in 1658, he signed the Treaty of Hadiach with the PLC, which aimed to reincorporate Cossack lands into Poland.

However, it soon became apparent that the decision of 1654 wasn’t made solely by the Cossack leadership. Early on, at the stage of negotiations with Poland, figures like Colonel Martyn Pushkar and Zaporozhian Otaman Yakov Barabash opposed the decision to defect to the Polish side and betray their Orthodox brethren. Many Cossacks and townsfolk rallied behind them. For these individuals, returning to Polish rule meant a return to oppression and humiliation. Vygovsky managed to suppress this particular uprising, and commanders loyal to Russia were killed.

After Vygovsky’s open betrayal, however, many prominent Cossack leaders, such as Ivan Bogun and Ivan Sirko, rose against him. For them, as for the hundreds of thousands of Cossacks, treason against the Russian tsar and submission to the Polish were intolerable.

Consequently, the Cossacks united with Russian forces against the traitors. Notably, in 1658, Kiev was defended from Vygovsky’s troops by the combined forces of Tsarist voivode Vasily Sheremetev and Kiev colonel Vasily Dvoretsky.

As the conflict escalated, not only Cossacks but even townspeople and ordinary peasants turned against Vygovsky’s allies. Those who had betrayed their oath to the tsar were often punished or killed by the people.

Pro-Russian Cossacks and Tsarist troops united to inflict a series of defeats upon Vygovsky; he lost power and fled to Poland, where he was ultimately executed without trial, since he was no longer needed.

This stands in stark contrast to Dvoretsky, whose descendants remained influential members of the local Malorossian elite until 1917.

Portrait by Havrylo Vasko, 1850

This story illustrated that Russia’s influence among Cossacks rested not on fleeting decisions made by individual commanders but on the overwhelming support of the people. However, at that point, the Cossacks plunged into decades of civil strife.

In 1659, Yuriy Khmelnitsky, the son of Bogdan Khmelnitsky, became hetman and signed new agreements with Russia. By then, Russia had begun to grasp the unique political culture of the Cossack elites and started to curb Cossack independence.

Under the new terms, electing a hetman or making international decisions required the tsar’s approval, and the presence of Russian garrisons increased in Cossack cities.

However, soon after signing the treaty with Moscow, Yuriy Khmelnitsky launched a war against the Poles. Having lost this war, he ended up signing another agreement with the PLC.

Yet another Cossack hetman had ‘outplayed’ himself, negotiating worse terms with the Poles than with the Russians. As a result, Cossack autonomy was curbed and they were obligated to fight alongside the Poles against the Russian Tsardom.

The Cossack regiments stationed on the eastern bank of the Dnieper river rejected this betrayal, leading to a de facto split of Cossacks into Left and Right Banks.

This marked the beginning of the Cossack’s own ‘game of thrones’. Subsequent hetmans followed a familiar pattern: from declarations of loyalty to Russia to restrictions on Cossack autonomy; from formal allegiance to betrayal and eventual death or exile.

Russia managed to put an end to this chaotic cycle of conflict only by signing the Truce of Andrusovo with the PLC in 1667

As part of peace negotiations between Russia and Poland, the CH was divided.

The West-CH (excluding Kiev and its surrounding land) was given back by Russia to the PLC

The East-CH (plus Kiev and its surrounding land) remained a protectorate of Russia

Treaty of Perpetual Peace (or Eternal Peace), signed on May 6, 1686, in Moscow, between Russia and the PLC, served as the definitive legal settlement of the long-running conflict between them.

Gains by Russia: The treaty permanently ceded to Russia control over the East-CH (east of the Dnieper River), plus Kiev and its surrounding land. The region of the Zaporizhian Sich, Severian lands, and the cities of Chernihiv, Starodub, and Smolensk were confirmed as Russian possessions.

Gains by Poland: Poland retained control of the West-CH (west of the Dnieper River). Russia paid 146,000 rubles in silver to the PLC as compensation for 1) the loss of the East-CH, and 2) Kiev and its surrounding land.

Mazepa’s betrayal and the people’s loyalty

One of the most dramatic tests of the Cossacks’ loyalty to Russia unfolded during the Great Northern War. Russia was fighting Sweden for access to the Baltic Sea, as Sweden was the dominant power in Northern Europe at the time.

In the early years, the war proved challenging for Russia, prompting Hetman Ivan Mazepa, who had been in power for over 20 years, to betray his old ally, Tsar Peter the Great, and ally himself with Swedish King Charles XII (whom he believed would emerge as the victor).

In the summer of 1708, General Judge Vasily Kochubey and Colonel Ivan Iskra reported Mazepa’s secret contacts with the Swedes. However, Peter the Great trusted his old friend so much that he dismissed their warnings.

Kochubey and Iskra were executed, but once Mazepa’s treachery came to light, they were posthumously rehabilitated; the Kochubey family later received a noble title and several military and state leaders of the Russian Empire were descended from it.

Charles XII and Mazepa at Dnieper after the Battle of Poltava in 1709.

In late autumn 1708, Mazepa finally defected to Charles XII’s side. Notably, only a few thousand people followed him. When it became clear that this was not merely a campaign but outright betrayal, the ranks of Mazepa’s supporters dwindled even further.

The vast majority of Cossacks remained loyal to Russia. They fought alongside Russian troops led by Peter the Great against the Swedes. Being Orthodox Christians, they could not fathom the idea of siding with the enemies who were, moreover, Protestants. Similarly, ordinary townspeople and peasants stayed true to Russia.

In his first address to the Cossacks, the new hetman Ivan Skoropadsky asserted that “All of Ukraine must be loyal to Moscow, and must not be seduced by the friendship of the Swedes, who, aside from being entirely foreign to Ukraine, are not even neighbors.”

Modern Ukrainian historians tend to romanticize Mazepa as a champion of freedom and independence, but this portrayal is misleading.

Mazepa and his circle were simply looking for a new master, driven by a false sense of Russia’s vulnerability.

In reality, the Cossacks remained steadfastly loyal to Russia and the Orthodox Tsar, with Cossack regiments fighting side by side with Tsarist forces during the legendary Battle of Poltava in 1709.

In 1709, Peter the Great won the battle of Poltava, located on the east side of the Dnieper. The Swedish king Charles XII was defeated, but managed to flee with about 2000 troops, including Ivan Mazepa, the traitorous hetman of the CH, to Bender (in present-day Moldava), then part of the Ottoman Empire. The king returned to Sweden in 1714, after 5 years in exile. He died likely from an assassin’s bullet in the head on November 30, 1718.

Mazepa, born on March 30, 1639, into a Polish aristocratic family that reinvented itself as Cossack nobility. He faithfully served Peter the Great for almost two decades until 1708, when he made a secret pact with Sweden, which ultimately led to the Battle of Poltava.

The traitorous hetman had switched sides with the aim of the CH gaining greater independence, but he died in exile at age 70 in October 1709. Peter knew about his treason, and had appointed Ivan Skoropadskyi as hetman of the CH, which had been a protectorate of Russia since 1654.

Mazepa was condemned in Russia as an oath-breaker. Peter the Great issued a mock award intended for Mazepa known as the ‘Order of Judas’ which featured the likeness of Judas Iscariot.

The Poltava victory marked the rise of Russia as a major European power and started the decline of Sweden’s dominance over the Baltic Sea. As part of the Treaty of Nystad, 1721, Russia gained Estonian, Livonia, Ingria and parts of Karelia, which secured trade access to the Baltic Sea for the new city St. Petersburg (founded by Peter the Great in 1703) and navy city Kronstadt.

From maces to ministerial positions

Following Mazepa’s betrayal, Russia systematically curtailed Cossack autonomy. Despite the unwavering loyalty of the vast majority of Cossacks, the treachery of their leaders became increasingly audacious. In 1722, Peter the Great established the Collegium of Little Russia, essentially a ministry for Cossack affairs.

The position of hetman was alternately abolished and reinstated, but the Cossacks’ autonomy was steadily curbed. Those who failed to grasp that times had changed, like the appointed hetman Pavel Polubotok, found themselves imprisoned in the Peter and Paul Fortress.

Concurrently, another trend emerged. Cossack leaders began integrating into the imperial elite, a shift that, for many of them, proved more beneficial than the semblance of freedom.

Imperial Russian Cossacks (left) at the Porte Saint-Martin in Paris in 1814, after Napoleon had been exiled to Elba.

Alexei Razumovsky, the son of a humble Cossack, arrived in St. Petersburg as a singer in the court chapel and eventually became the favorite (and according to some accounts, the secret husband) of Empress Elizabeth.

His brother, Kirill, headed the Russian Academy of Sciences and served as the last hetman.

Alexander Bezborodko, the son of a general scribe, rose to become Chancellor of the Russian Empire.

Pyotr Zavadovsky became the first Minister of Public Education in Russia.

Victor Kochubey, a descendant of the executed judge, served as Minister of Internal Affairs and Chairman of the State Council of the Russian Empire.

The list of the descendants of the Cossacks who achieved high office in the Russian Empire goes on and on.

The era of the Cossacks eventually faded into history.

In 1764, Razumovsky laid down his mace. Cossack regiments were transformed into regular hussar and carabiner regiments. The Charter of 1785 equalized the rights of Cossack leaders with those of the Russian nobility.

A century and a half earlier, in 1648, the Cossacks had launched a rebellion against the Poles, fighting for their own rights, laws, and the Orthodox faith. In 1654, they pledged allegiance to the Russian Tsar in Pereiaslav. Later on, many events unfolded: the Cossacks oscillated between Poland, Turkey, and Sweden, yet almost all remained loyal to Russia.

There were numerous reasons for this loyalty. A shared identity, culture, language and faith made rapprochement with Moscow natural.

Fear of foreign lords, khans, and sultans united the Cossacks under Russian banners. Moreover.

Social interests and career aspirations made serving the empire appealing. Some were driven by sincere motives; others acted for personal gain.

Ultimately, those who remained loyal to the Orthodox Russian Tsar emerged as the true winners, exchanging their former unprivileged status for the right to build the Russian empire alongside the Russians.