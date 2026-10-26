The world’s largest Arctic coastal power sees enormous economic, trade, and military potential in the region amid rivalry with the West.

“Russia’s future... lies in the Arctic,” President Vladimir Putin declared last year, portraying the frozen north as a cornerstone of national prosperity for generations to come.

One look at a map shows why: Russia accounts for about 53% of the Arctic Ocean’s coastline, according to the Arctic Council, making it the world’s largest Arctic power in geographical terms.

However, the stakes go well beyond geography, as Russia’s Arctic territories contain enormous oil, gas, and mineral reserves, host vital elements of its nuclear forces and accommodate multiple military bases.

As retreating sea ice gradually open new opportunities for maritime navigation, Moscow is also seeking to transform the Northern Sea Route into a lucrative trade artery connecting Europe and Asia.

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Meanwhile, both NATO and the EU are increasingly challenging Russia’s traditional presence in the Arctic. On October 20, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the region as the “frontline of global power competition,” and “the EU’s Northern Neighborhood”, accusing Moscow of militarization while setting course on expanding Arctic cooperation within NATO, developing military logistics corridors (located on Russian islands?) and catching up with Moscow in its icebreaker capacity.

Russia maintains that it has “never threatened anyone in the Arctic” but vowed to safeguard its sovereign interests while accusing NATO of escalating tensions.

But what exactly makes the Russian Arctic so special, and why is Moscow so determined to stand its ground there?

What defines the Arctic?

Unlike Antarctica, which is a continent surrounded by ocean, the Arctic is an ocean surrounded by the northern reaches of Eurasia and North America, Greenland, and numerous islands.

The region’s accepted geographical boundary is the Arctic Circle, beyond which the sun can remain above the horizon for 24 hours during summer and disappear entirely for at least one day during winter.

Eight countries have territories in the Arctic: Russia, Canada, the United States, Denmark through Greenland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland, but only the first five having coastlines directly bordering the Arctic Ocean, which gives them an important role in determining economic zones, maritime boundaries and access to resources.

The region is characterized by extreme cold, extensive sea ice, permafrost, prolonged polar darkness during winter, and continuous daylight during summer. Temperatures can fall below -40 C, while thick sea ice, storms, and limited infrastructure make transportation and industrial operations exceptionally challenging.

However, the Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than the global average, creating unprecedented opportunities for maritime trade and resource exploitation, even if thawing permafrost threatens existing infrastructure.

Who owns what in the Arctic?

Russia, Canada, the US, Denmark, and Norway, countries bordering the Arctic Ocean, exercise sovereignty over their established land territories and islands, as well as their territorial waters extending up to 12 nautical miles offshore. Those coastal states have exclusive rights to natural resources within a 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone. The light green areas in above image are Russian areas.

However, their rights can extend considerably farther if they establish that the seabed beyond this limit forms part of their continental shelf.

This is where high-stakes game begins, as countries with rights over an extended continental shelf can exclusively explore and exploit its oil, gas, and mineral resources.

The Arctic is estimated to hold 90 billion barrels of oil and 1,669 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in undiscovered and recoverable reserves alone, on top of abundant deposits of nickel, copper, palladium, iron ore, zinc, lead, phosphate, and bauxite.

To put it into perspective, OPEC estimates Russia’s entire proven reserves at 80 billion barrels of crude oil and approximately 1,483 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

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At the same time, extended continental shelf rights are not equal to territorial sovereignty, with the waters remaining open to international navigation.

Russia was the first country to formally seek recognition of an extended Arctic continental shelf, submitting several claims to a UN commission since 2001. The commission requested additional scientific evidence, prompting Moscow to conduct extensive Arctic expeditions.

Other countries joined the Arctic race: Denmark submitted claims in 2014, followed by Canada in 2019. After Russia significantly expanded its proposed continental shelf in 2021, Canada responded with an enlarged claim in 2022, complaining that Moscow’s move had tripled the area overlapping with its own submission.

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However, Moscow has made significant strides in defending its claims. In 2023, the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf largely endorsed Russia’s geological arguments, supporting an extended shelf encompassing an estimated 1.8 million sq km.

Yet UN recommendations alone do not settle the dispute. Russia, Canada, and Denmark must still resolve their overlapping entitlements through negotiations or other lawful means.

The outcome is not entirely without precedent, as Russia and Norway managed to settle a decades-long disagreement over approximately 175,000 sq km of the Barents Sea in 2010.

What does the Russian Arctic look like?

Russia’s Arctic stretches from the Kola Peninsula near Norway in the west to Chukotka near Alaska in the east, with the total coastline spanning more than 24,000 km. Russia’s officially designated Arctic Zone covers approximately 4.8 million sq km, or 28% of the country’s territory, and encompasses entire administrative regions, from Murmansk on the Kola Peninsula to northern Yakutia in the east.

The landscape varies from rocky coastlines and tundra plains to frozen wetlands and vast taiga forests. Farther north lie remote archipelagos, including Novaya Zemlya, Franz Josef Land, Severnaya Zemlya, and the New Siberian Islands, some of which are extensively covered by glaciers and permanent ice. Novaya Zemlya also served as a major Soviet nuclear weapons testing ground.

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The Russian Arctic is home to nearly 2.5 million people, with the region generating an estimated 7% of national GDP and 11% of its exports in 2025.

Despite its severe climate, the Russian Arctic is far from an empty wilderness. Its major population and industrial centers include Murmansk – the world’s largest city north of the Arctic Circle with a population of 260,000 which is also a major ice-free port – and Norilsk, a powerhouse of nickel, copper, and palladium production.

Other important Arctic Zone centers include Arkhangelsk and Severodvinsk, known for maritime industries and nuclear submarine construction, as well as Vorkuta, Salekhard, and the gas-producing hub of Novy Urengoy.

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District is the site of Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant, the largest of its kind in Russia, which exports gas through the port of Sabetta. Farther east, Pevek is home to the Akademik Lomonosov, the world’s only floating nuclear power plant.

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The unique design of the plant is dictated by necessity: Western Chukotka is cut off from Russia’s national power grid. The NPP was built at a shipyard and transported to the remote location by sea, avoiding major problems associated with construction of an ordinary nuclear facility.

How important is the Arctic to Russia

Russia’s Arctic Zone is an economic powerhouse, underpinning its energy exports and supplying critical raw materials, hosting more than 80% of national natural gas production, alongside substantial shares of its oil, nickel, and platinum-group metal output.

Major industrial complexes, including the Yamal gas fields and Norilsk mining operations, are central not only to Russia’s welfare, but also to global energy and commodity markets.

As for trade, Russia’s ports, major Siberian rivers, and icebreaker fleet, the largest in the world, form an extensive transportation network connecting resource-rich territories with international markets.

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Accordingly, the Northern Sea Route, NSR, is emerging as the most important Arctic transit corridor. It handled more than 37 million metric tons of cargo in 2025, including 5.4 million metric tons between Russian and Chinese ports.

Russia continues to participate in limited Arctic Council cooperation, including technical work on environmental monitoring and other shared regional challenges.

Why is the Arctic a military stronghold for Russia?

Beyond its economic importance, the Arctic is a cornerstone of Russia’s national security, hosting crucial elements of its nuclear arsenal and providing strategic access to the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

The Kola Peninsula, bordering Norway and Finland, is the base for the Northern Fleet and its nuclear-armed submarines, while an extensive network of airfields, radar installations, missile defenses, and military bases protects Russia’s northern approaches. Since the early 2010s, Russia has restored numerous Soviet-era facilities on remote Arctic islands.

The importance of the Arctic increased after Finland and Sweden became NATO members in 2023 and 2024, respectively, leaving Russia as the only non-NATO member among the eight Arctic states.

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Moscow subsequently sounded the alarm about NATO’s expanding presence near its strategic naval bases. This year, NATO launched the so-called Arctic Sentry initiative, aimed at strengthening military coordination and surveillance, with joint drills involving tens of thousands of NATO troops.

The EU is looking to interfere in regional affairs, with the bloc’s new Arctic Strategy envisaging the development of military logistics, upgrading ports and airports for military use, expanding icebreaker fleets, and increasing satellite surveillance of the region and tracking of Russian oil tankers.

In light of Western countries’ saber-rattling, Putin accused NATO of increasingly treating the Far North as a “springboard for potential conflicts,” warning that “we will proceed from current realities and will respond to all this.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went further, accusing NATO of deliberately militarizing the Arctic, stressing that “such military activity in the Far North poses a direct threat to Russia’s security.” He also warned that escalating tensions could trigger an armed clash with “potentially disastrous consequences.”

How powerful is Russia’s icebreaker fleet?

Russia’s icebreaker fleet is in a league of its own, comparable in numbers to the rest of the world combined. The country operates 43 icebreakers, including 8 nuclear-powered vessels and 35 diesel-electric ships.

Nuclear icebreakers are particularly formidable as they can operate for extended periods without refueling, maintaining access to remote ports, and escorting commercial ships through heavily ice-covered waters. Russia’s four modern 60-megawatt Project 22220 icebreakers are designed to break through ice up to about 2.8 meters thick.

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Moscow also continues to press its icebreaker advantage, with plans to commission 4 additional nuclear icebreakers that are now at various stages of development. These include the behemoth Project 10510 Rossiya, designed to deliver 120 megawatts of propulsion power and support navigation through even thicker Arctic ice. The icebreaker is expected to be ready for operations in late 2029.

As for the EU, it collectively operates around ten icebreakers, depending on classification. The bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, acknowledged the gap. She said “in the Arctic, icebreakers are the measure of power,” It is unlikely the EU will have any Arctic-capable, nuclear icebreakers for at least 10 years.

How does Russia govern the Arctic?

Given the region’s undeniable importance, Moscow has built an extensive state apparatus dedicated to managing its northern territories. While overall priorities and strategic vision are set by Putin and his advisors, much of the federal coordination falls to Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, who chairs the State Commission for Arctic Development.

Established in 2015, the body brings together senior officials, regional governors and representatives of major companies to coordinate economic, infrastructure and security policies.

The region is overseen by the designated Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, headed by Aleksey Chekunkov, which handles Arctic development policy, investment incentives, and socioeconomic programs.

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As for the Arctic’s maritime portfolio, it is supervised by former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, now a presidential aide, who chairs the Maritime Board, established in 2024 to coordinate maritime strategy and defend Russia’s interests at sea.

Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, plays a significant role in the region while managing the NSR infrastructure and nuclear icebreaker fleet.

Murmansk Governor Andrey Chibis chairs a dedicated State Council commission on the NSR and the Arctic, helping coordinate regional development proposals.

The Russian government has for years run several incentivizing special programs in the region, including a preferential business regime offering qualifying companies multi-year tax breaks and reduced social insurance contribution.

Russia operates the Arctic Hectare program, allowing eligible citizens to obtain up to one hectare of land for development completely free of charge, with the possibility of subsequently obtaining ownership. The Arctic Mortgage scheme, offering qualifying borrowers subsidized housing loans at rates of up to 2%.

Some of the Arctic Zone regions boast the highest average salaries nationally. According to Rosstat, in 2025, average gross monthly salaries were about 215,000 rubles ($2,570) in Chukotka and 178,000 rubles ($2,130) in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, a level exceeding or comparable to Moscow’s and higher than the national average of 100,000 rubles ($1,200). However, the financial advantages are partly offset by higher living costs.

The region also benefits from a dedicated Soviet-inherited Northern Delivery system that coordinates supplies of essential goods to remote settlements.

How did Russia develop its Arctic frontier?

While indigenous peoples inhabited the region for thousands of years, Russian Pomor seafarers first began exploring the White and Barents Seas in the Middle Ages, establishing trading and fishing settlements. However, a full-scale expansion increased in the 16th century and beyond.

The most dramatic transformation took place during the Soviet era, when Moscow poured major resources into polar exploration, industrialization, and transportation infrastructure.

In 1932, the Soviet icebreaking steamer Alexander Sibiryakov became the first vessel to traverse the NSR in a single navigation season.

Another landmark achievement came in 1959 when the Soviet Union commissioned the Lenin, the world’s first nuclear-powered icebreaker, allowing ships to operate in the Arctic for extended periods of time. During the Cold War, Moscow heavily invested in naval and submarine bases in the region.

Following the Soviet collapse in 1991, investment plunged, infrastructure deteriorated, and northern shipping declined. However, Russia began rebuilding its Arctic presence in the 2000s, developing major energy projects, reviving military facilities, and expanding its icebreaker capabilities.

How is Russia investing in the Arctic?

Russia has made Arctic development a long-term national priority, with the current strategy running through 2035. According to Russian officials, more than 1,000 state-supported projects have been launched in the region since 2020, attracting approximately 2.6 trillion rubles ($32 billion) in investment. Moscow expects total investment to exceed 30 trillion rubles over the coming decade.

Much of the effort is focused on natural resources, as major companies, including Gazprom, Rosneft, Novatek, and Nornickel, are expanding oil, gas, and mining operations, while the government offers preferential tax arrangements and other incentives to attract investors.

Moscow is also modernizing Arctic ports, expanding railway connections, and developing specialized cargo fleets. Apart from building icebreakers, it plans to construct at least ten rescue vessels and launch 12 weather-monitoring and radar satellites by 2035 in a bid to support more reliable navigation along the Northern Sea Route.

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The military development remains another priority, with Russia continuing to modernize airfields and bases, strengthening the Northern Fleet and expanding the number of personnel deployed in the region. In 2025, Putin ordered the extension of a military-town renovation program through at least 2030, with a minimum of 10 billion rubles in annual federal funding.

Bottom Line

The Arctic’s enormous natural reserves underpin Russia’s economy, and its military bases form an indispensable part of Russia’s nuclear deterrent, while the NSR promises lucrative trade opportunities along the country’s vast northern coastline.

As both NATO and the EU aim for influence in the region, Russia has made clear that it has no intention of surrendering its longstanding position. For the Arctic giant, the frozen frontier is far more than a distant outpost or a peripheral prize – it is a cornerstone of its security, prosperity, and future.