By Timofey Bordachev

Europe’s political crisis may bring new leaders, but Russia has little reason to assume they will choose peace over confrontation.

For Russia, developments in the rest of Europe matter primarily if they affect our national interests. Above all, this concerns security given that, for centuries, Russia has faced its greatest challenges from the West, and there’s little reason to assume that this historical pattern has disappeared.

West Europe’s ruling elites now stand at a crossroads, yet the choice confronting them isn’t simply between competing models of domestic development, it’s between war and peace with their neighbors, foremost among them is Russia, whose very large size, energy and minerals reserves and historical role have repeatedly made it the principal obstacle to West European expansion.

The unrest sweeping several European countries this autumn marks a new phase in the continent’s systemic crisis as it reflects the convergence of two long-term problems that much of Europe’s ruling elites has proved incapable of resolving.

The first is the exhaustion of the socioeconomic model that sustained West Europe’s prosperity throughout the Cold War and its aftermath. That model depended on Europe’s privileged position in the global economy and the absence of serious competitors beyond the Western world, but the rise of China, India, and various other countries, combined with increasingly energy and minerals resources, has offset that privileged position.

Closer economic integration with Russia, and access to its enormous natural wealth, might have offered West Europe an opportunity to preserve its viability, but instead West Europe’s elites leaders allowed their own arrogance to prevent an accommodation with Moscow, because they couldn’t accept that Russia did not want to be a colony to be exploited by foreigners. Russia wishes to live peacefully with its neighbors, but on terms consistent with its own sovereign interests.

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The second is West Europe’s longstanding absence of genuine sovereignty. Integration into the American-led NATO system has deprived even major powers, such as Germany, France, and Britain of the freedom to pursue fundamental political change. One of the alliance’s practical functions has been to preserve the existing political order among its member states.

Any serious attempt to transform that order would require a reassessment of relations with Washington and such independence is something these European elites have long been unwilling, or unable, to implement, because the US became highly indebted by spending 5% of GDP on defense, while Europe barely managed 1%. That advantageous situation changed with the appearance of Trump., who requires NATO countries to spend 3.5 to 5% pf GDP for their own defense.

These two structural weaknesses have made Western Europe’s political and economic establishments relatively impotent regarding projecting economic power and waging wars.

For nearly two decades, governments have substituted the appearance of activity for meaningful reform. Successive emergencies, involving unnecessary migration, the Covid pandemic, envy towards Russia, and preparations for military confrontation by 2030, have allowed leaders to avoid addressing deeper social, economic problems, which helps explain today’s widespread, destructive, violent protests in many countries, because the ruling elites are steering Europe in an autocratic military direction their populations refuse to go. These protests are far from artificial. They are based on real, unresolved issues affecting entire populations.

The Cost of Europe’s Foreign-Born Population: The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist in their own cultures, instead of assimilating. These are outcomes the native European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

The Cost of Germany’s Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The federal and state cost of Germany’s migrant population was about $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of: 1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, 2) Language and job training, 3) Immigrants having high crime rates cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person, and 4) The entire German economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

At present, widespread riots about social, economic, racial and political issues are occurring in Spain, France, Germany, the UK, Italy, etc. Almost all of this is due to policies of unelected EU bureaucrats in Brussels. Some political parties in France and Germany are proposing to leave the EU.

Population of Europe, excluding West Russia

In 2010, the total population of Europe (including European Russia) was about 738.1 million. Subtracting the about 110 million people in European Russia leaves about 628 million.

In 2025, the total population of Europe (including European Russia) was about 744.4 million. Subtracting the about 110 million people in European Russia leaves about 634 million.

In 2025, the total Europe land area is about 10,180,000 km² with 634 million people, or623 people/km2.

In 2025, the European Russia land area is about 3,969,100 km² with 110 million people,or 28 people/km2

The native population decreased 18.2 million and the immigrant population increased 24.2 million, for a net increase of 6 million from 2010 to 2025.

Europe, which lacks energy and other resources, counting only its native population, is already grossly overpopulated. It is crowded almost everywhere, unlike Russia. With AI and robots a near-term reality, no imports of people are necessary.

The unnecessary importing of people from Third World countries, promoted by Brussels and Soros and WEF entities, is suicidal for the future viability of Europe as an international competitor of China, the US, India, Russia, etc.

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In France, the initial demonstrations were driven by high school and university students demanding more teachers and improvements to an education system suffering from declining standards, but these grievances are hardly unique to France and they reflect broader weaknesses in modern education, including funding arrangements that encourage institutions to compete for pupils rather than concentrate on teaching.

By early October, the French protests had expanded as other groups affected by Macron’s dysfunctional economic policies joined the demonstrations. The authorities blamed the political left, while unrest escalated into rioting and looting.

Similar discontent emerged in Spain, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, etc., where soaring clothing, housing, heating, electricity and food costs became the immediate trigger.

The populations of these countries have suffered for years by having near-zero influence over their economic circumstances, while their elected or unelected elites are unaffected and get richer.

West Europe has consequently entered a period in which conventional political competition and outcomes of rigged elections are increasingly accompanied by mass protest. The mass participation of young people, future cannon fodder, is particularly significant.

In France, the EU’s most important military power and its only nuclear-armed member (the UK is nuclear-armed, but not an EU member), it was students who provided the initial, much smaller and much less violent protests.

While much of the adult electorate appears to have descended into political apathy under Macron (apres nous la deluge), younger generations retain aspirations for a better future and their grievances are genuine. So, too, is the wider crisis that has brought a great variety of people into demonstrations.

There are grounds to believe that public dissatisfaction may bring new political elites to power. That raises the possibility West Europe’s next ruling elites may prove more reasonable on questions of security and relations with Moscow.

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Such outcomes may be premature, because they reflect less our actual experience of European politics, than our desire to imagine a West Europe capable of recovering its political judgement.

Indeed, the nature of the present European/Russian relations are especially troublesome. European historic actions regarding Russia offer little reassurance that profound domestic upheavals will produce a Europe that prizes peaceful relations with neighboring countries. On the contrary, revolutionary transformations have repeatedly generated external aggression. The French Revolution provides one example.

The upheavals of the late 18th century were followed by wars against neighboring states and, eventually, Napoleon’s attempt to dominate Europe.

The extraordinary energy released by revolution demanded an outlet, while new rulers also needed resources and opportunities for enrichment beyond their borders.

As Henry Kissinger observed in his early historical work, Napoleon’s expansionism helped prevent a lasting accommodation with Russia after the disastrous campaign of 1812.

Germany offers an even more destructive precedent, where the political upheavals of the 20th century ultimately brought to power a regime whose ambitions extended far beyond Germany’s borders. The conquest of neighboring countries was followed by an attack on the Soviet Union and the most devastating war in human history.

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In Germany, internal political transformation was accompanied a call for “Lebensraum”, and “Deutschland Uber All”, a major effort to direct national energies towards external expansion by military force.

The consequences of WW II fundamentally altered Europe’s position as many of its leading states lost not only all their colonies from which they had extracted wealth for 500 years, but also their sovereignty, as they became dependent on the United States for their defense.

Paradoxically, that dependence may now offer some protection against the most dangerous consequences of Europe’s internal crisis because governments that lack genuine strategic independence may also lack the strength to embark upon adventures of their own choosing, unless they create an enemy and militarize to obtain territory, and energy and material resources by intimidation/manipulation of other nations.

Nevertheless, Russia does not base its security on the assumption that European political upheaval will produce more sensible leaders, even if the temptation to hope for a peaceful transformation of Europe is understandable. Hope is not a strategy, and history provides ample grounds for caution.

Russia must prepare not for the miracle that West Europe will be reconciled to peaceful coexistence with neighbors, but prepare for the likelihood (based on Russia’s historic experience) that Europe’s internal crisis will once again find expression in confrontation with nearby nations.

Whatever political forces eventually emerge from the present dysfunction in Europe, being ready for a military confrontation with European neighbors must remain one of Russia’s central strategic priorities.