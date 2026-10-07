Russia is vastly different from the Soviet Union and will not repeat its fate, the political analyst has said

The West should abandon the thought that the Ukraine conflict will cause Russia to collapse like the USSR did in 1991.

Lukyanov, a program director at the Valdai International Discussion Club, moderated a more than three-hour-long session with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the club’s annual forum last week.

Putin said at the event the current tensions with the US and EU stem from the fall of the Soviet Union. Since then, Moscow has repeatedly tried to build good relations with Western countries, but their leaders have persisted in doing “everything they could to isolate and further break apart Russia itself,” Putin stressed.

During his appearance on RT’s East Meets West podcast with Olga Bataman and Tara Reade, Lukyanov said that “there are a lot of grounds on the Russian side to believe that we can win… by military means” in the conflict with Kiev supplied and advised by NATO.

“Paradoxically, Ukraine thinks it will win, on the expectation that the Western support will not stop and Russia at some point will suddenly collapse,” he said.

However, based on widespread social, political and economic unrest in Europe, paying close to $100 billion per year to keep the Ukraine project viable will increasingly become unrealistic.

Read more

Nuclear war, Ukraine, ‘AI totalitarianism’: Key takeaways from Putin’s Valdai speech

According to the analyst, the same idea is also prevalent among the Western elites. It’s being “partially inspired by what happened relatively recently in our history, 35 years ago. The collapse of the Soviet Union played a very negative role because they started to believe that it can be repeated,” he noted.

Lukyanov said that he has already given up explaining to his American and European interlocutors that Russia is “different” and that it “will not collapse as the Soviet Union, but people in the West and now in Ukraine, they still believe it’s possible.”

The analyst also suggested the EU’s current hostility towards Russia should be explained by the EU elites trying to “find ways to unify their societies” amid “enormous”political, economic and social problems experienced by the bloc as a whole and its individual member-states.

These elites seek “to blame someone else and to find a menace which, as during the Cold War, can unify Europe,” he stressed.

EU Elites Re-arming Europe to Control Resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia

EU Elites Aiming to Isolate Russia: The EU elites and Media aim to isolate Russia, but countries outside of Europe, such as the Middle East, Asia, Africa and South America, do not view Russia through the emotional, ideological lens promoted by Kiev and other European capitals. For those countries Russia is one of the predictable and important centers of power in the international system, with which many of them have developed long-standing strategic, energy, military, and diplomatic relations.

NOTE: Ukraine’s Decreasing Population: Ukraine’s population has steadily decreased from about 52 million in 1990 to about 20 -25 million still under Kiev’s political control in 2026. That population includes about 10 million impoverished, retired people on state pensions who stayed in Ukraine, while most of their children and grandchildren left Ukraine to go elsewhere. The birth rate is 0.9 child/woman, the deathrate is 3 times birthrate. A demographic disaster lasting for decades is inevitable. Ukrainians of draft age who fled to Europe are being returned to augment Ukraine’s fighting forces to keep war activities going. There is talk of drafting women for the military. The neo-NAZI clique in Kiev is destroying the Ukraine people and their Slavic culture for power and pilfering Western support funds.

Europe’s Precarious Viability After 2022: Ever since 2022, Europe, has had a near-zero, real-growth GDP, decreasing real household incomes, moderate inflation, and increasing instability. The IMF has cut its 2026 economic growth forecast for the 21 eurozone countries and sharply lowered its growth forecast for the UK. Europe, increasingly beset by a range of social-economic problems, is particularly burdened by:

1) The Brussels’ myopic, unaffordable, energy/enviro policies, such as wind, solar, batteries, biofuels, etc.,

2) Much increased defense expenses up to 5% of GDP (about $938 billion during the 2025 – 2030 period)

3) The huge loss of not selling about $100 billion/y of goods and services to the lucrative Russian market,

4) The huge loss of not buying about $150 billion/y of low-cost, energy, resources, fertilizers, etc., from Russia,

5) The huge loss of companies of the US, EU, Japan, Korea, etc., not having subsidiaries and joint ventures in Russia to produce goods and services for the lucrative Russian market and repatriating many $billions/y of excess profits to home countries.

6) The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist on their own cultures, instead of assimilating with Western culture. These are outcomes the native, brainwashed European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, to provide goods and services to that population increase.

The Cost of Germany’s Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The federal and state cost of Germany’s migrant population was about $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of: 1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, 2) Language and job training, 3) Immigrants having high crime rates cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person, and 4) Expansion of the economy, including government and public and private infrastructures to provide goods and services to the additional 21.8 million people.

NOTE: Because of dubious decisions by Brussel/German elites, Germany’s real GDP growth averaged about 1.2%/y from 2000 to 2025, characterized by moderate expansions followed by severe contractions, and stagnation since about 2022.

EU Elites Desperate to Remain Relevant on the World Stage

The EU elites experienced quite a reduction in status from controlling up to 90% of the world’s land area and Britain’s navy “ruling the waves”, to now controlling just Europe, and being uncompetitive in world markets. EU elites see the continuation of their Ukraine project as their last and only way to remain relevant. They declared: “Ukraine’s struggle against Russia is also Europe’s struggle against Russia.”

Trapped by their “peace through strength” rhetoric to divert attention away from many domestic problems, they choose to avoid dialog with Russia but want to continue the conflict with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”. EU elites do not care about Ukrainians, which is losing about 1250 to 1450 troops/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA).

EU Elites Aim to Control Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia: They need control of Ukraine’s productive black soil and natural resources, and add Armenia (molybdenum, uranium, gold), Georgia (manganese, copper, gold, coal, oil, gas) and Azerbaijan (oil, gas) to the EU/NATO “umbrella” to get access to reliable, plentiful, low-cost, oil and gas from the Caspian Sea and the rare earth metals of Central Asia; Kazakhstan has the world’s largest uranium reserves. That would be the fifth attempt by EU elites to encroach on Russia’s historical sphere of influence to acquire resources.

The Brussels EU elites making interest-free loans (never to be repaid) to Ukraine of $107 billion for 2026 and 2027, and $117 billion for 2028 and 2029, but those amounts likely will not be enough. The EU loan money would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to EU defense companies to produce weapons for their own rearmament and for Ukraine to continue fighting, and hopefully, strategically defeat Russia.

Kiev needs funding not only for weapons, but also for salaries, pensions, logistics, energy system repairs, reconstruction, and the basic functioning of the state. The longer the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, the more dependent Ukraine becomes on its EU handlers. At the same time, losses at the front and pressure to recruit manpower make the conflict ever more expensive. Ukraine authorities in Kiev cannot openly admit that their previous support model, which included the US, is not as robust as before, because this would damage morale and bargaining power.

With so much “EU seed money” at stake, the elites in Brussels have NATO officers providing expert command/control advise to the Ukraine Armed Forces to ensure the EU funds and weaponry will be effectively used against critical targets in Russia, hopefully with minimal Kiev pilferage of weapons to black markets and cash to offshore tax havens

The UK a Shadow of its Former Self: The UK is the leftover of the once dominant British Empire which controlled about 24% of the world’s total land area in the 1920s. The UK foreign-born population was about 19.6%, at end 2025, most of which are the unvetted dregs from Islam Third World countries; that percentage is rapidly increasing, due to high birth rates and continued influx. The UK native population has had near-zero growth for decades. Would the foreign-born folks defend the UK? The UK prospect rapidly becoming a highly indebted Third World nation.

The UK, after BREXIT, not part of the EU, has asked the EU to be part of the interest-free loan setup for Ukraine afloat; the EU/NATO just allocated $70 billion for 2027. The UK funds to the “Money pot of the Willing” would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to UK defense companies to produce weapons for 1) the UK’s own rearmament and 2) Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

2014 - Present, The EU/UK Long-term Plan to Maintain Relevance

The EU/UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia.

The EU/UK are making huge investments to build up the infrastructures to support their own military forces and those of Ukraine. Will the foreign-born people in Europe become part of the military as well? EU/UK elites, without much US help, are preparing themselves to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with a) EU intelligence and satellite resources, b) target selection, c) weaponry and training, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”.

However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1250 to 1500/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training, which increases desertion and surrendering.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russian into 5 to 7 externally controlled components and turn them into semi-colonies of the EU/UK. Russia would cease to exist as a political entity.

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure 1) Europe’s competitiveness for many decades, and 2) Europe as one of three major powers in the world after China and the US.

The EU/UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for many decades, with stagnant/decreasing real incomes, greatly increased inflation, and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the rosebeds in the “Garden of Eden”.