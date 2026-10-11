BY TYLER DURDEN

A Slovak member of the European Parliament said Wednesday that street violence, sexual attacks and Islamist agitation seen in parts of Western Europe have not occurred in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, etc., because those countries rejected the insane migration policies of Brussels.

Milan Mazurek of the Europe of Sovereign Nations Group spoke during a debate on Islamist migrants and Muslim Brotherhood networks. “Why we don’t have the expensive chaos in Slovakia? Why we don’t have it in Poland? What is the difference? We did not follow your insane migration policies,” he said.

As non-stop videos of riots in France, in Belgium, in Germany, in the UK flood social media - including burning schools, teachers doused in gasoline, and police officers beaten unconscious - the contrast between countries like Poland, Hungary and Slovakia with Western Europe has never been more clear.

Mazurek opened by addressing “progressive liberals” telling them: It was you who destroyed Western Europe.”

He said Western European cities “are in flames” and “controlled by violent criminals, rapists, murderers, and radical Islamists like Muslim Brotherhood.”

Certainly, the riots in France have shown a state increasingly losing control to a multi-cultural student body, many who reject not only France culture, but also the French native people.

Mazurek referred to video from France of “young people of migration descent calling for killing of police in the name of Allah.”

He warned that the same open borders approach was being forced on Central and Eastern Europe “into acceptance of the same people that destroyed the West.

The same people who are raping women and children in the streets of Western European cities.” He concluded, “We need to defeat you and start with mass deportations from Europe.”

Muslim population estimates place France at roughly 8 to 10% and Germany at 6 to 7%, ,with Sweden even higher. Poland’s share is estimated at 0.1 to 0.2%, and Slovakia’s at about 0.1%, according to census figures and researcher estimates.

Overall foreign-born people accounted for 2.6 percent of Poland’s resident population and 4 percent of Slovakia’s. Those were among the lowest shares in the EU; the bloc average for people born outside their country of residence is far higher, and several Western European countries exceed 20 percent.

Many of these foreign populations in Slovakia and Poland are not from the Third World, but from Ukraine and other Eastern European nations.

Police-recorded sexual violence rates in 2023 stood at about 192 incidents per 100,000 inhabitants in Sweden, 131 in France and 63 in Germany, according to Statista.

Poland and Slovakia rank at the bottom of European figures. Rape counts compiled through the European Institute for Gender Equality run roughly 500 to 600 cases a year in Poland, or about 1.3 per 100,000 people, and about 100 cases in Slovakia, or about 1.8 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, countries with many violent migrants have high rape ratios. Sweden recorded nearly 9,000 rape cases in the same period, France more than 40,000 and Germany more than 13,000.

Sweden’s National Council for Crime Prevention has found foreign-born suspects several times more likely to be registered for rape and lethal violence after controls for age and sex, with higher ratios for some Middle Eastern, North African and sub-Saharan African origin groups.

French Interior Ministry data for 2023 show foreign nationals, particularly from African countries, overrepresented among suspects in sexual violence and attacks on officials.

German police statistics show elevated non-citizen shares among suspects in violent and sexual offenses.

Furthermore, large riots with arson and attacks on police in high-immigration districts, including France’s ongoing 2026 violent school riots that led to thousands of arrests, have no equivalent scale in Polish or Slovak cities.

Islamist attacks and fatalities since the mid-2010s have been concentrated in France, with smaller totals in Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Poland and Slovakia have recorded no serious Islamic terror attacks. Notably, both Eastern European countries feature safe and secure Christmas markets, unlike Germany.

The European Parliament adopted a related resolution the following day by a vote of 381-167 calling for scrutiny of Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks and limits on certain EU funding; just another study, but no meaningful actions.