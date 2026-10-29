The bloc’s most powerful bureaucrat has refused to backtrack after inviting Canada into an alliance that doesn’t exist

Mark Carney greets Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is stirring up trouble at home during a controversial trip to Montreal, turning what should have been a straightforward trade mission into a petty argument over Canada’s fictional “membership” in the bloc.

The EU mandarin traveled to Montreal for the 21st annual EU-Canada summit on Thursday. A month after unilaterally promising Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney “associate member” status of the bloc, she was reportedly forced to scrub all mentions of the term and downgrade her offer to one of an “ever closer association” between the EU and Canada.

When the summit closes on Friday, both sides will issue a revised joint statement that reads: “We will create an even closer association between Canada and the EU... and work to define by the 2027 EU-Canada Summit the concept of an ever closer association of Canada to the EU, short of full membership itself,” according to a draft seen by Policito.

Why was the text changed?

Von der Leyen reportedly gave neither the EU’s vast bureaucracy, nor its members’ wary leaders, any warning before she told Carney in front of the European Parliament that she “would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to being the first associate member of the European Union.”

Unilateral decisions and boundary-overstepping are von der Leyen’s calling cards, as her fellow Eurocrats have repeatedly complained to the press. “Nobody was consulted about associate membership apart from [von der Leyen’s] closest staff, it would seem,” an unnamed diplomat told The Guardian on Wednesday.

The widespread anonymous briefing to various mainstream European media made it clear that France, Germany, Greece and Italy had forced von der Leyen to adopt the new, watered-down terminology.

Ursula goes rogue

In her first speech in Montreal on Thursday, von der Leyen refused to adopt the new, sanitized wording. After noting that “Canada cannot become a full-fledged member of the EU because of geography,” she insisted that “we are discussing the idea of Canada becoming the first associate member of the European Union. Our idea is simple: it is an ‘association without accession’.”

Whatever form Friday’s communique will take, von der Leyen has evidently chosen to disregard the concerns of the EU’s largest member states for the sake of her own personal project. However, the difference between both statements is purely rhetorical.

What does ‘associate member’ mean anyway?

Neither “Associate member” nor “ever closer association” are defined anywhere in EU law.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attempted to define “associate membership” in May when he suggested that it be granted to Ukraine. Under his proposal, Ukraine would participate in European Council meetings without voting rights, send representatives to the European Parliament, receive more EU funding, and become party to the EU’s mutual defense clause.

The proposal was rejected by Kiev, with Zelensky arguing that this kind of ‘membership-lite’ would leave his country “present in the European Union, but voiceless.”

“Ever closer association” is an even more meaningless term, lifted straight from ‘Ever Closer Union’, a hagiography on EU integration by the bloc’s court historian, Desmond Dinan. Writing in 1994, Dinan argued that “European integration is a good thing,” and the phrases he used – “ever closer union” and “pooling sovereignty,” , i.e., Brussels usurping the sovereignty of members and all their sovereignties in a pool filled with unelected Brussels bureaucrats-sharks.

US President Donald Trump ridiculed von der Leyen’s word games last month, calling the concept of associate membership “laughable,” and threatening to “put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things” if the EU-Canada proto-alliance ever harmed US interests.

Carney – who plainly insisted last month that Canada is “not looking to become a member of the European Union” – responded diplomatically to the intra-EU squabbling. “The good news is it doesn’t matter about ⁠specific names or nomenclature,” he said ahead of the summit. “What matters is the difference (good or bad?) it will ​make to the lives ​of Canadians.”

However, Von der Leyen’s “membership” promise and the subsequent retraction has undermined Carney in front of his opponents. In a social media post on Thursday, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre described the concept of “associate membership” as “theater,” and dismissed the summit as “yet another grand theatrical meeting to sign a bunch of meaningless declarations filled with big words and promises to meet again to talk more.”

What does von der Leyen actually want?

Von der Leyen has far more riding on this summit than Carney. While the EU needs Canada’s energy, minerals, and Canada’s geographic clout in the Arctic, Canada only needs to diversify some of its trade away from the US – which accounts for around 72% of its exports and 46% of its imports – in order to hedge against Trump’s tariffs and trade restrictions. At present, the EU accounts for less than 6% of Canada’s exports and 12% of its imports.

Although the agenda is wrapped up in the language of “shared values” and “respect for the rules-based international order,” Brussels’ priorities in Montreal are clear: the energy-starved EU desperately needs access to Canada’s low-cost resources.

According to Euronews, the latest draft of the joint declaration includes a promise to “assess opportunities for long-term energy connectivity,” including the supply of Canadian LNG to the EU.

Remember that in July 2025 von der Leyen personally pledged to Trump that bloc members would buy $750 billion worth of US energy by the end of 2028, in a trade deal that was widely seen as one-sided.

Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has also announced that Ottawa and Brussels intend to sign an agreement on the supply of critical minerals including lithium, nickel, and cobalt.

The EU currently controls less than 4% of the world’s supply of these minerals, which are vital in the production of electric vehicles and missiles – both of which the EU intends to increase.

The EU also intend to sign defense production and technology-sharing deals, to squeeze cash out of Canada for the bloc’s increasingly stretched €90 billion loan package for Ukraine, and deepen involvement in the Arctic, according to the summit agenda.

As the EU set out in its updated Arctic Strategy’ earlier this month, Brussels intends to increase its military presence to challenge Russia in the north, and plans to literally redraw the map of the region to increase its meager Arctic claims, and to pursue closer ties “with like-minded partners,” including Canada.

To challenge Russia in the Arctic, the EU likely has its eyes on Canada’s polar-trained military and its 20-strong icebreaker fleet, compared to the ten such vessels spread across the 27-member bloc.

None of these icebreakers are nuclear powered, and even if they were to operate on joint Arctic missions, they would be outnumbered and outclassed by Russia’s fleet of 43, eight of which are nuclear powered, with 4 more under construction.

However, any hope von der Leyen may have had of securing preferential single market-style trade deals with Carney have apparently been dashed. According to AFP, the “associate member” version of the joint statement included an “explicit goal of deeper financial market integration.”

The new, “ever closer association” communique has replaced this with a promise by both sides to “limit potential negative effects on each other.”

Von der Leyen’s unforced error

Whether von der Leyen will, by virtue of repetition and against the will of four EU member states, invent an “associate membership” is immaterial. The concept is a legal fiction, and by insisting on the word “membership,” the European Commission president set herself up for an entirely avoidable clash with the French, Germans, Greeks, and Italians.

The argument over the statement’s wording has overshadowed the summit, but the geopolitical reality remains unchanged: the EU needs 1) Canada’s energy supplies to keep its economy afloat, 2) Canada’s money and weaponry to prop up its Ukraine project, and 3) Canada’s geography to legitimize its Arctic expansion.

For these, it doesn’t matter how the deal is dressed up, as long as the suffering Canadians are fooled into paying for it all.