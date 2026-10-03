By Ben Pile

So, this is Andy Burnham’s solution to soaring energy prices: nationalizing companies and litigating the 1970s. It’s just a shame, says Ben Pile, that energy was far cheaper under Thatcher than in our Net Zero era.

Following PM Andy Burnham’s tearful, promise-laden speech at the Labour Party’s annual conference, the Government announced this week the Great British Grid (GBG). “Families and businesses across the country will benefit” as the GBG will “speed up connections and cut bills”, explained a press release from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

GBG comes in the wake of the creation of Great British Energy, with a mission to “accelerate clean energy” and allow “workers and communities to reap the benefits of clean, secure, homegrown energy”.

The word Great was taken from Make America Great Again, but the UK way will lead to disaster.

But while these state-owned companies make the usual vague promises, within hours of the announcement the Ofgem price cap for October-December kicked in, boosting bills by 4%.

So how are even more state-owned companies going to help the Government that came to power deliver on the promise of “lower bills”.

As I pointed out in a recent article here, if we ignore Ofgem’s very obvious moving of the goal posts, and the Government’s gimmicky temporary refunding of subsidies from general taxation and VAT removal, energy bills have risen by £547 since Labour took power, which was not that long ago.

The difference between Labour’s promises and what it has delivered is therefore nearly £900. Its defenders might argue that these policies have taken £150 and £45 off bills. But the facts remain that these interventions are temporary, only move the ultimate costs onto taxpayers. Electric bills will still up.

GBG seems to be little more than an outfit that fulfills Miliband’s eco-social democratic wet-dream of some Green Leap Forward, in which “communities” are financed by the state via the company to “own” energy infrastructure.

Back in February, it was announced that GBE had made a billion pounds available for such projects. But the devil is in the detail. Last month, Burnham revealed that just £30 million was on the table for “People’s Power projects”, with the remaining £970 million presumably waiting for interested parties.

“Every council and community group awarded funding will have at least part-ownership in its renewable energy projects,” explained the PM. “They will own a stake in them and retain a share of the wealth they create,” which will “put money back in people’s pockets while giving them a direct role in tackling the captive Media hyped climate crisis.”

The gloss of such “empowerment” through the GBE Community Energy Fund, however, rubs off quite quickly when we start thinking about it.

Even if there were another 937 “communities” who are eager to take a million pound subsidy by the scheme’s completion in 2030, there is the fact that a billion pounds doesn’t buy the country a great deal of extra capacity. Lots of government Rah-Rah!

GBE’s statement of its first year achievements are no more impressive. In May, it boasted that “225 schools and colleges and 162 NHS sites in England have completed solar installations” under its grants schemes. Solar in the UK is a big money looser, if A-to-Z costs are considered.

While that may sound impressive, it explains that a further “£25 million” has been granted to “40 more NHS sites”, from which we can assume that an average grant is at most worth £625,000.

The “total number of solar scheme NHS sites” is now “over 300”, it claims. From which we can calculate an approximate total granting of £187.5 million. And the benefit: “an estimated £360 million in lifetime net bill savings.”

Which is a mere pittance compared to the turnkey capital cost and the time value of money and the inflation of electric rates.

Wouldn’t it be better for hospitals not to have to appoint “energy/Climate” managers to projects with such slender returns, and for there to be affordable energy available via a functioning grid to hospitals, schools and our houses?

Wouldn’t it be better for the £8.3 billion committed by the government to GBE to not be taken off the taxpayer at all, and not wasted on projects such as solar panels for schools and hospitals, “community energy” and experimental energy technology?

Indeed, what strategy can really be achieved by a “strategic plan” that aims to achieve nothing more than piecemeal gimmicks, here and there, that can make no serious contribution to energy supply or lower prices during what is a very clear supply and price crisis?

It’s no clearer what immediate need GBG is going to fulfil. “Britain’s electricity grid must be expanded and modernized at an unprecedented pace if it is to support growing demand from households and businesses,” states the Government’s press release.

But UK electricity demand has not been growing.

From a peak of 407 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2005, UK demand for power bottomed out in 2023 at 315 TWh. In 2025, it rose only slightly to 321 TWh. That’s a 21% fall in two decades.

There is no mystery to these highs and lows. In real terms, and on an annual basis, power and gas were at their cheapest in 2004, and their most expensive in 2023 (DESNZ data in chart below).

Reduced electricity consumption is a function of high energy prices which has led to deindustrialisation, and will lead to demise of the UK.

Prices have risen nearly threefold over the duration, and though they have calmed somewhat since the peaks of 2022-23, there is nothing from the Government that suggests any plan to allow them to fall.

Indeed, estimates of the January Ofgem price cap are now coming in from industry analysts, and even the BBC is reporting the “biggest rise in four years” of 16% – and that’s on top of the 4% increase this month.

Yet nothing seems to divert the Government’s commitment from its disastrous policy agenda, or convince its agenda advocates that energy price data show the consequences of decades of economic policy failure.

Critics of the PM’s speech observed his messianic desire to relitigate the 1970s and reverse Thatcher-era policies, such as privatization. The privatization of utilities comes under particular attack.

Guido reports that Martin McCluskey, DESNZ Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, told a meeting at the conference that “we need to think about public control as a range of interventions and not just as one intervention, or maybe how we would have thought about 40 or 50 years ago of just a sort of straightforward nationalization”.

Russia ditched Socialism in 1990, but the UK is increasingly embracing it.

Picking up on the Burnham Leftoid vibes, the Guardian reported that: “Creation of GBG will be major step towards putting Britain’s utility companies into public control.”

Ahead of the conference, the paper quoted Burnham: “We have an energy system where prices are dictated in markets miles away, while families and businesses here shoulder the costs. Once again, the British public has lost control.”

Let us look at the historical data to see the impact of government energy activism.

Thatcher and Lawson-era policies, including privatization of electricity in the 1989 Energy Act, manifestly produced sustained reductions in energy prices.

Evidence clearly shows the 2003 Sustainable Energy Act and the 2008 Climate Change Act (among other laws enacted under a Labour government and under EC Directives) reversed that progress.

It’s not the whole story – energy is a complex field, encompassing everything between geology and geopolitics. However, it does utterly debunk the Labour-Left narrative about how much better things were in the 1970s, and how evil the subsequent Tory government was.

These raw facts – of two decades of sustained reduction in energy prices from the 1980s to 2000s – are no more likely to sway those committed to the agenda than the no less incontrovertible facts that there is less than zero evidence of a ‘climate crisis’.

Nobody would build a windmill system of a solar system, if they didn’t get subsidies. But the price per kWh of highly subsidized wind and solar electricity is higher than from 60%-efficient, combined-cycle, gas-turbine plants.

And that’s the problem with starry-eyed politics, spouted by the PM, whose speeches are on the level of high school students.

The only hope is that GBG is going to flounder from inception and will fail to have much material effect.

It may be an ancillary to GBE, connecting the dribbles of power from solar panels on community centers to the grid, rather than providing infrastructural backbone.

Whatever GBG is or will be, it’s certainly not yet a proposition as radical as the re-nationalization of the National Grid.

But there is the danger that the Government will respond to its own continued policy failures by doubling down.

Vibes will beget more radical vibes.