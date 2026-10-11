By Sergey Poletaev

Trump had asked Zelensky six times to stop destroying Russian refineries, because it created shortages of diesel fuel and increased world prices, including prices for US farmers and truck drivers, which likely has an impact on their votes in early November 2026.

Zelensky made excessive demands regarding a total ceasefire which Trump told him Putin would reject. So Trump and Putin made a separate diesel fuel agreement that did not involve Zelensky, who was hopping mad and retaliated by bombing a refinery in Rostov, to the east of Crimea.

The diesel fuel deal’s real significance lies in diplomacy: Trump and Putin found a way to work together without making Ukraine part of the bargain.

On the evening of October 9, the presidents of the United States and Russia spoke by phone. The announcement that followed was straightforward: Russia would sell the US 1.8 million metric ton of diesel fuel over the next three months, followed by one million metric ton per month for 3 months, for a total of 4.8 million metric ton. Deliveries are scheduled over the coming months in sequential tranches, with a temporary US Treasury license permitting the flows through April 2027.

The news drew a furious, bordering on hysterical, response from Kiev and stunned silence from Europe, which was not consulted.

Let’s look at why this deal matters, what it has to do with Ukraine, and what might come next.

NOTE: On October 14, 2026, Ukraine sent drones into Russia to bomb two refineries. and another data center.

Elon Musk, whose Starlink company provides communications to Ukraine Armed Forces had declared: “Zelensky has gone too far”.

Musk slowed down the Starling system to a crawl, and Trump reduced intelligence sharing, i.e., stopped giving data about launches of Russian hypersonic missiles to the UAF, which means missiles arrived unannounced.

The United States has one of the most advanced satellite systems in the world for tracking rocket launches. Sharing such data significantly helps Ukraine. Satellites detect 1) the takeoff of bombers carrying missiles, 2) the actual launch of ballistic missiles, and this information is transmitted to the Ukrainian side in almost real-time, allowing the enemy to issue an air raid alert and put its air defense systems on alert.

The tug-of-war championship

Ever since US President Donald Trump returned to office, the central aim of Russian diplomacy has been to separate relations with the US from the Ukraine issue. The White House is open to the idea, too: The US needs Russia as a counterweight to China, and there are substantial economic opportunities. But as we explored in an earlier piece, until recently, neither side managed to pull it off.

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Ukraine and its handlers in Europe and the US, meanwhile, have pursued the opposite goal: keeping US-Russia relations tied to the Ukraine conflict.

In February and March 2025, Trump relieved America of responsibility for Ukraine’s fate and handed the job of financing it to Europe. The US retained just three commitments: 1) the relatively modest military supply programs already approved under former President Joe Biden, 2) intelligence sharing, and 3) US weapons sales for cash (under PURL), with Ukraine waiting in line like any other customer.

This maneuver cemented a status quo that neither Ukraine and its handlers on one side nor Russia on the other side could change. Their respective allies in the US also weighing in. Everyone tried to bring Trump over to their side on Ukraine. Nobody succeeded.

This is why the understandings reached in Anchorage went nowhere: Ukraine’s European supporters torpedoed them. But those supporters failed to talk Trump into escalating the conflict.

In turn, Russia prevented deliveries of US Tomahawk long-range missiles, and the expansion of Starlink coverage over all of Russian territory, etc. The UK, Germany and France have long-term missiles, which Ukraine likely uses to damage Russia.

Despite the apparent stalemate, Russian officials kept talking to Witkoff and Kushner. The aim was to maintain a channel to Trump and deny Ukraine’s supporters an opening to drag the US back into the war on the Ukraine side or steer him back onto Biden’s course., as aimed for by Ukraine’s handlers

This is why Russian officials at every level distinguish between US and European actions, often explicitly contrasting the two.

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A few numbers on oil

Russia is one of the world’s largest diesel fuel exporters, about 40 million metric tons in 2025. On July 8, 2026, Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries prompted a temporary ban on diesel fuel and gasoline exports.

Since then, Russia’s refining situation has improved considerably. Gasoline remains in short supply, but a domestic diesel fuel surplus has emerged, and the Russian self-imposed export ban of diesel fuel has begun to loosen in practice. According to Reuters, diesel fuel deliveries to Central Asian countries were up 19% in September, compared to August

Rising diesel fuel production was only part of the story. The end of the harvest season also reduced demand. And as the seasons change, Russia switches to winter-grade fuel, traditionally selling off its remaining summer-grade stocks to countries with warmer climates.

One way or another, seaborne diesel fuel exports were heading toward a restart. Trump had also raised that possibility, publicly linking it to Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

Summer Fuel: Retains heavier paraffin and wax content, providing higher energy density and slightly better fuel economy (MPG), but solidifies when chilled.

Winter Fuel: Uses lighter distillates, dewaxing processes, or is blended with kerosene (aviation turbine fuel / jet fuel) and specialized anti-gel chemical additives to stop wax crystals from plugging fuel filters.

The Krivoy Rog school of diplomacy

Back to geopolitics. Until yesterday, Russia had been unable to separate its relationship with the US from the Ukraine issue. Even the war with Iran failed to do the trick, despite keeping oil and petroleum product shipments from the Persian Gulf blocked for more than six months.

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Help came from an unexpected quarter. Hoping to bring US diesel fuel prices down at least a little before the mid-term congressional elections, Trump asked Zelensky to stop attacking Russian refineries.

Zelensky responded by demanding a sweeping energy truce. We’ll stop hitting refineries, he effectively said, if Russia stops attacking our energy infrastructure and blockading our ports. And you, Trump, have to supply us with missiles for our Patriot systems, etc. Zelensky grossly overplayed his weak hand.

Getting nowhere with Zelensky, Trump struck a deal directly with Putin, who offered to supply diesel fuel in exchange for a suspension of associated sanctions, without any preconditions.

The transaction itself is not particularly consequential. Yes, it could cool speculative trading ahead of the mid-term elections and push prices down somewhat. But the 1.8 million metric tons due to arrive over three months will cover just three or four days of American consumption.

For Russia, the US is an ordinary customer in purely commercial terms. Moscow will make some money selling to America, but it could just as easily have sold these volumes elsewhere. Petroleum products are in short supply worldwide, while Russia has a diesel fuel surplus.

Yet the deal gave both sides what they had been seeking since February 2025: a bilateral relationship detached from Ukraine. So far, that applies to just one specific issue, but getting started is the hard part.

Zelensky tried to twist Trump’s arm, pushing him to make Putin stop bombing Kiev, and overplayed his hand. Now Kiev can be bombed relentlessly, and Trump has no reason to care. He got what he wanted.

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This does not mean sanctions are finished or that the two powers are entering an era of warm friendship. Oil sanctions are probably here to stay, and as soon as global market conditions change, Washington will likely turn them back up to full blast.

But the sanctions wall can now be taken apart brick by brick, restoring ties wherever both sides stand to gain: launching new energy projects in the Arctic, for example, jointly taking over the surviving Nord Stream 2 pipeline, or resolving the sale of Lukoil’s overseas assets. Ukraine no longer has anything to do with that process or any influence over it.

The art of the backroom deal

Cynics insist that the Trump administration is a complete mess, with the right hand oblivious to what the left is doing. The way this agreement came together suggests otherwise.

After the campaign of long-range strikes against Russia went badly off script, Zelensky once again tried to secure a ceasefire through Trump. He has been trying since early 2025, with no success, but he still held out hope for an opening.

Trump could have publicly given Zelensky the boot again. But on Ukraine, he faces opposition not only from Congress but also from parts of his own administration. And an election is just around the corner.

Instead of staging a public showdown, Trump’s team spent more than two months visibly engaged in intensive talks with Ukraine about an energy truce. His envoys, Witkoff and Kushner, traveled to Kiev, and Trump himself showered Zelensky with compliments. In reality, all of it proved to be a screen for a quiet, swift, informal deal with Moscow.

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The offensive without a name is becoming a major problem for Ukraine

It has since emerged that the first tanker carrying 230,000 metric ton of diesel fuel to the US left St. Petersburg on September 22, traveling via the Baltic Sea and the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach the US any day now.

In other words, the deal was already well advanced three weeks ago, and both sides were confident it would go through.

That takes some skill. This episode shows that Trump keeps a firm grip on his team and can prevent leaks when he needs to. Even Rubio, prone to breaking ranks, played his part exactly as the boss wanted.

And once the deal was done, there was no longer any need to smile at Zelensky in public. The masks came off. For the first time, Trump publicly declared that Ukraine needs a new president and must hold elections. Zelensky immediately called for a 60-day total ceasefire to hold elections.

The liberal media will inevitably say that Trump is repeating Russian propaganda narratives. In fact, he was saying what he thinks.

The diesel fuel deal does not mean Moscow and Washington will now live in harmony. The differences between them are deep and fundamental, and the recently enacted ‘Graham law’ makes lifting any sanctions impossible for at least the next five years.

But this Friday, Putin and Trump finally managed to get past Ukraine and leave it behind. US-Russia relations will increasingly depend on Russia and US actions.