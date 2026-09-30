By Sergey Poletaev

Washington is pushing for an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine. Kiev supports the initiative, and Moscow has responded favorably. Another round of shuttle diplomacy has taken place: US President Donald Trump met with Zelensky, and a special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to the US for talks with his American counterparts. Work is underway to revive the trilateral negotiation format involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US.

Judging by these and other news reports, one might get the impression that things are moving toward a diplomatic breakthrough and a truce between Russia and Ukraine.

However, this impression is deceptive: A closer analysis reveals that the positions of the parties have not changed over the past year. On the contrary, Ukraine’s worsening situation has hardened its resolve to fight to the bitter end.

Up the down staircase

In spring 2025, Ukraine and its European enablers launched a major campaign for a ceasefire. The expectation was that Trump would force Putin to accept the terms put together by Europe and Ukraine, freezing the hostilities along the line of contact without any preconditions.

A truce would have cemented Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict. However, Russia’s primary objective would not have been achieved. Russia does not take seriously their ritual, deceptive declarations about 1) unconditional cease fire, 2) endless dialogue (during which Ukraine and enablers regroup and rearm) and 3) a new regional security architecture (meaning NATO troops stationed in Ukraine, 1000 km closer to Russia’s borders for “peacekeeping” and 4) keeping the corrupt, neo-NAZI, Russia-hating “government” in place, 5) Ukraine would retain its role as a Western launchpad for long-range, mostly European weapons against Russia.

BBC reporter asking Lavrov: Do you admit that Russia is waging a covert hybrid war against European countries?



Lavrov: Are you referring to when we destroy the drones and missiles that Britain and Europe supply to Ukraine, which are then fired at us? Is that what you mean by hybrid war?



The guts of the EU to accuse Russia of hybrid warfare while it actively supplies Ukraine with weapons to target Russian civilians.

A year ago, despite major issues, Ukraine still functioned: The remnants of the civilian economy operated, and despite considerable disruptions, steel and agricultural production (two of the country’s main export sectors) continued.

Without Western financial aid, Ukraine would have already faced a financial catastrophe; however. Despite disruptions, major industrial facilities remained operational, as did the small and medium-sized businesses that supported them – suppliers, transport companies, various outsourced services, construction and repair crews, and so on. Cafes, restaurants, the telecommunications sector, and small businesses stayed open. Ukraine’s robust logistics sector remained active. The government collected taxes from all these businesses.

However, in spring 2026, Ukraine and enablers decided to force Russia to conclude a truce by starting a ‘war on cities’ – increased long-range strikes on the Russian rear. Ukraine and enablers targeted oil refining and grain export facilities, and the civilian sector, including the warehouses of companies such as Wildberries and Ozon.

The worst possible moment

Escalation only makes sense when ‘escalation dominance’ can be maintained. Otherwise, the outcome will be detrimental to the party that started the escalation. That is exactly what happened: In response to Ukraine’s attacks, Russia launched a broad offensive against Ukraine’s military, industrial and civilian sectors.

From the start of the conflict, Ukraine has used civilian logistics infrastructure to transport military cargo. Launchers for long-range drones targeting Russia have often been hidden using civilian trucks.

However, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil and grain exports, via the Black Sea, caused Russia to respond in kind. Russia destroyed ships, harbors, bridges, etc., which blocked Ukraine’s import and export shipping via the Black Sea.

As with strikes on warehouses, Russia maintained the upper hand in the escalation. Russia has much greater firepower, production and transport facilities to sustain high levels of attack for months.

The destruction of Ukraine air defenses and weapons production is ongoing. While the ‘war on cities’ affected Russia as well, Ukrainian strikes did not cause anywhere near the same amount of damage. The “war on cities” by Zelensky and enablers turned out to be a nuisance for Russia. However, Russia’s “in kind” response will totally disable Ukraine.

All this prompted Zelensky to propose a truce. What he actually proposed was returning to the way things were before this year’s escalation, and pretending like it never happened.

But does he really want a truce? It may look that way. After all, the Ukrainian economy – and consequently the Ukrainian state itself – is disintegrating; Ukraine’s iron and grain exports are near zero– its main sources of revenue aside from aid from enablers– have been destroyed; hence a huge budget gap, which the EU refuses to fund unless a long list of reform laws are passed.

For the first time in history, steel production in Ukraine has come to a complete halt; restarting it would take months if not years. By all accounts, the country is facing the most difficult winter yet.

After the national grid is destroyed, no electricity production from thermal plants (coal, oil, gas) and nuclear plants will be fed to the grid.

At present, at least 50% of its trains are not running. Production of food, industrial and consumer goods, and services requires electricity. If this is not grounds for making political concessions, then what is?

The only available option

Zelensky’s calls for a truce are accompanied by opposing statements. One moment, he demands a “winter package”of weapons from Trump; the next, he declares that the war will not end until Crimea is “liberated.”

Domestically, he is intensifying the crackdown on anything related to the Russian language and the Orthodox Church, even though this only heightens tensions within Ukraine population, because the vast majority of them speak Russian on a day-to-day basis. Clearly, given these actions, Russia will never agree to a ceasefire.

It’s true, if we consider Zelensky as the leader of Ukraine, then his actions are insane and amount to national suicide. However, if one views him as the military proxy of his enablers, then everything falls into place.

For Zelensky and his corrupt regime, Ukraine is not their own land; it is a resource and an instrument for conducting war against Russia by his enablers. To save Ukraine and its people, Zelensky must accept Russia’s terms.

Yet Ukraine’s enablers can, but do not want to accept Russia’s terms, as that would mean a crushing defeat for them. Consequently, they want the war to continue, while hoping Russia will “cave”.

The destruction of rear-area logistics, energy infrastructures, and transport will greatly affect the ability of the Ukraine army to hold the front line.

Left without electricity, heat, and jobs, Ukraine’s civilian population will endure great suffering – but Zelensky appears not to care about that.

Taking this logic into account, even an energy truce is bad for Ukraine, as a moratorium on mutual strikes would deprive Ukraine and enablers of the only somewhat effective leverage over Moscow.

Of late, the enablers have threatened to block Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea. Russia’s policy documents provide for a nuclear response to any attempt to blockade the Kaliningrad Region. Russia may use hypersonic missiles to destroy the blockade.

The End Game

The Kiev regime has these options: On one side lies the fate of Ukraine, and on the other the interests of its enablers.

Zelensky has no real choice. In the interests of its enablers, Ukraine must sacrifice itself and its people to inflict the greatest possible damage on Russia, or if possible, even defeat it.

As long as Ukraine has hope for Russia’s defeat, nothing else matters. Ukraine wants to either freeze the conflict along the line of contact and prepare to take revenge later, or fight to the bitter end.

Russia understands this very well; that is why it has once again rejected any idea of a partial truce – as was recently expressed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UN, and then by Putin.

Even though, Russia was affected by Ukraine strikes, Moscow insists on ending the conflict on its own terms.

What comes next?

Both sides are actively preparing for the winter campaign, and it appears, for the first time since the start of the conflict, long-range air strikes will become a primary theater of operations.

Moscow has become increasingly confident that the greatly weakened Ukraine and enablers cannot inflict strategic defeat on Russia. Consequently, Russia will maintain escalation dominance by responding to the Ukrainian strikes with ever more powerful attacks on Ukraine.

Under these circumstances, there can be no talk of either an energy truce or freezing the conflict along the line of contact.