By Evgeny Kuznetsov

As Washington shifts the Ukraine burden to Europe, Andrey Sushentsov examines the EU’s strategic limits and its costly confrontation with Russia.

Evgeny Kuznetsov interviews Andrey Sushentsov, dean of the Faculty of International Relations at MGIMO and a member of the Scientific-Expert Council under the Security Council of the Russian Federation, who discusses why Western Europe is so afraid of a direct confrontation with Russia, how the US is shifting the burden of the Ukraine crisis onto the EU, why the “pyramid of trust” surrounding Kiev is crumbling, and when the Ukraine conflict might come to an end.

America sails away, Europe gets the bill

Evgeny Kuznetsov: You have noted that the US is seeking to extricate itself from the Ukraine crisis by shifting the burden onto Western Europe. Are these Europeans prepared, politically and economically, to assume the role of Ukraine’s principal “security guarantor”?

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Andrey Sushentsov: The US strategy in the Ukrainian crisis initially reflected its archetype as a maritime power employing a “continental sword” in its confrontation with a major continental power. This involves a neighboring country with military resources, which the maritime power supports in order to weaken a Russia.

Ukraine was well suited to this role, as a large state with substantial armed forces, motivated to confront Russia. But the limitation of such a strategy is that you can’t fully control the behavior of the “sword.”

Nor is it resource-efficient, there’s a limit to the resources that can be allocated to it, and if no advantageous turning point is reached in the confrontation, further support yields minimal or no additional gains.

The US realized early on that many of their Russia-weakening interests had not been achieved, despite huge investments, and the US is now prepared to withdraw. They did what a maritime power usually does when it decides to turn its attention elsewhere as they sail back to their own region.

The main difference between a maritime power and a continental power lies in the freedom to choose where to deploy military forces. A maritime power can choose where to deploy them and launch strikes across various parts of the world’s oceans. This is usually carried out in the form of raids, because large-scale expeditionary campaigns rarely prove successful, as proven in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, etc. Each time, the US decided it was time to leave.

But, in this case, the US didn’t want the withdrawal to be accompanied by the collapse of the Ukrainian regime. The US incorporated its withdrawal and the reorientation of its priorities towards East Asia into its policy towards its NATO allies.

The US handed over responsibility for supporting Ukraine to them and assumed the role of “moderator” as a negotiator who, rather than being the instigator of the crisis, is steering it towards its resolution.

US strategic documents state an interest in bringing the Ukraine crisis to an end, meaning Russia has not been weakened, but has become more united and more capable, militarily and commercially, despite sanctions.

Whereas Europe has become weakened, due to not buying from Russia its plentiful, low-cost, energy and resources and not selling to Russia its numerous luxury and industrial/commercial goods and services.

European leaders join Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for a White House meeting with US President Donald Trump. August 18, 2025.

Yet the US behaved treacherously toward both Ukraine and its European allies, saddling them with this burden without much warning.

Europe lacks sufficient standing military forces, arms design and production capabilities, strategic thinking, and awareness/definition of their own interests that are comparable to those of the US, Russia and China, to evaluate causes and consequences, to discern what is achievable and what is not by military means, and to identify where their bloc’s interests lie in the Ukraine crisis.

Europe currently has a financial instrument of some weight at their disposal, in essence, the only one they can draw upon. However, Europe is using it wastefully, because the domestic debt of most major European states is already approaching or has already exceeded 100% of their GDP.

At the same time, energy and materials prices and inflation rates are increasing, while spendable real household incomes are stagnant or decreasing, and interest rates are increasing. All these conditions are debilitating for Europe as a viable international competitor.

European countries are hugely burdened by their increased military expenditures up from a meager 1% of GDP to 3 to 5 % of GDP, plus their increased contributions to Ukraine, plus their increased military build up, plus recruiting, training, and maintaining its greatly increased military forces, plus paying for mass migration, plus there’s no hope of a Ukraine victory, i.e., Russia is strengthening, not weakening.

If there were any hope of a decisive victory, Europe would be high-fiving on recouping their losses by acquiring Russian energy and resources at low prices, as if Russia were just another colony. None of these hopes will be realized.

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Moreover, due to a lack of strategizing experience, lost as a result of US dominance since 1945 and the US nuclear umbrella, Europe is denying its own geography.

Instead of celebrating the huge benefits of nearby Russia, Europe actually shuns and isolates Russia and denies that Russia is on the continent alongside them.

Geography is always a constant, an immutable part of the foreign policy system. Governments and historical circumstances may change, but geography remains unchanged.

Europe prefers a course a long-term confrontation with their largest neighbor, which has been, and still could be, a source of many benefits for the European economy.

But, because of foolish, short-sighted actions, such as blowing up gas pipelines and 20+ packages of back-firing sanctions, Europe has lost those benefits, which demonstrates the narrowness of their vision.

Domestic political processes, such as totally unnecessary mass immigration (soon there will be robots to deal with any shortage of workers), suggest that, following the US example set forth by Trump, it is time for Europe to reflect on what its interests are, which of these are achievable regarding the Ukraine imbroglio, which interests are not achievable, and what the possible trajectory of various options might be. So far, an undecisive Europe has made mostly suicidal moves.

When there are no good moves, it is better to lie low and stop making mistakes. So far, as our Putin put it, it looks like a series of mistakes, one after another.

Big spending, little strategic power

Evgeny Kuznetsov: Won’t they get tired of playing this game?

Andrey Sushentsov: European states don’t possess the full strategic autonomy enjoyed by Russia, the US and China, and are do not have a history of being capable of acting collectively from a unified position. Every major decision requires endless deliberations to reach consensus among 27 member countries.

The European Commission does not have a substantial budget of its own but relies on the budgets of the nation states. Despite the euro as a single currency, not all members are qualified to use it, debt is measured separately for each country. The UK and France have become the new basket cases of Europe regarding excessive national debt; Germany may be next.

There 27 armed services, i.e., no unified European army. It’s a far cry from even the most loosely organized confederation. They would carry strategic weight, if they were capable of acting in unison, but there’s no sign of this.

Europe is terrified of being directly drawn into a military crisis with Russia. Speculation about sending troops into Ukraine always ends with the caveat that this will only happen after a ceasefire has been achieved.

But Russia is adamant about Ukraine being a normal, neutral, non-threatening state, respecting civil rights of all inhabitants, and the richness of their diverse cultures, with a limited military, and no NATO troops anywhere in Ukraine for any reason.

Europe has no qualms about the viability of Ukraine and its population. Europe is indifferent to what will become of it, its borders or its population. Europe just wants to have all of Ukraine as a convenient launching pad for weaponry to damage/weaken Russia.

Europe, especially its lapdog mass media, expresses rhetorical outrage, flocks to multiple summits with gifts for Ukraine, poses for “family photos”, and makes affirmative and threatening statements. But in essence, this is a gathering of onlookers who are indirectly involved in the military aspects.

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The tool at their disposal is debt financing amounting to nearly $500 billion (US and Europe). An astronomical sum which has failed to deliver the hoped-for results, whilst worsening their own position. All that money has killed, maimed and destroyed.

Russia as the glue holding Europe together

Evgeny Kuznetsov: The EU is not abandoning its plans to impose ever more restrictions on Russia. At the same time, some clear-thinking European leaders are calling for dialogue with Russia. Is that possible at present?

Andrey Sushentsov: Europe is using the Ukraine crisis as a platform for European unity, to become a more cohesive entity. Their strategic lack of autonomy, the prominent role of the US, Russia and China, and their internal fragmentation mean that the only platform for solidarity is a suicidal, impoverishing, hate-Russian one.

The relevance varies from country to country. For Southern Europe, it’s not so explicit. For socialist Spain, despite its anti-Russian government, Palestine and the Middle East are more important. The Baltic states and Northern Europe have an alarmist and militaristic outlook. Some share a well-defended border with Russia. The people in charge are a peculiar lot; one can expect all sorts of things. But no one wants to involve their armed forces in the Ukraine crisis, as North Korea has done on the Russian side.

They are using Ukraine as an opportunity to strengthen their own agency and practice coordinated action which causes no damage and kills no one. They draw up joint plans and substantial funding is allocated.

The ‘Coalition of the Willing’ family photo in Kiev on August 24, 2026.

A major unresolved issue is the restructuring of Europe’s defense industry; it’s fragmented and produces about 15 different types of main battle tanks with guns of varying calibers. Standardization is a difficult challenge, due to ingrained national traditions.

Peace alongside Russia – or a strategic dead end

Evgeny Kuznetsov: Do the NATO Europeans want to sit at the negotiating table with Russia, representing a “united Europe,” in order to compensate for their strategic lack of autonomy?

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Sanctions are permanent, until Washington decides otherwise

Andrey Sushentsov: Their tactics for establishing agency include 1) providing financing, 2) military equipment, 3) ammunition, 4) drones, 5) satellite targeting aid, 6) personnel for operating complicated military systems to Ukraine.

They block Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves and steal billions of euros per year of income of these reserves, that are allegedly given to Ukraine. This begs the question why were these Russian assets in foreign vaults in the first place?

Russia takes strategic, autonomous, purposeful and consistent action. Europe takes a step back, a step forward, two steps back; they look over their shoulders and seek consensus among 32 NATO countries and 27 EU members.

It is in Russia’s interests to invite them to the negotiating table only if it is clear that Europe prioritizes stable conditions in Europe, based on the principle of “peace alongside Russia,” rather than against Russia.

The “peace against Russia” approach is inherently unstable and suicidal for Western Europe, as is rampant immigration. These two conditions, by themselves, handicap Europe to oblivion, to fall behind, to strategic defeat, and to never becoming a meaningful player on the world stage.

The more internal contradictions there are within Europe regarding priorities, the more fragile it becomes. The Russian question and mass immigration have such internal contradictions.

The Ukraine ‘pyramid of trust’ is crumbling

Evgeny Kuznetsov: You said that the “pyramid of trust” surrounding Ukraine will soon crumble. When will this finally happen?

Andrey Sushentsov: From the Russian perspective, the logic behind the Ukraine crisis is that the combatants are waging a war to wear down each other. But the cost to Europe of doing the wearing down, using Ukraine as an expendable proxy, will be about 150 to 160 billion euros per year, hugely more than was imagined just one or two years ago.

In the meantime, Russia is rapidly improving and expanding its already formidable arsenal, and using it to systematically render Ukraine largely impotent.

As a result, even blind people can see, Ukraine is in survival mode, not in Russia-weakening mode. Ukraine desperately needs a ceasefire, as it would otherwise collapse.

The widespread demonstrations in Europe, due to insane policies emanating from Brussels foretell great changes in the near future.

Russia is demonstrating that Europe’s 1) strategy in Ukraine is irrelevant, 2) objectives are unattainable, 3) financing and resources on war-mongering will be needed in ever-greater quantities.

Europe’s existing weaponry is becoming less effective, because Russia is quickly finding better ways to counter them. Also, it will become increasingly more difficult to launch weapons from Ukraine to damage Russia, because Russia’s Rassvest system will instantly detect a drone or missile launches and dispatch suitable nearby drones to destroy launch sites before they can be moved, and alert relevant drone defense systems to any “incoming”.

Building European weaponry storage and assembly and other infrastructures in Ukraine is time-consuming and extremely costly. It is nearly impossible during wartime conditions, because all gets destroyed by accurate missiles that are difficult to intercept.

In the near future, Europe will realize the futility and cost of its strategy. The widespread opposition within Europe is already openly voicing its outrage and stating that present policies are at a dead end. Political change needs to rapidly come, before it all blows up.

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Chancellor Merz’s unannounced visit to Kiev was heavily criticized by the opposition, at a time.

Germany’s national debt is rising, the Chancellor travels to Kiev and once again promises billions of euros and weaponry, all of which are at the expense of the German people.

The scale of the resources being invested is becoming so significant that the question arises as to what justifies it. What are Berlin’s objectives, what is it achieving, and what is it failing to achieve?

Is it revenge for WW-I and WW-II, both of which were started by Germany, and both of which required the US to bail out Europe from its out-of-control follies.

A number of NATO/EU members increasingly call for Ukraine to back off from its extremist stance, and explore what measures are financially and physically achievable and what is not. The “pyramid of trust” among the Coalition of the Willing is crumbling. More Coalition members are adopting a “count me out” stance.

Whatever hopes these countries had were not realized, because it turned out that cracking Russia is just a ‘bridge too far’. Europe has to climb from its high horse and admit it all was a big mistake.

No one wants to take responsibility for it, be the first one to admit it. The climb down has not only a political but also a financial dimension. Who should be held to account for the hundreds of billions of euros spent on a strategically futile venture that has antagonized Russia and undermined the viability of Europe?

That is why Russia is talking about Europe’s need for a shorter-term historical perspective. The Ukraine project and mass immigration need to come to an end in the coming months, or perhaps in the coming years, to return Europe to viability.