By Victor Davis Hanson

As the midterms approach, the Left has gone berserk in its hatred of trillionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Yet its escalating venom would have been almost inconceivable before 2022, when Musk publicly declared that he would be voting Republican.

Before Musk’s political reversal (he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020), he was beloved by the Left as the first successful upstart challenger to the century-long dominance of the Big Three fossil-fuel automakers.

Liberals loved his revolutionary, electrically powered Teslas and Hollywood drove them proudly for green virtue signaling.

Not now. leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch has run out of Nazi epithets for Musk. AOC, of all people, trashed Musk as “probably one of the most unintelligent billionaires I have ever met or seen or witnessed.”

Fellow multibillionaire Bill Gates smeared Musk for supposedly “killing the world’s poorest children” by promoting cuts to utterly corrupt and wasteful USAID.

Just this week, former, leftist Clinton labor secretary Robert Reich demanded that Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink be nationalized and run by the government - a move more associated with Cuba or the old Soviet Union than with the US.

Such unhinged venom has contributed to violence by unhinged people. In early 2025, leftists launched more than 80 destructive attacks against Tesla cars and dealerships - and sometimes even individual Tesla drivers. Similar cases of vandalism and arson have continued into 2026.

So why did the Left go from hailing Musk as the next Thomas Edison to treating him as public enemy No. 1 and targeting him with death threats?

The Left once loved all the tech and Wall Street billionaires who ensured that Democrats always had more money than Republicans.

Billionaire George Soros and his various foundations have channeled well over half a billion dollars to left-wing candidates and causes in just the last six years alone. Billionaires like Reid Hoffman, Tom Steyer, and the now-imprisoned Sam Bankman-Fried gave hundreds of millions to the Democratic Party and its candidates.

But Elon Musk now embodies everything the enraged Left hates.

First, Musk no longer endorses Democrats. Instead, in 2024 and 2026, he donated hundreds of millions of dollars to help Republican candidates.

Second, Musk campaigned and lavishly gave to the hated Trump campaign in 2024, especially in critical swing states. Furious Democrats actually blame Musk for Trump’s victory.

Third, Musk paid billions of dollars to buy the leftist, social media company Twitter. He eliminated 80% of the useless employees, eliminated censorship, renamed it X, and turned it into a profitable, free-speech platform that no longer catered to leftist dogmas.

Fourth, Musk was instrumental in conducting the 2025 DOGE cuts that helped reduce the federal workforce by some 270,000 employees and counting, and took away federal benefits from unqualified folks, many of whom illegally entered the US.

DOGE also helped slash USAID programs that had often been involved in politicking abroad to support globalist and leftist causes.

Fifth, the spurned Left has started hating billionaires more than it once worshipped them. The Left openly talks about confiscating wealth, nationalizing private corporations, taxing net worth and unrealized gains, and regulating and suing large companies to drive them out of business, and “fixing” the Supreme Court, and impeaching Trump.

In 2020, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated some $420 million to help ensure greater Democratic turnout - and they were deified for helping to defeat Trump. Remember the ballot drop boxes, just one of many ways to facilitate election fraud!

Now Zuckerberg has been talking about fleeing left-wing California, if it passes a “billionaire tax” on net worth.

Billionaires like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, and Palantir’s Alex Karp - along with other Silicon Valley magnates, such as Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz, and David Sacks - have drifted rightward, fearing the new agenda of the Islamist-sympathizing, Socialist Democratic Party.

Sixth, and perhaps most important, Musk - one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the last hundred years - is not shy about his own talents and spectacular successes, ensuring even more left-wing envy and venom.

Musk not only brought stranded US astronauts home but also helped revive the dysfunctional NASA space program.

This year, his company will launch more satellites than all other countries and private corporations combined.

By June 2026, it had sent into space more satellites than humanity had launched in total since Sputnik.

SpaceX’s behemoth Starship, the most powerful rocket in history, dwarfs its Chinese, European, and Russian rivals.

The upstart Tesla has the highest market capitalization ($1.5 trillion) of any car company in the world.

Musk’s social media platform X has nearly 600 million monthly active users., way more than Twitter ever had.

His artificial intelligence company, SpaceX Super Intelligence, and its Grok AI model are among the world’s best-known. and most capable, and least biased.

Musk’s Neuralink may become the first company that enables the paralyzed and the blind to regain their lost abilities.

His Boring Company has created a subterranean transport service in Las Vegas. He is building another in Nashville.

Musk is history’s first trillionaire. He is a technological and business genius, and he may well be one of the most brilliant entrepreneurs, not just of the last hundred years but of all time.

So is it any wonder that the democrat-socialist Left, with its insistence on equality of results, i.e., everyone sharing equal, except the elite insiders like the Bernies, AOCs, Warrens, etc, despises everything that Musk does and represents?