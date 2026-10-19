A lot has been happening on the European scene, with France, Germany, Spain and the UK beset with widespread, convulsive riots, so not everyone noticed what took place in Brussels, where Zelensky demanded another 70 billion euros from the European Union, after receiving 90 billion euros in 2026, for a total of 160 billion euros for 2026.

NOTE: Those 90 billion euros in 2026 were something the EU countries had great trouble coughing up.

However, as it now turns out, Zelensky needs 155 to 160 billion euros in 2027 and following years. This proxy business is getting hugely expensive. No wonder the US told Europe “you are on your own”.

EU countries, beset by many existential problems, mostly inflicted by their elites on their own people, are now arguing over the record-high EU proposed budget of 2.0 trillion euros for 2028 - 2034, with many countries wanting it to be about 250 billion euros less.

And on top of that, another 70 billion for Ukraine for 2026? That's simply not possible.

But wait, everyone has now realized Ukraine wants 150-160 billion in 2027 and following years. That's even more impossible.



If Ukraine claims that without these huge sums of money it will lose the war, then the question is, what is next?

The conclusions seem obvious: that money simply won't be there. If it won't be there, do we have to prepare for Ukraine's defeat? Maybe it's time to start thinking about it.

The leaders in Brussels just nodded their heads, smiled at Zelensky—specific commitments weren't made, couldn't be made, the EU simply doesn't have that kind of money. Besides, for how long would the EU keep funding Ukraine? For as long as it takes?



It's well known that the money gets spent, well known that it's being pilfered and stolen, well known that only a portion of that amount is actually used to wage war.

Ukraine won't get that kind of money in such amounts anymore. Of course, European leaders will keep smiling nicely, saying how they support Ukraine, but that's it.



The US, with a $2 trillion federal budget deficit, as we know, started rationing money to Ukraine earlier—also because in the US, oversight of public funds is actually much stricter than in the EU.

Congressional committees have taken an interest in the money going to Ukraine. They investigated. They uncovered the money, about $300 billion, simply disappeared without a trace! Well, some of it is traceable, but that would led to corrupt hands-in-the-cookie jar situations.



The EU was shoveling money to Ukraine as if into a furnace, without looking at anything, but the moment Zelensky shows up and wants billions of euros more , a certain line gets crossed. Preparations for new scenarios will begin—not very good ones for Ukraine and for the future relevance of Europe. as a third major power, after China and the US.

EU Elites Desperate to Remain Relevant on the World Stage

The EU elites experienced quite a reduction in status from controlling, and extracting wealth from, up to 90% of the world’s land area and Britain’s navy “ruling the waves”, to now controlling just Europe, which is grossly lacking energy and material resources.

Europe became uncompetitive in world markets after the rise of southeast Asia and China. EU elites see the continuation of their Ukraine project as their last and only way to remain relevant. They declared: “Ukraine’s struggle against Russia is also Europe’s struggle against Russia.”

EU elites are trapped by their “peace through strength” rhetoric to divert attention away from many domestic problems. They choose to avoid dialog with Russia but want to continue the conflict with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”. EU elites do not care about Ukrainians, which is losing about 1250 to 1450 troops/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA).

EU Elites Aim to Control Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia: They need control of Ukraine’s productive black soil and natural resources, and add Armenia (molybdenum, uranium, gold), Georgia (manganese, copper, gold, coal, oil, gas) and Azerbaijan (oil, gas) to the EU/NATO “umbrella” to get access to reliable, plentiful, low-cost, oil and gas from the Caspian Sea and the rare earth metals of Central Asia; Kazakhstan has the world’s largest uranium reserves.

EU elites making interest-free loans (never to be repaid) to Ukraine of about $107 billion for 2026 and about $165 billion in 2027, but those amounts likely will not be enough. The EU loan money would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to 1) EU defense companies to produce weapons for the EU’s rearmament and to 2) arm Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

Kiev needs funding not only for weapons, but also for salaries, pensions, logistics, energy system repairs, reconstruction, and the basic functioning of the state. The longer the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, the more dependent Ukraine becomes on its EU handlers. At the same time, losses at the front and pressure to recruit manpower make the conflict ever more expensive. Ukraine authorities in Kiev cannot openly admit that their previous support model, which included the US, is not as robust as before, because this would damage morale and bargaining power.

With so much “EU seed money” at stake, the elites in Brussels have NATO officers providing expert command/control advise to the Ukraine Armed Forces to ensure the EU funds and weaponry will be effectively used against critical targets in Russia, hopefully with minimal Kiev pilferage of weapons to black markets and cash to offshore tax havens

The UK a Shadow of its Former Self: The UK is the leftover of the once-dominant British Empire which controlled about 24% of the world’s total land area in the 1920s. The UK foreign-born population was about 19.6%, at end 2025, most of which are the unvetted dregs from Islam Third World countries; that percentage is rapidly increasing, due to high birth rates and continued influx. The UK native population has had near-zero growth for decades. Would the foreign-born folks defend the UK? The UK prospect is rapidly becoming a highly indebted Third World nation.

The UK, after BREXIT, not part of the EU, has asked the EU to be part of the interest-free loan setup for keeping Ukraine afloat; the EU/NATO just allocated $70 billion for 2027. The UK share of the “Money pot of the Willing” would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to UK defense companies to produce weapons for 1) the UK’s rearmament and 2) arm Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

2014 - Present, The EU/UK Long-term Plan to Maintain Relevance

The EU/UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia.

The EU/UK are making huge investments to build up the infrastructures to support their own military forces and those of Ukraine. Will the foreign-born people in Europe become part of the military as well? EU/UK elites, without much US help, are preparing themselves to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with a) EU intelligence and satellite resources, b) target selection, c) weaponry and training, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”.

However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1250 to 1500/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training, which increases desertion and surrendering.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russian into 7 or more externally controlled components and turn them into semi-colonies of the EU/UK. Russia would cease to exist as a political entity.

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure 1) Europe’s competitiveness for many decades, and 2) Europe as one of three major powers in the world after China and the US.

The EU/UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for many decades, with stagnant/decreasing real incomes, greatly increased inflation, and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the “Garden of Eden”.