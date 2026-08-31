Willem’s Substack

Willem’s Substack

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John Shanahan
Aug 31

Americans need to know the European history that Willem Post is writing about. It is relevant to the events in Europe since the end of WWII, the Cold War, the formation of the European Union, NATO, and Western Europe's and Russia's designs for the future.

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