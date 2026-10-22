Prof. Matthias Moosdorf MdB

Translated from German

Schröder, former Chancellor, REVEALS THE TRUTH: “Peace sabotaged!

Schröder speaks out: “Why the war is being endlessly prolonged. It is the greatest scandal of our time: While people die in Ukraine every day, cities lie in ruins, and energy prices in Europe are skyrocketing, peace is being systematically blocked. Not by chance, not by misunderstandings—but by deliberate sabotage behind closed doors.”

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder reveals in a sensational interview how historic opportunities to end the war between Russia and Ukraine were deliberately sabotaged.



Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul. in April 2022. An agreement seemed within reach: Neutrality for Ukraine, security guarantees, and a solution to the Donbas conflict.

But then came the notorious visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Kyiv. According to Schröder and other sources, Johnson delivered a clear message from the West: “Keep fighting, we’ve got your back—with weapons, money, and political support.”

A peace agreement? Off the table.

The escalation was intentional. Gerhard Schröder, who has known Putin personally for years and was one of the last Western statesmen to practice genuine diplomacy, speaks of a “system for prolonging the war.”

“It’s not about freedom or democracy,” he continues. “It’s about geo-political power, about weakening Russia at any cost, and about billions in military profits. Anyone who talks about a ceasefire is branded a Putin apologist. This isn’t democracy anymore; it’s a dictatorship of public opinion.”

The evidence compiled by Schröder and investigative journalism is devastating. Leaked internal memos from the U.S. State Department, courtesy of whistleblowers, show that as early as March 2022, there were clear directives not to support negotiations that could “reward” Russia.

Schröder calls it “moral self-disarmament”: Germany, once the driving force behind Ostpolitik, has become a vassal of American interests. Particularly explosive is the role of NATO expansion. Schröder points out that warnings from Moscow were already ignored at the 2008 Bucharest Summit.

Putin viewed the accession of Georgia and Ukraine as an existential threat. Instead of seeking compromises, the provocations continued: Military exercises on Russia’s border, arms deliveries, and the training and arming of Ukrainian troops by Western special forces.

“That was no longer a defensive alliance,” Schröder said, “that was an aggressive expansionist project.” Behind the scenes, a network of think tanks, arms lobbyists, and neoconservative hardliners flourished.

Names like that of Victoria Nuland, who played a central role in the 2014 Maidan Square coup, resurface. Billions in U.S. aid flowed not only to Ukraine but also back into the pockets of American corporations.

Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and other arms giants booked record profits. Meanwhile, German families are freezing because the Nord Stream pipelines—a project in whose negotiations Schröder was heavily involved—were blown up. To this day, there has been no real investigation.

Schröder goes even further. He reports on secret meetings in which high-ranking Western officials openly admitted that a quick victory for Ukraine was unrealistic. Yet the narrative of “fighting to the last Ukrainian” was maintained.

Several million young men died in senseless offensives like the one in Kharkiv or in Donbas. The plight of civilians in Donetsk and Luhansk, who have been under fire since 2014, were systematically ignored in Western media. “That’s not bias; that’s propaganda,” Schröder says bitterly.