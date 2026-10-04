Margaret Thatcher once remarked that Russia possesses an abundance of resources. This was no idle comment. It lies at the very core of the West's policy toward Russia.



She did not speak of "Russia threatening Europe" or "Russia invading NATO countries." She spoke of *resources*. For resources are the true stakes. Resources are the true motive. Resources are the cause of this war.



What does Russia possess?



◾Natural gas: Ranked first globally. Reserves of approximately 37 trillion cubic meters, about 24% of the world's proven reserves.

◾Oil: Ranked eighth globally. about 80 billion barrels.

◾Forests: Ranked first globally, about 20% of the world's total forest area.

◾Palladium: Ranked first globally, about 40% of global production. Without it, your car's catalytic converter wouldn't function, and your mobile phone wouldn't work.

◾Nickel: Ranked first globally. Essential for batteries, stainless steel, and the defense industry.

◾Titanium: VSMPO-Avisma—a supplier to Boeing and Airbus. Without Russian titanium, the West could not build aircraft.

◾Wheat: The world's largest exporter.

◾ Fertilizers: The world's largest exporter.

◾ Rare earth elements: Vast reserves, not yet developed, desired by the West.

◾ Gold: Ranked second globally, reserves of about 7,500 tons.



These are not merely "resources." They are the lifeblood of industry. They are the lifeline of warfare. They are the skeletal framework of civilization.



The 1990s: How the West Attempted to Plunder Russia



Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the West saw an opportunity not to "help Russia democratize," but to acquire the country.



The "Loans-for-Shares" scheme

Russian state assets were sold off at rock-bottom prices.

Yukos Oil, valued at billions of dollars, was purchased by Khodorkovsky for $309 million.

Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel producer, was bought by Potanin for $170 million.

US Advisors: Consultants from the Harvard Institute for International Development, including Jeffrey Sachs, guided Russia through "shock therapy." What was their advice? Privatization, liberalization, and opening the capital account. In plain terms: selling off Russian assets to the West.



Western Companies: BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Total, Halliburton. They moved into Russia’s oil, gas, mining, and financial sectors. They weren't "investing in Russia"; they were acquiring on the cheap and extracting tens of $billions each year, which were deposited in Western banks.



The Result: Russia’s GDP shrank by 40% in the 1990s. Millions fell into poverty. Life expectancy dropped. Birth rates collapsed. Meanwhile, a handful of oligarchs amassed immense wealth.



What Putin Did



After being elected by a landslide, Putin became President in March 2000. Putin did something the West could never forgive: he reclaimed Russia’s resources.



◾ 2003: Khodorkovsky arrested while on his way in a private plane to Israel.. Yukos was dismantled. Assets auctioned off to Rosneft. Sechin took the helm of Rosneft

◾2005: Gazprom re-nationalized. The state made sure to have a majority stake.

◾2006: Strategic Industries Law passed. Restrictions placed on foreign investment in oil, gas, minerals, and the defense industry.

◾2013: Gazprom acquired the "Power of Siberia" pipeline project. Gas supplies to China began.

◾2014: Crimea, which had been Russian since 1783, was reclaimed after people voted by over 97% to rejoin Russia. Black Sea gas reserves. A strategic foothold for Russia.

◾2022: "Special Military Operation." Lithium, coal, and rare earths in Donbas. Ukraine’s "black earth" (fertile soil). Oil and gas in the Black Sea.



Putin is not a "dictator." He is a Patriot and nationalist. He wrested Russia's resources from Western capitalists and returned them to the Russian state.



That is why the West hates him. It’s not about "human rights." It’s not about "democracy." It’s about Yukos. It’s about Gazprom. It’s about palladium. It’s about titanium. It’s about wheat. It’s about fertilizer.



The Nord Stream Pipelines: Who Blew Them Up, Who Benefited?



September 26, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, total capacity 110 billion cubic meter per year, were blown up on the bed of the Baltic Sea. This was a direct attack on Russia's energy export infrastructure. It was a direct attack on Germany and on Europe's energy security.



Who benefited?



◾ The United States: US LNG exporters. They sold natural gas to Europe at four times the price. They replaced Russia. They made hundreds of billions of dollars.

◾Poland benefitted: Poland had long opposed Nord Stream. Poland aspired to become an energy hub. Poland has an abundance of low-cost coal, but imports expensive LNG from the US, to get more US military bases.

◾Norway: Norway's natural gas exports increased. Norway replaced Russia. Norway made tens of billions of dollars each year, which increased its Sovereign Wealth Fund, worth $2.4 TRILLION for 5.5 million people in April 2026.



Who suffered?



◾ Russia: Lost the European market. Lost pipeline export capacity. Lost tens of billions of dollars in revenue.

◾Germany: Lost cheap energy. Lost industrial competitiveness. Lost billions in Nord Stream pipeline investments. German industry is de-industrializing. BASF is closing plants. Volkswagen is laying off workers.

◾ Europe: Lost cheap Russian natural gas. Lost energy security. Lost its industrial base. Lost at least $80 billion/y in sales of goods and services in the lucrative Russian market.

◾Ukraine lost: Russian pipeline transit fees vanished. Ukraine lost its energy leverage over Europe.



Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize winner reported that US Navy divers, with Norwegian assistance, planted the explosives. No one was held accountable. No one was investigated. No one was arrested or sanctioned.



The War in Ukraine: A War for Resources



Donbas:



◾ Lithium: The Shevchenko lithium deposit. One of the largest in Europe. Crucial for electric vehicle batteries.

◾Coal: The Donbas coal fields. Ukraine's industrial heartland.

◾ Rare Earths: Ukraine holds Europe's largest rare earth reserves. Underdeveloped. The West wants them.



Crimea:



◾ Black Sea Natural Gas: The Crimean continental shelf. Billions of cubic meters of natural gas.

◾Strategic Location: Sevastopol. Base of the Black Sea Fleet.

The Black Sea and Black Earth



◾Oil and Gas: The Black Sea continental shelf, a zone of contention among Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia.

◾ Grain: Ukrainian wheat, corn, and sunflower oil critical to global food security.



This is not a "territorial dispute." It is a struggle for resources. It is not "democracy vs. authoritarianism." It is about who controls the resources of the Eurasian landmass.



Brzezinski’s "Grand Chessboard"



Zbigniew Brzezinski wrote *The Grand Chessboard* in 1997. What was his core argument?



"Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be a Eurasian empire."



Translation: Ukraine is the key to Russia becoming an empire. Control Ukraine, and you control Russia. Control Russia, and you control Eurasia. Control Eurasia, and you control the world's resources.



Brzezinski wasn't just "analyzing"; he was formulating a strategy. And this is the strategy the US has been executing since 1991: NATO expansion. EU expansion. Color revolutions. The violent coup d’Etat in Ukraine in 2014. The war in Ukraine.



The goal of the West: Break up Russia in about 7 pieces. Control the resources of each piece. Turn Russia into many easily controlled subservient countries. Keep all of Russia from China’s control.



Russia possesses vast resources. The West wants them. That is the reason for the war.

Five Attempts to Weaken/Control Russia

WILLEM POST

AUG 01, 2026

There have been at least 5 attempts by various major European powers to take over the resources of Russia. Some of these powers had large colonial empires from which they extracted enormous wealth for about 500 years.

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Major European Colonial Empires

The colonial empires of Europe started to emerge about 1400, about the beginning of the Little Ice Age which had shorter growing seasons, increased disease and instability. This meant the elites could extract less income from their poorly performing economies. They increasingly used their sea-going ships to make ocean voyages to establish profitable colonial empires.

At the peak of the empires, around 1914, they controlled about 80% to 90% of the world’s land area, if including formal colonies, indirect spheres of influence, and settler areas. For comparison, European nations, excluding European Russia, have a combined area of about 4.16%

British Empire: The largest in history, covering ~35.5 million km² (approx. 24% of Earth’s land area) at its height in the 1920s

French Empire: The second largest, covering ~10 million km² in 1914, primarily in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Spanish/Portuguese/Others: Earlier waves of colonization in the 15th - 18th centuries saw huge portions of the Americas under Iberian control. Belgium, Germany, Italy, etc., joined later in the Africa area.

Excluded Areas: Only a few areas, such as Japan and Thailand, maintained independence through modernization or diplomatic buffering.

Attempt #1

1789 – 1815 French Revolution & Napoleonic Wars: Unprecedented continental warfare aimed at spreading revolutionary ideals and establishing French dominance over Europe, including Napoleon’s Russia Campaign, ending with the defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815.

1812 – 1814 Napoleon’s Russia Campaign

Russia was selling trees, tar, hemp, ropes, etc., to build British and Dutch fleets. Napoleon wanted to prevent that to isolate/weaken Britain. Because France occupied or had alliances with most of Europe, Napoleon set up the “Continental System”—blocking any European trade with Britain. But trade took place in defiance of the Continental System. Hence Napoleon’s Russian Campaign.

The campaign was a disaster. Napoleon’s army was 350,000 French, 80,000 Poles, 120,000 German, 30,000 Italian, 66,000 Prussians and Austrians, 25,000 Other. The Polish elites were driven by the hope that Napoleon would restore the Kingdom of Poland, which had been 50% Russian, and 50% Prussian since 1795. Poland did not regain independence until 1918.

After multiple defeats, there were huge losses, many of them due to the cold winter march (October 1813 to April 1814) from Moscow to Prussian/Polish border. For example, about 20,000bedraggled French troops returned to the Prussia/Poland border. Before being allowed to enter France, the troops were fed and refurbished with uniforms and armaments for face-saving reasons. Read Tolstoy’s “War and Peace”

This massive loss of life, weaponry, particularly horses, shattered French for generations and marked the beginning of a slow decline of the French Colonial Empire and made space for the rise of the German and Italian Colonial Empires.

Napoleon was exiled to the island of Elba in May 1814. He escaped on February 26, 1815, to rally France. In 1815, before the Battle at Waterloo, torrential rains soaked the battlefield which delayed the start of Napoleon’s attack. That gave the Prussians, under Blucher, time to arrive and deliver the coup de grace. Napoleon was defeated by a coalition of nations led by the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo. He was banished to St. Helena on October 15, 1815, and died there on May 5, 1821.

This was the first attempt by the elites of a major European power to take over the resources of Russia.

Attempt #2

1918 - 1925, Expeditionary Intervention Forces to Reinstate Czarist Russia

The elites of the Allies, led by the US/UK, saw the new Russian government as a threat to their established commercial interests, plus, because of the post-revolution chaos, they saw opportunities to take some territory and resources from a weakened, destabilized Russia.

The EIF, with troops from about 11 nations, aimed to reinstate the Western-oriented Czarist Regime. Up to 200,000 foreign troops participated for 7 years to battle the USSR; the Reds vs the Whites. Ultimately, the Russian people, led by the Reds, defeated the unpopular Whites and the foreign EIF.

Below is a list of the Composition of the EIF

Foreign soldiers arrived and left Russia at different times during these 7 years. Even though the USSR was created in 1922, soldiers were fighting for three more years.

· 1,500 French and British troops originally landed in Arkhangelsk[41]

· 14,378 British troops in North Russia[42]

· 1,800 British troops in Siberia[43]

· 50,000 Romanian troops belonging to the 6th Romanian Corps under General Ioan Istrate, in Bessarabia.[44]: 375–376 [45]: 167–168

· 23,351 Greeks, who withdrew after three months (part of I Army Corps under Maj. Gen. Konstantinos Nider, comprising 2nd and 13thInfantry Divisions, in the Crimea, and around Odessa and Kherson)[46]

· 15,000 French in the Southern Russia intervention

· 40,000 British troops in the Caucasus region by January 1919[7]

· 13,000 Americans (in the Arkhangelsk and Vladivostok regions)[32][33]

· 11,500 Estonians in northwestern Russia[29]

· 2,500 Italians in the Arkhangelsk region and Siberia[47]

· 1,300 Italians in the Murmansk region.[48]

· 150 Australians (mostly in the Arkhangelsk regions)[49]

· 950 British troops in Trans-Caspia[6]

· 70,000+ Japanese troops in the Eastern region

· 4,192 Canadians in Siberia, 600 Canadians in Arkhangelsk[50]

· 2,300 Chinese troops in Vladivostok[51]

This was the second attempt by the elites of various nations conspiring to take over the resources of Russia.

Attempt #3

1939 – 1945 World War II

This was the deadliest conflict in history, resulting in at least 60 million deaths, including the 6 million victims of the Holocaust. About 26 - 27 million deaths of Soviet citizens (including Russians and other Soviet nationalities), plus about 15 - 20 million European deaths.

Soviet Armies had been battling the German Army for three years (1941 – 1944). Soviet Army losses were about 10 million troops, due to destroying the German Army on the Eastern Front. Germany had about 5.3 million deaths from 1939 – 1945, of which 4 million were on the Eastern Front, 75% of all deaths of German troops.

Russia had been pleading with the West to move faster in the European Theater. The West finally landed on Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944. US military operations in Europe focused on the Western Front (Italy, North Africa, etc., and bombing campaigns. Total US military deaths in the European and Atlantic theaters (including Italy, North Africa, etc. were 183,588, or up to 250,000 when accounting for non-combat, air force, and naval losses. US troop deaths were 104,000 of all causes from June 6, 1944 (D-Day) to May 1945.

The Folly of the Germans: The Germans were foolish to start WWII, because they lacked fossil fuels. Their tactic was Blitzkrieg, i.e., shock and awe to quickly defeat enemies. They attacked Poland (lots of coal) in 1939, then Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and France in 1940, then Ukraine (lots of coal) in 1941, then, via Ukraine, to the Caucasus (lots of oil and gas).

Soviet armies stopped the German army outside Moscow (1941–1942), Leningrad (1941–1944), and Stalingrad (1942–1943). Then, the Soviet Armies proceeded to liberate east Europe from NAZI occupation.

This was the third attempt by the elites of a major European power to take over the resources of Russia.

Attempt #4

1990 - 2000, US/EU attempt to Dismantle Russia during the Disastrous Gorbachev/Yeltsin Era

The USSR collapsed in 1991, which led to the US, the Cold War victor, advising Russia how to become a capitalist country. The net result was the rise of Russian Oligarchs, such as Berezovsky, Gusinsky, Khodorkovsky, Potanin, Fridman, Abramovich, Derispaska, and a few dozen others, many with close links to western companies and financial entities.

Berezovsky and Gusinsky bought most of the Russian Media to influence the Russian people, during the turbulent, chaotic Gorbachev/Yeltsin era of the 1990s.

The oligarch’s objective was to take over the Presidency of Russia, take control of Russia’s natural resources by hook and crook and selling them to major western corporations.

Hundreds of $billions were extracted from Russia, much of it parked in foreign banks, such as in New York, London, Montreal, Paris, etc., and in tax havens.

Yeltsin tried preventing the dismantling of Russia by selecting Putin as his acting Prime Minister on August 9, 1999 (confirmed on 16 August 1999).

Yeltsin, in poor health, resigned at end 1999, and appointed Putin as acting President. Putin was neither a Communist, nor in league with the Oligarchs. He told Putin: “Take care of Russia”. Putin, a true Patriot, was overwhelmingly elected President in March 2000.

That dismantling came to a screeching halt after Putin was elected President. He quickly established many new rules, such as reigning in the Oligarchs and in-grown, stale bureaucracies, which revitalized the economy.

One of his acts was to tell all oligarchs they could keep their $billions but they had to stay out politics. In a meeting, he made 18 of them sign a document. It was recorded on a video. Just google. Then the oligarchs began to slime Putin using their Media, even trying to kill him several times, but the Russian people responded by overwhelmingly supporting Putin for decades.

After Putin became President, Russia, in existential mode, did not cave, but like a Phoenix, rose from the ashes, much to the dismay of the hubristic, Russophobic neocons in the West, such as “inane-no-brain” McCain, who disdainfully called Russia as a “gas station”.

In 2021, Russia became the 4th largest economy, based on purchasing power parity, PPP. Read “The Plot to Seize Russia”, by Martin Armstrong.

NOTE: Russia spent the 1990s watching Western elites extract Russia’s wealth on their own terms. Under Yeltsin, Russia’s vast natural resources on Sakhalin Island were handed to foreign investors - literally, for pennies on the dollar. Production-sharing agreements gave foreign companies, such as ExxonMobil and British Shell extraordinarily favorable terms: Russia received as little as 10 cents from every dollar of oil profits while investors enjoyed sweeping tax exemptions, while ordinary people on the island froze in the cold.



Putin later called these deals “colonial-style extortion that had absolutely nothing to do with Russia’s interests” He said the traitorous officials who signed them in the 1990s should have been jailed for life.



Immediately after taking power in March 2000, Putin began dismantling the corrupt system. By 2004, 260 of 262 agreements had been terminated. The remaining projects were gradually returned to Russian control - Sakhalin-2 in 2006 and Sakhalin-1 in 2022.

This was the fourth attempt by the western elites to take over the resources of Russia.

Attempt #5

2014 - Present, The EU/UK Long-term Plan to Maintain Relevance

The EU/UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia.

The EU/UK are making huge investments to build up the infrastructures to support their own military forces and those of Ukraine. Will the foreign-born people in Europe become part of the military as well? Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025.

EU/UK elites, without much US help, are preparing themselves to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with a) EU intelligence and satellite resources, b) target selection, c) weaponry and training, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”.

However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1250 to 1500/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training, which increases desertion and surrendering.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russian into 5 to 7 externally controlled components and turn them into semi-colonies of the EU/UK. Russia would cease to exist as a political entity.

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure 1) Europe’s competitiveness for many decades, and 2) Europe as one of three major powers in the world after China and the US.

The EU/UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for many decades, with stagnant/decreasing real incomes, greatly increased inflation, and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the “Garden of Eden”.

This is the ongoing fifth attempt by the elites of US/Europe to take over the resources of Russia.

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