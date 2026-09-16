A conflict between Moscow and NATO would only happen as a result of Western aggression, the foreign minister has stressed

Russia would make short work of European nations if they decided to attack it. There would be ash in many places in Europe.

Some European nations, including Germany, Poland, and the Baltic states, have increasingly claimed that Russia could target NATO territory in the next few years, urging more military spending in preparation.

Lavrov denied those claims during his appearance at the International Youth Festival in the city of Yekaterinburg in the Urals on Wednesday.

“We’ve said repeatedly that we have no intention of attacking Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently addressed this issue in detail, emphasizing that we have no interest in doing so,” he said.

However, the minister warned that “if Europe, which talks daily about preparing for war against Russia, forcing Russia out of the NSR, dares attack Russia, it will be a completely different war, and it will be very short.”

During the BRICS Summit in New Delhi last week, Putin said that Western governments are promoting an imaginary ‘Russian threat’ and pushing Europe closer to a direct confrontation in order to distract the public from numerous problems in their home countries.

The Danish helicopter taking videos of a Russian warship, in international waters, came too close, so flares were fired to keep a much bigger distance.

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“We are not threatening and are not going to threaten European countries. Why would we?” he said.

The president stressed that plans floated by a number of European states to deploy forces in Ukraine would also cross Moscow’s red lines.

“They are now talking about how they are considering sending troops into Ukrainian territory, on the sly before a cease fire, in the open after a cease fire. This means war with Russia,” he said.

For at least 5 years, European governments will not be ready for direct military confrontation with Russia , which does not take seriously their ritual, deceptive declarations about 1) unconditional cease fire, 2) endless dialogue (during which Ukraine and enablers regroup and rearm) and 3) a new regional security architecture (meaning NATO troops stationed in Ukraine, 1000 km closer to Russia’s borders for “peacekeeping” and 4) keeping the corrupt, neo-NAZI , Russia-hating “government” in place, 5) Ukraine would retain its role as a Western launchpad for long-range, mostly European weapons against Russia.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated during the Yalta European Strategy meeting in Kiev over the weekend that “If Russia attacked us and we took our gloves off, I think we would defeat Russia quite quickly.”

He is a Russia-hating person living in La-La land.

Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev responded to Sikorski on Tuesday, dismissing his assessment as an “amateurish view” and saying that Moscow had yet to utilize its full military potential in the Ukraine conflict.

“If Poland was to enter military action against Russia, our country would employ the full arsenal of its available forces and resources, and Polish statehood would cease to exist within two or three days,” Patrushev declared.

READ MORE: NATO country could cease to exist in days if it attacks Russia – Putin aide

Of late, Ukraine’s enablers have threatened to block Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea. Russia may use hypersonic missiles.

Russian officials have previously warned that a direct clash between Russia and NATO would not be a conventional one and would likely lead to the use of nuclear weapons.