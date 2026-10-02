Poroshenko was approved by Washington, London, Paris, Berlin and Brussels to run for President of Ukraine. He won the election on May 25, 2014, and took office on June 7, 2014, serving until May 20, 2019.

He was succeeded by Zelensky, the Servant of the People comedian, who was promoted by oligarch Kolomoisky media empire to run for president. He was president of Ukraine from May 20, 2019 to the present day, due to martial law.

Poroshenko promised peace, but rejected the Minsk II accords, and an end to oligarchic rule. His presidency brought war and corruption scandals, while his fortune grew.

Zelensky also promised peace. His Presidency brought the rejection of the Minsk II accords, and corruption scandals, and the rejection of the initialed Peace Accord in Istanbul, Turkey, in May 2022, after former PM Johnson visited Kiev and told Zelensky the UK wanted to continue fighting.

In 2026, as the Kiev junta stumbles bankrupt and defenseless into another winter at war as a proxy of the West, the walls are closing in on Vladimir Zelensky. Polls show if an election were held now, he would lose to a variety of challengers – including Pyotr Poroshenko.

These surveys were released after Poroshenko, forever an opportunist, suddenly resurfaced following a prolonged absence from Ukrainian public life, to propose a unity government that would supposedly “save the country” as its war fortunes turn sour in a big way.

Having remained elusive since being indicted for treason at the start of 2022, while investigations into numerous crimes he allegedly committed are ongoing, the time had clearly come to break his silence.

Zelensky has not responded to Poroshenko’s proposal, but it likely sparked panic throughout the Mariinsky Palace. Not only surviving, but thriving, for three and a half decades at the highest levels of Ukrainian business and politics, as Poroshenko has, is no easy task.

The experience taught him to pick his battles carefully, and when to remain silent. Armed with this insight, he worked his way up from a lowly position within Kiev’s Road Traffic Institute in the early 1990s to great wealth in a poor country, as one of Ukraine’s biggest oligarchs – and then into the presidency. In every way, his success in the literally cut-throat gangster system that has reigned supreme in Ukraine after the Soviet Union’s collapse, trained him for political power.

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The Oligarch: How Ukraine’s Shadow Rulers Turned Fortunes Into Power – and Power Into War

Known as the “chocolate king” because of his ownership of confectionary company Roshen Group, Poroshenko had amassed an estimated $1.3 billion fortune by the time he entered the Mariinsky Palace.

Russian drones damaged his Roshen factories in January 24, 2026, February 7, 2026 and July 6, 2026.

What started out as a humble effort to address shortages of chocolate beans caused by the collapse of the USSR evolved into a global business with huge profits. Poroshenko then diversified broadly into agriculture, automotive, banking, media, real estate, and navy ship repair/maintenance in Crimea.

After the Crimean people voted by over 97% to rejoin Russia in 2014, investigations began in the ownership of various companies. Poroshenko did not have a legal paper trail of ever having bought his Crimean holdings. i.e., he stole them, as was common among corrupt Ukraine oligarchs. As a result they were taken over by Russia.

As his empire grew, he courted high-ranking politicians, gaining a crash course in the importance of knowing when and how to change political direction, as required by circumstances. The former president reportedly trusts very few people – in keeping with all oligarchs who made it out of the 1990s alive.

Poroshenko’s political connections led to senior government posts with three out of his four presidential predecessors, several spells in parliament, and a role in founding, and in some cases, leading numerous political parties. This included the Party of Regions, a middle-of-the-road party used by Viktor Yanukovich, his predecessor, to gain power.

Throughout his life, Poroshenko has been accused of profiting very handsomely from being in power, and profiting from his extensive political connections, to gain lucrative government contracts, lobby for his firms with officials, and rig the justice system for his personal and commercial benefit.

Poroshenko could lead an anti-Zelensky opposition in Ukraine in future, if and when the time is right.

Poroshenko’s ruthless pragmatism, domestic popularity, and networked influence raised hopes that Kiev under his watch could implement the Minsk II accords, put a stop to the repression of Russian speakers in the East and South of Ukraine, and repair relations with its historic ally Moscow.

As has now been admitted by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande, who both helped broker Minsk I and II, the agreements were always just a delaying tactic for NATO to supply and train the Ukraine Armed Forces as a proxy attack dog to strategically defeat Russia.

Reading Poroshenko’s frequently concealed and murky background, it’s incredible anyone had any faith he might deliver on his promises.

He famously said about the mostly Russian people in the East and South of Ukraine:

“We will have jobs, but they won’t. We will have pensions, but they won’t. We will support children and pensioners, but they won’t. Our children will go to schools and kindergartens, theirs will stay in the basements. They are good for nothing. That’s exactly how we are going to win this war.”

It turns out that the rest of Ukraine will be looking forward to those conditions.

Ukraine’s Decreasing Population: Ukraine’s population has steadily decreased from about 52 million in 1990 to about 20 -25 million still under Kiev’s political control in 2026. That population includes about 10 million impoverished, retired people on state pensions who stayed in Ukraine, while most of their children and grandchildren left Ukraine to go elsewhere. The birth rate is 0.9 child/woman, the deathrate is 3 times birthrate. A demographic disaster lasting for decades is inevitable. Ukrainians of draft age who fled to Europe are being returned to augment Ukraine’s fighting forces to keep war activities going. There is talk of drafting women for the military. The neo-NAZI clique in Kiev is destroying the Ukraine people and their Slavic culture for power and pilfering Western support funds.

Western-instigated/financed, illegal coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014: The coup violently ousted a Democratically elected President, and caused 116 dead, plus 184 with gunshot wounds, plus 760 with bodily injury. The Kiev coup was another violent attempt to further extend Western influence, often by force, to Russia’s borders.

For eight years (2014 - 2022), the extremist Kiev regime, with US/EU/UK indulgence, freely killed and seriously wounded ethnic-Russian civilians in the Donbas and other areas. From 2014 to February 22, 2022, there were 3,404 civilians were killed and at least 7,000 were wounded. The military deaths were about 4,500 Ukraine Armed Forces and about 6,500 ethnic-Russian Separatists, plus seriously wounded and MIA on both sides, per OSCE.

On May 2, 2014, in Odesa, founded by Czarina Catherine the Great in 1793, where 48 people were killed/burned to death in a multi-story building. Ukraine troops allowed no one to escape. The ethnic-Russian people did not want to be ruled by the extremist Kiev regime. https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/the-odessa-trade-union-massacre-ten-years-later/

Poroshenko Becomes President of Ukraine

After the 2014 Coup d’stat in Kiev, Ukraine became a major geopolitical flashpoint mired in horrendous civil war,.

The Washington Post, which reported that Poroshenko’s name appeared hundreds of times in the US State Department cables. While admitting that US officials historically had “not-very-nice things” to say about Poroshenko behind closed doors, WaPo emphasized that their condemnations of Ukraine’s president were “hardly the worst insults that have been uncovered.”

WaPo misdirected readers by recalling how US diplomats called French President Nicolas Sarkozy “an emperor with no clothes” behind his back, as supposed testament to how their criticisms of Poroshenko were trivial by comparison.

Poroshenko appears in the cables hundreds of times, almost every mention containing highly negative descriptions of him. “Deeply unpopular” is one. “Discredited” is another. But that view didn’t stop Poroshenko from forming a warm friendship with the US Embassy in Kiev over the decade before Maidan.

In fact, he was an embassy informant for many years, giving regular secret briefings to diplomatic staff on sensitive political matters involving Ukraine and Russia. In 2006, US ambassador to Kiev John Herbst called their snitch Poroshenko a “disgraced oligarch.” Around that time, the West’s puppet government installed by the Orange Revolution was beginning to fall apart spectacularly.

The hugely unpopular administration was struggling with a number of issues – including trying to heal the rift between Poroshenko and Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko, who accused the chocolate king of enriching himself through privatization of state-owned firms in 2005.

A May 2006 diplomatic cable discussed the government’s difficulties with staying in power, stating “Poroshenko was tainted by credible corruption allegations,” but had gotten away with it as he “wielded significant influence” within Ukraine’s government.

Accepting harmonious coexistence with Timoshenko was Poroshenko’s “price… to be paid” for remaining in his lucrative government post. However, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, the Rada, told the embassy “he had serious doubts about the coalition’s viability… given the bad blood between Poroshenko and Timoshenko.”

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The Oligarch: This man made billions in Ukraine, befriended Soros – and bought a place at the West’s table

The speaker suggested President Viktor Yushchenko “could force the two antagonists to ‘behave’ by threatening to call new Rada elections – a scenario both wished to avoid.”

Poroshenko also personally informed the US Embassy in Kiev about the political tug-of-war ongoing within the government at this time, saying “his arch-nemesis Timoshenko… could not be trusted,”calling her “not candid and not principled.”

US officials however felt Poroshenko statements should be taken with a “larger”grain of salt than usual with known liars, given his corrupt dealings. Yushchenko lost the presidency in 2010, after securing only 5% of the vote. Poroshenko left parliament in February 2007, to run the Council of Ukraine’s National Bank. But the chocolate king’s irresistible rise was only just beginning.

What was Poroshenko’s “tremendously important”Maidan coup role?

Despite their distrust of Poroshenko, US officials in Ukraine and back home understood he was an effective, well-connected political operator, adept at navigating Ukraine’s powerbroker-driven system for his own gain – and that of his close associates.

Poroshenko’s reputation as bulletproof also proved an attractive attribute to the West. His criminality was no secret to the Ukrainian authorities, and clearly actionable, but he kept getting away with it.

Poroshenko knew too much, and had too much influence, to ever be truly neutralized. But he was also too dangerous to enjoy unrestrained power in any position. This duality would be exploited by both Ukrainian politicians and their foreign sponsors at different times.

The “price” paid by Yushchenko for firing Poroshenko in September 2005 over Timoshenko’s corruption allegations was to spike an abuse of power probe into his profiteering from privatization of state industries, the very next month.

Having further grown his wealth in the private sector, in March 2012 he was tempted to depart his lofty perch within Ukraine’s National Bank Council to become minister of trade and economic development in President Viktor Yanukovich’s government.

Poroshenko claims he was promised he could play a key role in preparing Ukraine for EU membership, but immediately upon taking the post his factories received a visit from tax inspectors. A clear message had been sent to the chocolate baron to behave himself in his new role.

Viktor Yushchenko and Pyotr Poroshenko attend the funeral of former Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in Kiev on May 17, 2022.

In any event, Poroshenko was only a government minister for a few months. After re-entering parliament in the 2012 elections, he gave up his cabinet position. Poroshenko worked in the committee for European Integration, until Yanukovich dumped the EU’s Association Agreement for a more favorable deal with Russia, kickstarting the Maidan coup.

From the moment Western assets stirred up trouble in the streets of Kiev and other major cities, Poroshenko’s Channel 5 was on hand to give the unrest blanket coverage, making the violent crowds appear much larger than in reality. A dedicated 24/7 feed of Kiev’s Independence Square – now Maidan Square, was set up to capture clashes between anti-government rioters and police.

“From the beginning, I was one of the organizers of the Maidan. My television channel… played a tremendously important role. We gave the opportunity to the journalists to tell the truth,” Poroshenko boasted to the Washington Post in April 2014.

“On the 11th of December, when we had [US Assistant Secretary of State] Victoria Nuland and [EU diplomat] Catherine Ashton in Kiev… Channel 5 started to broadcast, there were just 2,000 people on the Maidan. But during the night, people went by foot – seven, eight, nine, 10 kilometers – understanding this is a fight for Ukrainian freedom and democracy. In four hours, almost 30,000 people were there.”

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While very publicly and personally associating with Maidan activists, even purchasing firewood and tents for square occupiers, Poroshenko was too savvy to be directly connected to the movement’s leaders.

He avoided appearing at public events alongside pro-Maidan politicians like Oleg Tiagnibok and Arseny Yatsenyuk, whose star power unraveled as the upheaval wore on.

After President Yanukovich had to flee from Kiev, Poroshenko helped construct the West’s hand-picked fascist ‘interim’ administration , effectively a Western-oriented Junta, in Kiev, but again was too wise to be formally part of the illegitimate, short-lived government.

He was biding his time, waiting for the right moment to come to the rescue, while his country descended into chaos and all-out war on Russian speakers in Donbass and beyond.

How did Poroshenko profiteer as Ukrainian president?

Poroshenko ran for president in May 2014 on a popular platform of crushing the country’s oligarchic stranglehold (of which he was an important part), tackling corruption in all its forms, and repairing relations with Russia.

Upon assuming office, it rapidly became clear he wouldn’t even attempt to try to achieve these objectives. Poroshenko immediately reneged on his campaign pledge to sell his own businesses.

However, it was necessary to create the illusion of change. Poroshenko adopted ‘historic’ legislation to curb public and private sector graft, welcoming the Western-financed creation of NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine).

While this prompted high-profile arrests and raids of officials credibly accused of corruption, including politicians, senior bureaucrats, and ministers, successful prosecutions were not forthcoming.

Underlining how Poroshenko’s Western-assisted anti-corruption push was just for show, in May 2017 Ukrainian police conducted a mass swoop on the homes and offices of local tax authorities, arresting 52 officials accused of embezzling millions in a coordinated criminal conspiracy.

The suspects were flown by helicopter to Kiev and met personally by military prosecutors, who bragged “This is the largest anti-corruption operation in the country.”

Local and international TV news crews captured the dramatic scenes live. But not a single culprit was ever prosecuted, or penalized. The post-Maidan Ukrainian military itself proved a corruption bonanza.

Poroshenko jacked up Kiev’s defense spending to an unprecedented 5% of GDP, and began heavily investing in the army, to wage the brutal ‘Anti-Terrorist Operation’ in Donbass from May 2014 to February 2022, 8 years.

Privokzalnaya Street in the frontline township of Donetsk-Severny, Donbass Region, on April 3, 2017 after being shelled by Ukraine Armed Forces.

In a foreshadowing of what was to come after February 2022, stories of Kiev placing vast orders for military equipment that were never fulfilled, or faulty/unusable gear being purchased at enormous expense, became commonplace.

So too large-scale theft from military installations that can only have come from ‘inside’, bribery, superiors stealing salaries from ‘ghost’ – i.e. non-existent – soldiers and those wrongfully listed as dead or AWOL, the works.

Underwriting this criminal state splurging on defense was a “war tax” implemented by Poroshenko in late 2014, supposedly to finance the ‘Anti-Terrorist Operation’. It demanded all working age Ukrainians pay 1.5% of their salary to support the conflict.

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The Oligarch Part 1: How one powerful man made Zelensky president, Ukraine his pocket state, and sent it to war

On top of a boost to Kiev’s fighting budget, Poroshenko promoted the war tax as an effective means of ensuring Ukrainian oligarchs were paying their way. There was a catch, though. By funnelling money out of the country to Cypriot shell companies as dividends, the super-rich could avoid paying the fee altogether.

This conveniently included none other than the chocolate king himself. For years, he had squirreled away hundreds of millions of dollars in an Amsterdam-based company registered in Cyprus, keeping Poroshenko’s tax rate at a paltry 5%, substantially lower than Ukraine’s statutory rate of 18%. And this wasn’t the only way there was one rule for the president, one rule for peons, in Poroshenko’s Ukraine.

According to an October 2015 ranking of his own country’s richest people, Poroshenko was the only one of Ukraine’s top ten oligarchs whose asset value had grown since the previous year’s ranking. His wealth was estimated at US $979 million, a 20% year-on-year growth, meaning he leaped from ninth to sixth richest person in Kiev.

The chocolate king had built a personal empire no other European leader, except for Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi, could possibly hope to compete with. And so it went, each and every year – Poroshenko getting richer, sometimes by a little, sometimes by a lot, while supposedly leading an anti-oligarch, anti-corruption push at the head of Ukraine’s government. Nice work!

How did Poroshenko’s political empire collapse?

Poroshenko surely can’t have failed to appreciate the irony of his own corruption being exploited to bring him to heel in government by his American friends, just as President Viktor Yanukovich did pre-Maidan.

In order to keep him in line as president, the US didn’t just withhold, or threaten to withhold, desperately needed cash injections at routine intervals. Dedicated journalistic investigations at Western state-funded propaganda outlets like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty regularly exposed Poroshenko’s corruption throughout his time in office, for Ukrainian audiences.

In 2016, with the country’s economic, military, and political crises reaching a breaking point, it was revealed Poroshenko used an array of shadowy offshore firms for tax evasion for well over a decade.

Pyotr Poroshenko is sworn in as president of Ukraine at the Verkhovna Rada in Kiev on June 7, 2014.

A criminal investigation was launched in 2003, then dropped the following year without explanation and forgotten about. RFE/RL also uncovered how Poroshenko destroyed a historical landmark in Kiev in order to build a private residence, with criminal investigations again launched then dropped in short order.

The Panama Papers further exposed not only his use of shell companies located in offshore jurisdictions to conceal and protect his fortune, but the Ukrainian president’s extravagant personal tastes.

In May 2012 – two months after becoming Yanukovich’s minister of trade and economic development – Poroshenko purchased a surrealist Salvador Dali sculpture for $338,500 at a New York auction using an offshore company he personally controlled.

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The Oligarch Part 2: How one powerful man made Zelensky president, Ukraine his pocket state, and sent it to war

Around this time, the president’s polling numbers began collapsing, with some surveys rating Poroshenko’s popularity in the single digits. Audio recordings leaked in 2017 by fugitive lawmaker Aleksandr Onyshchenko revealed Poroshenko and his inner circle had extorted millions of dollars from other Ukrainian oligarchs, including the country’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, only added to his woes.

Poroshenko imposed martial law the next November, in the hope he could cancel the March 2019 presidential election. As it was, the ground had been laid for Zelensky to seize power on exactly the same platform Poroshenko did five years earlier – crushing the country’s oligarchic stranglehold, tackling corruption in all its forms, and repairing relations with Russia.

Immediately after being ousted from office by Zelensky, Kiev’s Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into Poroshenko and other high-ranking officials who served alongside Poroshenko, over appointments of government personnel to senior positions within state-owned power-generating company Centrenergo.

The State Bureau of Investigation then opened up to 11 criminal cases against Poroshenko personally, relating to 1) money laundering, 2) corrupt sales of state property such as the Rybalska Kuznya shipyard in Crimea, 3) tax evasion, and 4) siphoning state funds from coal imports.

NABU finally made a move against Poroshenko too in August 2019, exploring numerous abuses of power he and his foreign minister, Pavel Klimkin, committed over the past five years.

This leads us, and Poroshenko, to the limbo he finds himself in today. Ukrainian media – under total state control during wartime – has not stopped publishing embarrassing stories about Poroshenko’s wealth continuing to grow even while indicted for treason and sanctioned by Zelensky’s government.

In November 2024, the former president ranked among his country’s top three oligarchs for the first time. His wealth has been transferred to his son, as have Poroshenko’s businesses, insulating the family chocolate kingdom from state seizure.

Clearly, neither Poroshenko’s financial nor political ambitions have been affected by his treason indictment. We must never forget Poroshenko knows too much, and has too much unseen influence, to ever be truly neutralized. Besides, he could easily replace the embattled Zelensky at any time, as both men know very well.