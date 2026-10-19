Part I

The Polish-Lithuanian invasion and military occupation of Moscow took place between 1610 and 1612. The invasion aimed to take advantage of Russia, i.e., place a son of the King of Poland on the Russian throne, gain some territory and extract resources during Russia’s chaotic “Time of Troubles”.

On the opposite side was the Swedish King Charles the IX who decided to help the Tsar of Russia. He sent a significant force to assist the Russian troops. He also wanted to place his son on the Russian throne, gain some territory and extract resources during Russia’s chaotic “Time of Troubles”.

Forces of the Polish King

The King’s primary invasion force was a diverse, large-scale coalition army. Total numbers were about 22,500 combat troops initially, which grew over time.

Polish-Lithuanian Regulars were 12,500 troops, consisting of 8,500 cavalry (including 4,342 elite Winged Hussars) and about 4,000 infantry.

Allied Mercenaries & Auxiliaries were about 10,000 Zaporozhian Cossacks, who were from the east side of the Dnieper. They served as mobile light cavalry and irregular assault infantry.

Forces of the Swedish King

The “Swedish/Finnish forces” under General Jacob de la Gardie numbered between 5,000 to 7,000 men.

The King’s force was highly diverse and relied on cutting-edge Western European military tactics.

This force was an expeditionary corps consisting mostly of mercenaries, who were hired veterans recruited from European countries; French, German, Flemish/Dutch, Scottish, English, Irish, Spanish, plus a contingent of Swedish/Finnish troops. This force supplemented the about 30,000 Russian troops.

NOTE: Finland had been part of Sweden for about 500 years.

Battle at Klushino

When Polish King Sigismund III initiated the full-scale invasion of Russia in September 1609, he moved against the strategic Russian border fortress of Smolensk.

A detached, highly elite strike force under Hetman Stanisław Żółkiewski routed the Russian/Swedish coalition, at the Battle of Klushino in July 1610 by using only 6,500 to 6,800 men.

Occupation of Moscow

Following the Russian defeat by Poland-led forces at the Battle of Klushino in July 1610, the Russian Tsar Vasili IV was deposed.

After negotiating entry into Moscow with the Seven Boyars in the autumn of 1610, Żółkiewski left behind an occupying garrison. At its peak near the end of 1610, this garrison totaled approximately 7,200 combat troops. ~6,000 Armored and Cavalry Soldiers (including Winged Hussars and Pancerni), 800 Regular Infantrymen, 400 Hajduks (Hungarian-style foot soldiers armed with firearms and sabers)

When Żółkiewski departed back to Smolensk in November 1610, he took a small portion of the cavalry with him, slightly reducing these initial numbers before the city was completely encircled by Russian militias during the spring of 1611.

A council of prominent Russian aristocrats, known as the Seven Boyars, took control of Moscow. Fearing internal rivals and anarchy, they agreed to recognize Prince Władysław, the son of the Polish King Sigismund III Vasa, as the new Tsar of Russia.

To secure his rule and protect the capital, the boyars opened the gates and allowed the Poland-led garrison under the command of Hetman Stanisław Żółkiewski to enter the city on September 29, 1610. By October 1610, a Poland-led garrison had officially taken up positions inside the Kremlin.

Siege of Garrison and its Expulsion

The arrangement quickly collapsed. Roman Catholic King Sigismund III refused to let his son convert to Russian Orthodoxy, which was required to be a Tsar of Russia.

The Polish King then decided he wanted the Russian crown for himself, which turned what was a political compromise into a bitter foreign occupation. Religious friction and harsh behavior by the occupying soldiers sparked widespread outrage across Russia.

By early 1611, Russian resistance movements had formed which trapped the garrison inside the Kremlin. After a brutal, prolonged siege marked by cold, starvation, and sickness the Second People’s Militia, led by Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky, forced the remaining Poland-led garrison troops to surrender on November 7, 1612.

This liberation paved the way for the election of Michael Romanov in 1613, founding the Romanov Dynasty and ending the Time of Troubles. The Romanovs Dynasty ruled until 1917, 304 years.

The Composition and Demise of the Original Garrison in Moscow (1612)

By the time the Second People’s Militia launched the final blockade in 1612, the original garrison had transformed into a small, weakened rump force.

Desertions and various combat operations during the 1611 Moscow Uprising dropped the combat garrison size from 7,200 to just 3,000 men by late 1612.

Cut off from supply lines, the forces decayed rapidly. Famine became so extreme inside the Kremlin that historical records show the garrison turned to eating horses, leather items, and eventually resorted to cannibalism before collapsing.

Failed Relief Efforts

A Poland-led relief army of 12,000 men under Jan Karol Chodkiewicz attempted to break the siege of the militia forces in September 1612, but was decisively repelled by huge numbers of Russian militia, sealing the fate of the remaining garrison.

On November 7, 1612, the remnants of the starving, depleted garrison officially surrendered to the Russian militia.

Occupation of Novgorod

After the lost battle at Klushino, the Russians had fled, but a part of the Swedish/Finnish expeditionary force, led by Jacob de la Gardie, turned against Russia, because it was not getting paid.

It captured and occupied Novgorod from July 1611 to February 1617. The force had 4,000 to 5,000 troops, consisting of a contingent of Swedish/Finnish troops, plus German, French, British, and Scottish mercenaries.

In 1613, the successful Tikhvin Uprising forced the Sweden/Finnish-led troops to retreat from surrounding areas, which began the liberation of Northwest Russia.

The King of Sweden rethinking objectives

The election of Tsar Michael Romanov in 1613 had united the Russian state. This development dashed Sweden’s ambitions of 1) placing a Swedish prince on the Russian throne and 2) partitioning the region to start extracting wealth.

Finding it impossible to maintain long-term control over a reunited Russia, Swedish King Gustavus Adolphus agreed to peace talks.

English and Dutch diplomats mediated the negotiations to protect the privileges of their European trade routes. Always follow the money.

NOTE: The mercenary elements involved in the conflict did not just fight for Poland. The Russian side relied on them as well. Many switched sides during the invasion of Russia. They originated from across Europe. In those days it was common for mercenaries to switch from the losing to the winning side, because they would have a much better chance of being fed, supplied with ammunition and get paid.

Novgorod returned to Russia per the Treaty of Stolbovo (1617)

In 1617, the Romanov government negotiated the Treaty of Stolbovo, successfully securing the return of Novgorod to Russian control and restoring economic stability to the region. Russia had to pay a heavy price:

Sweden safely evacuated and returned Novgorod, along with Ladoga, Staraya Russa, and Gdov, to Russian authority.

Russia paid a war indemnity of 20,000 gold rubles to the Swedish crown.

Russia ceded the strategic provinces of Ingria and Kexholm to Sweden. This completely cut off Russia’s direct access to the Baltic Sea until about 1700.

The cutoff of direct access was demanded by the English and Dutch traders who wanted to continue make big profits by trading in the Baltic.

Rebuilding Moscow

When the House of Romanov took power in 1613 under Tsar Michael I, Russia was completely devastated by a period of civil war and foreign invasions known as the Time of Troubles. The focus was on recovery and modernization:

In 1613, Moscow had been burned and heavily looted by Poland-led forces. Tsar Michael and his administration rebuilt Moscow’s central bureaucracy, revived international trade, and established central government offices like the Foreign Office (Posolsky Prikaz).

Part II

Sweden, Finland, Russia at War, 1700-1947

The Great Northern War (1700–1721), a 21-y conflict primarily around the Baltic Sea. A coalition led by Peter the Great of Russia dismantled the Swedish Empire and permanently shifted the balance of power in Europe. The Kingdom of Sweden had controlled Finland for over 600 years, from the 12th century until 1809. Russia won. Sweden ceded Livonia, Estonia, Ingria, and parts of East Karelia, per Treaty of Nystad 1721, which increased Russia’s control over the Baltic Sea, and gave it better trade outlets for St Petersburg, founded in 1703. The Russian capital moved from Moscow to Saint Petersburg in 1712.

NOTE: Livonia was absorbed by Estonia and Latvian during 1918-1920. St. Petersburg was built on Ingria starting in 1703, while the war went on.

Finnish War, 1808-1809: Russia won. Sweden ceded Finland to Russia, per Treaty of Frederikshavn 1809. Russia renamed Finland the Grand Duchy of Finland and made it a part of Russia.

Finland declared independence in 1917. In 1918 and 1921, Finnish “volunteer” militias invaded Russia to support local populations to recover parts of East Karelia, which had become part of Russia in 1721.

Finland fought two major wars against Russia:

1) The Winter War (1939-1940): After a Russian invasion, Finland ceding the Karelian Isthmus and Ladoga Karelia.

Sweden, a neutral country, was doing business with Nazi Germany before and during WW II. It had iron ore and armament supply contracts with Germany. It declared itself a non-Belligerent regarding Finland and provided to Finland significant material aid:135,000 rifles; artillery; ammo, etc.; up to 8900 military “volunteers”; a small, but effective air unit, F19, with about two dozen aircraft. In 1943, when Germany was losing, Sweden began aiding the West to be on the winning side.

2) The Continuation War (1941-1944), where Finland, allied with Nazi Germany, participated in the 872-day siege of Leningrad, with up to 1.5 million Russian dead. Finland forces, under Mannerheim, marched southeast from Finland to about 20 miles from St. Petersburg, built defensive works so women, children, old age, sick people, etc., could not escape the killing fields, and Russian troops could not be resupplied from the north, all this with near-zero Finnish casualties and other losses.

Finland, if victorious, was aiming to regain territories during the Winter War, and acquire East Karelia and Kola Peninsula, as part of a peace agreement; Murmansk, a major, ice-free Russian seaport, founded 1916, is located on the Kola Peninsula. Arhhangelsk, not an ice-free port, founded 1584, is located on both banks of the Northern Dvina River near its exit into the White Sea in northwestern Russia.

Because Germany was losing the war it started, Finland was forced to sign an Armistice Agreement with Russia on September 19, 1944, to end the Continuation War, which imposed the following terms, including:

1) War reparations (300 million gold dollars), 2) Territory losses; see brown areas in second image, 3) Allow a Soviet Control Commission in Helsinki, setting Finland on a path of neutrality, known as “Finlandization” during the Cold War.

If Finland had gained its “Greater Finland” (Suur-Suomi) vision during the early 20th century—and acquired East Karelia (now Republic of Karelia) and Kola Peninsula (now part of Murmansk Oblast)—Finland would be larger by 94%, i.e., slightly smaller than France.

“Greater Finland” Aspirations:

Finland’s baseline area: ~338,455 square kilometers.

Republic of Karelia (East Karelia): Adds ~172,400 square kilometers (gray)

Murmansk Oblast (Kola Peninsula): Adds ~144,900 square kilometers (purple)

Combined expansion: ~317,300 square kilometers of new territory.

Karelia, Salia, Petsamo were ceded to Russia, as part of the Paris Peace Treaty in 1947. See next image.