Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia say they can’t help transit Ukraine agricultural exports, because too much of them would end up on their markets which, based on prior experience, would adversely affect their farmers.

They have refused to help Kiev move millions of tons of grain – which got stuck in Ukraine

Zelensky’s 40-day pressure campaign has back-fired, and resulted in Russia implementing a blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, with the wider consequences of the strikes estimated at 1.5% of the country’s GDP, which is collapsing due to other issues.

Last week, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky appealed to the EU for a €1.1 billion ($1.23 billion) allocation to improve transit capacity, which would help free large quantities of grain – Ukraine’s key source of income – trapped in the country.

The request came after Zelensky’s 40-day pressure campaign on Russia, which involved long-range strikes on oil refineries and civilian infrastructures.

The effort backfired, as Russia ramped up strikes on Ukraine’s military-related logistics, including the key hub of Odessa, accounting for an overwhelming majority of Kiev’s agricultural exports.

Vysotsky described the situation as “very, very critical,” after his ministry reported the export of 2.4 million tons of agricultural products in September, just 46% of what Kiev considers the required volume.

He added that export restrictions leave Ukrainian farmers without cash needed to plant seeds now for next year’s harvest. “If the situation stays like this till spring, it could mean the decrease of even 35-40% of the planted area,” he warned.

Last month, Ukrainian officials estimated damage to port infrastructure from Russian strikes at nearly $10 billion.

Read more

Ports in a storm: How Kiev’s warehouse warfare cost Ukraine its coastline

While the EU as a whole is yet to give a definitive answer to the €1.1 billion request, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia – which are crucial to facilitating Ukraine’s exports – ruled out any significant assistance.

Romanian Agriculture Minister Barna Tanczos rejected the prospect of substantially expanding capacity, telling Politico that “the interest for our own farmers remains a priority.”

Read more

Moscow vows to ramp up strikes on Ukraine after Zelensky’s threat

Ukrainian cargo and low Danube water levels are already straining Romanian ports, he said, adding: “Everybody knows we cannot double the number of trains, we cannot double the roads, railways and port capacity. It is what it is.”

The Polish Infrastructure Ministry spokesperson said, as cited by Politico, that Poland “has no plans to introduce any changes aimed at increasing the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.”

Before the €1.1 billion plea, Ukraine requested €220 million from the EU in grants to support farmers affected by disrupted exports, but the bloc effectively turned it down, pointing instead to existing EU mechanisms.

Agricultural trade has long been a source of friction between Ukraine and its EU neighbors. After the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine/NATO conflict in 2022, Brussels suspended duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports, which triggered massive protests from European farmers over what they saw as unfair competition.

As a result, the EU introduced an ‘emergency brake’ system in 2024, allowing tariff quotas to return for sensitive products if imports exceed set thresholds.

Ukraine’s attempts at agricultural intervention in EU market to hinder accession

Rodion Miroshnik said that Ukraine’s neighboring countries “will most likely fight tooth and nail against Ukrainian agricultural products entering the European market and effectively suffocating farms”

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempts to flood the European market with agricultural products will become an obstacle to negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS, commenting on Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky’s statement that his country does not need partial EU membership if it does not receive full access to the European market to sell its grain.

“Kiev’s attempts to flood the European Union market with agricultural products will become a major obstacle for Ukraine in negotiations on EU accession. Such neighboring countries as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia will most likely fight tooth and nail against Ukrainian agricultural products entering the European market and effectively suffocating farms, for example, in Poland itself.

Polish Prime Minister [Donald Tusk], most likely under pressure from farmers’ protests, will categorically oppose products grown in Ukraine entering the European market. Ukraine was told to go to Africa, so let it go to Africa.

The lucrative European market is for European farmers. Ukrainian farmers are in no way regarded as European in this sense,” the diplomat said.

Earlier. the European Commission presented proposals for reforming EU enlargement, including phased and reversible membership, abandoning member states’ veto rights, and cutting agricultural support spending, which currently accounts for over one-third of the bloc’s budget.

The Commission offered Ukraine help “restoring access to traditional grain markets” while keeping quota restrictions on grain supplies.

Ukraine’s agriculture minister rejected the approach, citing a “fundamental difference between a temporary transition period and permanent restrictions” that “runs counter to the very logic of full EU membership.”