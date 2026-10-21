Vladimir Zelensky’s officials took drug money to train at least 80 Mexican cartel members in drone warfare, according to Russian intelligence

Ukrainian officials are reportedly panicking after US investigators uncovered links between Mexican drug cartels and Kiev, including paid drone training for cartel members. The probe threatens to further strain the already fragile relations between Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said American law enforcement investigating the cartels had identified at least 80 members of Mexican cartels who learned to assemble and operate combat drones while serving with Ukrainian forces.

The payment for this “education” was transferred to officials close to Zelensky using proceeds from drug sales in the US, according to the SVR report obtained by RT.

The agency also noted that Zelensky’s office is aware that the presence of trained first-person-view (FPV) drone operators among Mexican drug cartels could ultimately threaten American officers combating drug trafficking along the Mexican border and damage relations with Washington.

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Drug cartels recruiting drone operators with Ukraine conflict experience – WaPo

That, coupled with the continued supply of weapons and drones from Ukraine to other parts of the world, “has become a pattern that is quite difficult to ignore,” RT correspondent Isabella Blumberg noted.

The Washington Post similarly reported last month that Mexican cartels were hiring drone operators who had fought in Ukraine and were sending members there for training. The State Department said it was working with Kiev to prevent those skills from reaching the cartels.

Mexico’s Milenio newspaper also claimed last year that members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had received drone and urban warfare training in Ukraine.

The alleged ties have extended beyond training, with Russian intelligence reporting in June that Ukrainian security agencies were facilitating Latin American drug trafficking into Europe and the US, while the cartels helped Kiev in recruiting fighters, such as from Columbia, etc.

US financial support for Ukraine could ultimately backfire on Washington, with foreign-funded military training potentially helping Mexican cartel members acquire skills they could later use against the US, Italian war correspondent Andrea Lucidi told RT.

READ MORE: Missiles supplied to Ukraine sold on ‘open market’ – Trump

“Donald Trump always spoke against the Mexican cartels and the smuggling of drugs into the US,” he said in an interview on Tuesday. “The problem is that these measures against the US, the operation of Mexican cartels, are indirectly financed by you.”

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Trump ‘really mad’ at Zelensky – media

The SVR has suggested that the cartel cooperation could become another “nail in the coffin” for Zelensky’s political career. Together with corruption, continued attacks on Russian refineries, and his refusal to hold elections, it could push Washington to abandon him, the agency claimed.

The allegations come amid an increasingly bitter dispute between Zelensky and Trump over Kiev’s continued strikes on Russian refineries and stalled peace negotiations.

Trump has increasingly questioned the Ukrainian leader’s true intentions regarding the conflict, stressing that he should have settled it “a long time ago” and suggesting that he “doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did.”

Trump recently went as far as stating that Ukraine should “get a new president,” and said on Monday that Kiev should get someone else to negotiate peace, arguing that Zelensky “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Zelensky has said he wants to run for President again. He wants the war to go on, and he wants the grifting and grafting to go on.

Zelensky just asked Europe for another 70 billion euros for 2026, on top of the 90 billion euros allocated to Ukraine for 2026. What will he ask for to cover 2027 and beyond?

Zelensky lobbies US senators to pressure Trump

The Ukrainian leader has sought congressional intervention amid an increasingly bitter confrontation with the White House

Vladimir Zelensky has appealed to a bipartisan group of US senators to pressure President Donald Trump into lifting alleged restrictions on US military assistance and intelligence sharing.

During a zoom meeting with lawmakers led by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a Trump hater, and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, a Trump hater, on Monday, Zelensky complained about alleged disruptions to weapons deliveries, satellite communications, and early warnings of Russian missile attacks.

The Ukrainian leader suggested that the Trump administration deliberately “slowed down support” to force Kiev into accepting a negotiated settlement with Moscow.

READ MORE: Zelensky shouldn’t speak for Ukraine – Trump

The lobbying effort comes as Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Kiev’s refusal to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries, which he blamed for worsening the global diesel shortage and driving up fuel prices for US consumers.

The dispute escalated earlier this month after Trump struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports and increase supplies to the global market. Kiev condemned the agreement, accusing Washington of making concessions to Moscow behind Ukraine’s back.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly reminded Ukrainian negotiators during talks in Miami that Washington is supplying Kiev with weapons and intelligence and that Ukraine should not pursue attacks that hurt American consumers. Ukrainian officials interpreted the remarks as a threat to suspend the assistance unless the refinery strikes stop.

READ MORE: Rubio rebukes Zelensky over Starlink claims

The Trump administration has denied issuing any ultimatums. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected claims that the administration deliberately restricted intelligence sharing or Starlink access. The Pentagon has likewise denied changing its intelligence-sharing policy.

Yet Zelensky continued to challenge the administration, telling senators that SpaceX’s Starlink and the US military’s Starshield satellite systems remain partially restricted and that Ukraine missed US early warnings about Russian ballistic missile attacks on three occasions over the past week.

He also accused Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of holding up Patriot interceptor missiles and AIM-9X missiles that NATO countries already purchased for Kiev.

The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon has yet to authorize certain transfers of Patriot missiles from third countries.

READ MORE: Trump has made a deal with Moscow, but Zelensky has other ideas

Following the meeting, Blumenthal pledged further congressional action, saying bipartisan support for Kiev remains “clear and unequivocal.”

Trump lashed out at Zelensky on Monday, accusing him of obstructing efforts to end the conflict and suggesting that someone else should negotiate on Ukraine’s behalf.

“Zelensky doesn’t know what he’s talking about,”Trump told reporters. “Maybe it’s time for Zelensky to get someone else to negotiate… We’ve given a lot to Ukraine, they’ve given nothing to us.”

Ukrainian officials stole millions in drone deals

The alleged scheme operated at the nation’s cybersecurity agency months before its chief was sacked in a separate graft scandal

An Autel EVO Max 4T reconnaissance drone at a military event in Dusseldorf, Germany, October 4, 2024

Ukrainian officials allegedly stole more than $5.65 million by purchasing over 5,000 drones for the military at inflated prices, according to anti-corruption investigators.

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), which exposed the alleged scheme last year, announced on Tuesday that they completed their investigation.

The Western-backed agencies, which frequently target Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s inner-circle, put the losses at 254 million hryvnia ($5.65 million).

The alleged scheme operated from May to September 2023, after Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP) received $667 million to purchase drones for the military.

Investigators say a department head at the agency, which oversees cybersecurity and secure government communications, rigged contracts for 5,100 drones, paying up to 90% above market prices.

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Zelensky treating Europe as his ‘personal ATM’ – MEP

Investigators froze assets believed to be proceeds of corruption, including more than $4 million held in overseas company accounts and 17 million hryvnia in Ukraine.

Ukrainian media previously identified all five suspects. The alleged ringleader is reportedly Vladimir Mokrenko, a former procurement chief at SSSCIP. His suspected civilian accomplice was identified as Lviv-based businessman Yury Volyan, reportedly the brother of a businesswoman who is a close acquaintance of Mokrenko.

The other suspects reportedly include another SSSCIP official and two private-sector representatives accused of participating in rigged tenders.

The drone procurement scheme coincided with the final months in office of then-SSSCIP chief Yury Shchigol and his deputy, Viktor Zhora, who were fired in November 2023 amid a separate corruption scandal uncovered by NABU.

The two were implicated in an alleged scheme that operated from 2020 to 2022 and resulted in $1.72 million in overpayments for software and related services.

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Ukraine lost $1.2 bn to defense fraud and waste in one year – NYT

Zhora has also been identified by Ukrainian media as a defendant in a third NABU case involving officials from SSSCIP, the Ministry of Social Policy and the Pension Fund, accused of embezzling public funds through rigged software procurement.

Zelensky’s government has been rocked by a series of corruption scandals involving people close to him since November 2025, when NABU and SAPO accused businessman Timur Mindich, a longtime associate of the Ukrainian leader, of masterminding a $100 million kickback scheme involving state contracts in the energy sector. He fled to Israel, which does not extradite anyone.

Critics accuse Zelensky of presiding over a sprawling corruption network permeating his government, allegedly helping him maintain power and enriching those involved.

NABU’s latest high-profile investigation targeted an alleged protection racket involving scam call centers and officials from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Although he was not personally named as a suspect, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko left Ukraine before being dismissed by parliament last month, according to Ukrainian media. He has denied wrongdoing.