By Tyler Durban

Elon Musk said Saturday that Starlink service in Ukraine is at 160 km/h, the same as before. Ukraine had hacked to system to operate drones at much higher speeds.

The US government-controlled Starshield system is operating at up to 400 km/h, the same as before.

Musk replied “Correct” on X and wrote that “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” adding that Starshield, “a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them.”

The rest of the post, as AP quotes it: “Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.”

Neither Musk’s post nor Hegseth’s reference to terms of service names a specific violation. The Defense Secretary said Tuesday that terms of service “ultimately need to be complied” with, but gave no detail, Stars and Stripes reported.

Ukraine officials said the Starlink speed limit occurred without warning, and Zelenskyy said terminals in EU countries worked at speeds above 112 mph, which suggested the cutoff was not a technical failure.

However, Zelinsky knew full well his people had hacked the Starlink system, so to say it occurred without warning means Musk had not told Zelensky about his hacking and quietly restored the Starlink system to its prior speed of 160 km/h.

Musk said Zelensky had broken Starlink terms of service.

“We use Starlink for low-speed, mid-range strikes against enemy military targets in east Ukraine,”Zelenskyy wrote on X.

SpaceX “has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR,” Musk wrote on X. The Ukraine front line would collapse the moment Starlink went dark, according to his post.

“I have nothing but UTTER CONTEMPT for the virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict,” Musk wrote. “May you burn in hell.”

Musk wrote that the “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government” and that any limits on their speed or use “are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS”.

On Saturday, October 25, 2026, he claimed credit for closing the Starlink “loophole”.

Zelenskyy has since written that “the speeds are now 160 km/h, where they were before we hacked Starlink,”

Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara credited “direct dialogue” with Washington to restore Starshield to up to 400 km/h.

The US Congress wants answers. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said that if Musk ordered the disruption, “that is likely a violation of law”. But Musk only discovered Zelensky’s hack and fixed it.

Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) asked Hegseth on Oct. 19 to investigate and report to the defense committees within 30 days, per Stars and Stripes.

The restoration follows a new U.S. diplomatic push.

The AP stated three-way talks US/Russia/Ukraine may resume on November.

Kyiv and Moscow agreed Friday to a localized ceasefire around Russian occupied Oleshky, brokered by Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, Ukraine, meanwhile, kept striking Russian industry, with its General Staff claiming hits on a Tolyatti chemical plant and an Oryol electronics plant, and drones reaching Omsk, more than 2,000 kilometers from the border.

With that in mind, it makes sense that Ukraine is reportedly working to loosen its dependence on Musk’s Starlink and on the US government Starshield.

Zelenskyy’s government signed a letter of intent with Nokia and the Finnish firm ICEYE to build its own satellite communications, according to CNBC, but that will take at least one or more years.

“We must all rely on capabilities that we can control,” Zelenskyy said in a statement.