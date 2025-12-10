Willem’s Substack

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Jordan AD's avatar
Jordan AD
Oct 19

The Trump administration totally wasted 2025 busy doing everything with executive orders and focusing all legislative efforts on a spending bill. The Republicans should have used their political capital to totally cut off refugees and immigrants from any kind of public assistance, withdraw from all refugee treaties, and repeal Hart-Cellar.

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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
Oct 17

WHILE YOU DEAL WITH ✡️OUR PESTS✡️ GOYIM, WE CONTINUE OUR SHADY BUSINESS UNDISTURBED!

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