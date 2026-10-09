Europe was already grossly over populated in the early 1950s, even before any migrants arrived, because for many decades, the growth of native populations had far exceeded their need for energy and materials, which had to be imported at high prices, often from colonies and politically unstable countries.

In the 1950s, the growth of native populations became below replacement, which was a reaction to crowdedness and affordability, i.e., feeding. clothing large families in small apartments.

Then political decisions were made by elites to bring in cheap labor, mostly unemployed men from Turkey, a Muslim country, to do grunt work in German factories.

After the men, their extended families also arrived, due to “hardship”. The men did not want German women, so young Muslim brides had to be brought from Turkey to Germany.

Ultimately, the various inflows, and their offspring, amounted to 64.2 million at end 2025, with high birth rates. The migrant people from mostly Muslim countries strive for Sharia Law, and their own Mosques, etc., because they refuse to adapt to European cultures. This has created the current conditions, which are chaotic, untenable, and unaffordable.

Demographic Model

A recently developed, Demographic Model shows shows, the native population in several European countries will become a minority within the next two decades, if current demographic trends continue, based on projecting the long-term effects of migration and declining birth rates of native populations.

Meanwhile, tone-deaf, extremely unpopular European governments continue to portray migration as an “investment in the future,” even as local communities grapple with high housing costs, overstretched public services, and persistent failures in border enforcement.

Who is doing the counting?

The Demography Model was published earlier this week by the Institute for Remigration (IFR), run by Austrian activist and author Martin Sellner. He campaigns for sharply reducing immigration and encouraging or enforcing migrant departures, with the aim of preserving native majorities and native cultures.

Brussels policies are using taxpayer funds to actively destroy native cultures. It wants an easily managed homogeneous, European culture.

The Demography Model uses official national population statistics to project how migration, births, and deaths will change Europe’s population. It generally carries forward migration levels averaged over 2015-2024 and holds birth and death rates constant.

Its “migrant” category includes arrivals from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere, as well as from other European countries, both inside and outside the EU.

Depending on the country, it also includes locally born descendants and people who have acquired a national passport.

Citizenship alone does not remove someone from the category: Germany, for example, counts people who were born without German citizenship or have at least one parent who was.

“Native” generally means people without that migration background, but the definitions vary.

Britain uses ethnicity – White British and White Irish people are counted as native, while all other ethnic groups fall into the model’s migrant category, regardless of birthplace or passport.

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Western Europe is sleepwalking toward civilizational suicide

The IFR’s projected dates show what could happen if its assumptions about migration, fertility, and mortality hold.

According to Eurostat data, the EU’s fertility rate has dropped from 1.54 children per woman in 2014 to 1.34 in 2024, below the 2.1 replacement level.

Deaths have outnumbered births since 2012, with 10.7 deaths against 7.9 births per 1,000 residents in 2024.

A generation of change

Switzerland is projected to cross the 50% threshold first, in 2038, from a modeled migrant-background share of 41.2% in 2026.

Belgians will become a minority in their own country in 2044, Germany in 2045, and Sweden in 2046. Their modeled immigrant starting shares were respectively 36.6%, 32%, and 36.8%..

France in 2050, starting at 29%, The UK in 2053, starting at 27.2%, Spain in 2057, starting at 25.4%.

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Police fire tear gas as housing protests sweep Spain (VIDEOS)

Sustained immigration, alongside aging populations and low birth rates, are the primary drivers of the demographic shifts, according to the modeled data.

Arrivals also include workers, students, family members, and asylum seekers from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere.

Ukrainians have added another large European component, with 4.43 million holding temporary protection in the EU at the end of July. 2026. Few are likely to returned to the devastated country.

More arrivals, fewer affordable homes

Across Europe, migrants have added demand for housing and government services that were already struggling to cope. Spain and Ireland are stark examples of governments admitting migrants without ensuring there are enough homes and infrastructure.

Often the workers in government services are migrants, who are pro-migrant, so if Brussels issues directives to mitigate migrant chaos, these government employees are slow to implement those directives.

In Spain, immigration-driven population growth has outpaced housing construction, while soaring rents have pushed long-time residents into the streets. The eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her Madrid home of 70 years in September 2026 has become a rallying point for widespread protests across the country. The stress on the woman was too much; she died on October 7.

In Ireland and Britain, taxpayer-funded accommodations for migrants (who often do not pay taxes) has fueled resentment among natives struggling to rent or buy, plus the natives are forced to pay taxes.

Ireland’s purchase of Dublin’s Citywest Hotel for accommodation for migrants prompted protests over the loss of another local hotel frequently used by natives in an area already short of such facilities. The owners of the hotel likely are well compensated.

Britain’s asylum accommodation contracts i.e., just for housing, are projected to cost £15.3 billion ($21.2 billion) over a decade, more than triple the original estimate. Private landlords have amassed substantial profits while natives face added costs for housing and services.

Security failures

The influx of migrants to Europe over about four decades has also contributed to a major security debate, sharpened by violent attacks and murders by migrants who should already have been deported or jailed, and whose dangerous behavior was known to the authorities, before the crimes were committed.

Deadly attacks by migrants have taken place in France, Germany, Britain, Spain, Italy, etc., exposing failures in screening, monitoring, and deportation enforcement.

Foreign nationals accounted for 42.9% of all identified violent-crime suspects in Germany in 2025, even though those foreign nationals are a small part of the total population.

Government Crackdown on Dissent by Natives

Drawing attention to the crime issue has been banned by governments in many European countries. These government know they are guilty of major crimes against their own native people, but do not want it known.

The government-controlled Mass Media is helping those governments cover-up/play-down the crimes.

In Britain, the crackdown on “anti-migrant sentiment” has extended to 1) criminally prosecuting natives for social media posts opposing migration, and 2) waving the British flag in public.

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Anti-immigrant protesters clash with UK police over new boat arrivals (VIDEOS)

In Spain, which has a Socialist government, a protest group, citing police inaction over crime and irregular/illegal migration, has taken matters into its own hands, launching street patrols and handing suspected thieves to police., which release them after finger printing. The group’s activities have become the subject of a “hate crimes” investigation.

Former French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has also faced prosecution over his immigration rhetoric. In September 2025, France’s highest court upheld a €15,000 fine for racial insults and inciting hatred by means of a speech in which he told the truth that 1) migrants are aiming to be “colonizers/occupiers” and 2) Muslims are defiantly using their clothes as “uniforms of an occupation army.”

Growing backlash

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Polish MP calls for immigration crackdown after Ukrainian kills priest

Hundreds of thousands of people across Europe voiced their opposition to migration policies during the summer. Large marches were held in London, Madrid, Dublin, Brussels, etc., that saw protesters demanding stronger border controls and an end to governments leaving local communities to absorb the consequences.

The authorities, placed by elites between a rock and a hard place, have frequently responded by condemning, fining and jailing, the protesters rather than addressing their complaints. Ahead of May’s London march, the British PM accused its organizers of “peddling hate and division.”, whereas it is the British government inflicting chaos on native people.

Meanwhile, political parties promising tighter migrant controls have continued to gain public support. In Germany, an October 3 poll put AfD at 30%, well ahead of the governing CDU/CSU’s 18%. It is time for the police to stop being aiders and abettors and join the demonstrations by native people.

Protesters holding flags march during the anti-immigration protest, Brighton, United Kingdom, June 13, 2026

People protest at the Moroccan Embassy in Madrid against illegal migration in connection with the recent migration crisis in the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, Madrid, Spain, August 2, 2026.

Washington’s warning

Europe’s immigration policies have also drawn criticism from abroad. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the approach, accusing European leaders of “destroying your heritage” through migration policies adopted in the name of being politically correct. His administration has closed the southern border, will increasingly close the northern border, and is greatly increasing deportations of illegals and criminals.

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Trump blames French unrest on ‘mass migration’ (VIDEOS)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a similar warning at February’s Munich Security Conference, saying mass migration threatened “the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture, and the future of native people.”

Speaking in Athens on October 7, 2026, Rubio accused Western governments of opening borders while surrendering sovereignty to global bureaucracies. He criticized the fashion of prioritizing the “global community over one’s own people” and called for cooperation to secure Europe’s borders against mass migration.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, on October 7, 2026.

Orders to leave, little effect

European governments have increasingly promised tougher migration controls, but implementing enforcement continues to lag, because the people in government are pro migrant. For example, in the second quarter of 2026, EU countries issued about 110,000 deportation orders, but less than 37,000 people were deported from the EU.

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UK spent ‘tens of thousands’ deporting one migrant – Telegraph

July’s Ceuta invasion, which saw some 72,000 people cross from Morocco into the Spanish North African exclave in a single day, further exposed the cracks in what Brussels claims is a comprehensive migration policy.

Appeals, missing documents, and countries refusing to take people back have repeatedly delayed removals, while European governments’ own asylum laws have created further bureaucratic barriers to deportations.

Moving detention abroad has offered no simple solution either. Britain abandoned its Rwanda scheme in 2024 after spending nearly a billion dollars only to ultimately relocate four volunteers. Where did the money go?

Italy’s attempts to offshore asylum processing to Albania , a Muslim country, were blocked by Italian courts, which allowed Italy to use just one of the centers to hold migrants awaiting for deportation to Albany.

Members of the Guardia Civil USECIC guard migrants on Tarajal beach after crossing the border between Spain and Morocco on July 31, 2026 in Ceuta, Spain.

The pressure has also exposed divisions within Europe’s supposedly border-free Schengen area. Germany, France, Austria, and several other members have reinstated checks on travelers arriving from neighboring countries, citing migration and security concerns. Following the Ceuta crisis, Italy also reinstated border checks on all air and sea routes from Spain, with Madrid responding in kind.

READ MORE: The EU’s ‘strictest-ever migration law’ won’t change anything

The EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact, applied since June, has promised faster screening, asylum decisions, and returns. However, it has so far been unable to clear backlogs, carry out deportations at the necessary pace, or give communities relief, instead adding yet another layer of delaying procedures; bureaucrats at work.

The Cost of Europe’s Foreign-Born Population: The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist in their own cultures, instead of assimilating. These are outcomes the native European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

The Cost of Germany’s Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The federal and state cost of Germany’s migrant population was about $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of: 1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, 2) Language and job training, 3) Immigrants having high crime rates cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person, and 4) The entire German economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.