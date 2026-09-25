Middlebury College in Vermont, has an Environmental Studies Department.

The Department receives federal and state government grants and alumni bequests to perform environment-related studies

The Department held a Senior Student Seminar (ES 401) during the Winter of 2010 regarding:

1) the CO2 emissions of the Campus tree burning plant, and

2) the sequestering of CO2 by the forest owned by the College.

1) According to the Campus wood burning plant website, the best estimate of wood chip delivery is 20,000 tons of green wood chips per year.

Incorrect CO2 Calculation

The seminar report states: “Thus, a more realistic estimate of carbon emissions is: 20,000, US ton of green wood x 0.50, moisture content x 44/12 x 1 = 36,667 tons of carbon”. See URL, pages 38 and 39.

This calculation is incorrect, because it did not account for the carbon content of dry wood

BTW, the word “carbon” should read “CO2”

http://www.middlebury.edu/media/view/255078/original/Winter_2010carbon_sequestration.pdf

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/middlebury-college-overstates-co2-of-its-tree-burning-plant-and

Correct CO2 Calculation

The wood chips contain 20,000, US ton of green wood x 0.50, moisture content = 10,000 US ton of dry wood.

The dry wood contains 10,000 US ton of dry wood x 0.487 lb carbon/lb dry wood = 4,870 US ton of carbon.

The CO2 created by combustion is 44/12 x 4,870 = 17,857 US ton of CO2.

The report overstated the CO2 emissions by 36,667/17,856 = 2.05 times

2) Incorrect Calculation of CO2 Sequestered by the Forest

The report states: “Middlebury College-owned forests, 1295 ha (3200 acre), will sequester about 9,905 US ton of carbon/y, or 9905/3200 = 3.095 US ton of carbon/acre, or 44/12 x 3.095 = 11.35 US ton of CO2/acre. See URL, page 39, table 7

For reference: Vermont forestland, 4,511,000 acres, sequestered about 4,390,000 metric. ton of CO2, or 0.973 metric ton of CO2/acre, or 1.073 US ton of CO2/acre, per US Forest Service.

https://fpr.vermont.gov/sites/fpr/files/Forest_and_Forestry/The_Forest_Ecosystem/Library/Forest%20Carbon%20Inventory%20_Mar%202017_final.pdf

The report overstated the sequestered CO2 by 11.35/1.073 = 10.6 times

I sent McKibben a copy of my numbers

He told me he would forward it to the proper persons

General Comments

Those are the type of enviros who fear-monger us, are taxing us, are mandating us, and are telling us to spend our hard-earned money on super-expensive, impoverishing Net-zero to reduce CO2 by 2050.

These McKibben-perverted/brainwashed enviros are incompetent and should be reduced to nothing.

State and federal government grants are being wasted and should be cancelled

Alumni donations should not be squandered on BS “studies”.

Comments on CO2

If CO2 is below 200 ppm most plants barely grow, as proven in laboratories.

At 200 CO2 ppm, there would be no greening of the earth, and no fauna, and no 8 billion people.

We need about 1000 CO2 ppm for optimum plant growth, as proven in laboratories and commercial greenhouses.

CO2, just 0.042% in the atmosphere, is a weak absorber of a small fraction of the available, absorbable, low-energy IR photons.

CO2, a life-giving gas, has near-zero influence on world surface temperatures.

Increased CO2 ppm in atmosphere, with sufficient sunshine and water and nutrients from the soil, grows lusher, green forests all over the world, increases fauna, reduces desert areas, such as the Sahara, and increases crop yields per acre to better feed 8 billion people. Net-zero to reduce CO2 by 2050 is an expensive suicide mission.

NOTE: The median family income of Middlebury students is $244,300; 53% from the top 5%; 14.2% from the bottom 60%. Middlebury College rated 5th in the country with 23% of students from the top 1% ($630,000 or more per year). About 95% of the students are from out of state. “Science” is not what they do.