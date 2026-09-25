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messing with nature's avatar
messing with nature
Sep 28

"Those are the type of enviros who fear-monger us, are taxing us, are mandating us, and are telling us to spend our hard-earned money on super-expensive, impoverishing Net-zero to reduce CO2 by 2050."

On top of that they are demanding SMART grid infrastructure be deployed in every home, rooftop, lamp post, vehicle etc. SMART technology produces toxic man-made emissions which are killing trees, along with all other life.

Net Zero's reliance on SMART tech makes it arguably the biggest threat to the environment and human health today.

https://messingwithnature.substack.com/p/the-environmental-impact-of-electromagnetic

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