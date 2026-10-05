By Lars Schernikau.

On Sept. 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy, USDOE, ordered two Indiana coal plants, slated to close, to remain available through Dec. 18, citing elevated reliability risks in the Midwest.

The order is a small but vivid example of the two pressures facing the American power system: electricity demand is rapidly increasing just as new generation and transmission face permitting, supply-chain, and construction delays.

It takes 5 years, from order to delivery, of a gas turbine for a power plant, because blade production is slowly increasing, while demand for such turbines has greatly increased, due to large Data and AI center construction.

Existing dependable low-cost coal, oil and gas capacity, MW, has much greater value than environment and bird-and-sea-life destroying, weather-dependent, variable/intermittent, highly subsidized, wind, solar and batteries.

The USDOE episode highlights a reality often obscured in energy debates. Despite the politics of the irrational, anti-coal movement, coal-fueled power plants remain of major importance for reliable and affordable energy systems, especially in China, India, Indonesia, etc.

Coal a fading fuel?

The International Energy Agency reports global coal consumption for all uses reached a record 8.84 billion metric ton in 2025 and is projected to increase to 8.94 billion tonnes in 2026; about 50% is consumed in China.

There’s a gap between available power capacity and actual generation, which China illuminates particularly well.

A nation can have a lot of solar capacity, MW, installed, but at night, and during early morning and late afternoon, and during overcast days, and during snow and ice on panels that very costly solar capacity produces nothing.

A nation can have lots of wind capacity, MW, installed, but it takes winds of at least 7 miles per hour just to start the windmill rotors moving, and during little or no wind, the very costly wind capacity produces almost nothing, and during other times winds very up and down, with power output up and down by the cube of the windspeed.

China commissioned more than 78 gigawatts of new capacity in 2025 and expansion continues.

The scale of China’s buildout is significant: its 2025 additions are about equal to dysfunctional Europe’s remaining operating coal fleet. Germany is so idiotically GREEN it has shut down nearly new coal plants.

India’s coal-fired generation is planned to increase by nearly 50% over the next seven years.

Vietnam, Kazakhstan, etc., are pursuing similar expansions.

New coal plants are also planned in the US.

The lesson for all grids is that high reliability requires asking what kind of electricity sources will actually be available when the electrical system sees the most demand; anything weather-dependent, such as wind or solar, does not qualify.

Coal’s value is for dependable, base-load capacity when weather-dependent wind, solar and batteries are AWOL, due to lack of wind and sunshine.

Most coal power plants have a 6-month minimum supply of coal on the site of the plants.

Kepler reported in September delivered cost of gas had risen above coal in both Atlantic and Asia-Pacific markets, encouraging electricity generation from coal.

In parts of Europe and Asia, coal has been cheaper than gas for many years; before 2022, gas was $180/1000 cubic meter, now it is about $950/1000 cubic meter, will likely be about $1500/1000 cubic meter during the 2026/7 winter.

Coal and Gas produce far more than just electricity

Metallurgical coal is essential to blast-furnace steelmaking, while coal-derived carbon is used to produce metallurgical-grade silicon, used for solar panels, semiconductors, and other electronics.

Coal also supplies energy and chemical inputs for cement, metals, chemicals, fertilizer production, liquids (CtL), and others industrial processes.

Tens of thousands of products, such as plastics, medicines, etc., are made from coal and gas. Wind and solar systems produce only electricity.

Energy policymakers should have proper energy systems degrees and economics degrees, before being allowed to make policy decisions.

All large-scale energy systems involve trade-offs in land, materials, capital, reliability, and environmental performance. Such complicated analyses are best performed by systems engineers with decades of experience.

Wind, solar, batteries, often touted as GREEN, have major environmental liabilities

In comparison, hydro, gas, nuclear, coal are much more useful and have lower costs.

Policymakers should pursue flexibility rather than knee-jerk eliminations. That means preserving existing coal plants when grid conditions require them.

Utilities should be free to build any new coal plants, modernizing older facilities, improving efficiency, and controlling air pollutants.

The International Energy Agency’s work on high-efficiency, low-emissions coal , such as Ultra-Super-Critical, USC, coal plants used in China, India, Europe, etc., shows significant reductions of costs per unit of electricity., because USC plants, fully loaded with air quality control systems, are about 44% efficient.

The US commissioned its first and thus far only USC coal-fired power plant in December 20, 2012, as Southwestern Electric Power Co.’s (SWEPCO’s) 600-MW John W. Turk, Jr. Power Plant switched on in Arkansas. The coal is low-sulfur coal from Wyoming Powder River Basin, i.e., no CO2 scrubber system is required. The $1.8 billion project ($3000/MW) operates at steam temperatures of 600 C (1,112 F), and pressures of 4500 psi. The plant achieves an efficiency of 39 to 40%, which reduces fuel consumption by 13% compared to a subcritical boiler—as well as reducing reagent consumption, solid waste, water use, and operating costs. Construction of the Turk plant began on November 2008. It is on a 2,800-acre site between Fulton and McNab in Hempstead County, Ark. Litigation Whereas the plant was first proposed in 2006, lawsuits were filed, claiming the environment surrounding the project’s proposed site must be protected, delayed its the groundbreaking. Plaintiffs cited potential damage to the area’s fish, wildlife, grasslands, and cypress and hardwood groves. As part of a settlement reached in December 2011 (about 5 years of litigation) with the Sierra Club, the National Audubon Society, Audubon Arkansas and the Hempstead County Hunting Club, the four “Plaintiffs” vs American Electric Power/SWEPCO agreed to Close one of the 528-megawatt generating units at its J. Robert Welsh Power Plant in Texas by the end of 2016, and Purchase 400 megawatts of wind and solar capacity by the end of 2014. Contribute $8 million to The Nature Conservancy, $2 million to the Arkansas Community Foundation, and reimburse $2 million in legal fees. Agreed to never install additional generating units at the plant or build another coal-fired facility within 30 miles (48 km). SWEPCO announced in January 2012 it had reached 20-year agreements to purchase 359 megawatts of windmill systems from Owners in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas, more than quadrupling its windmill system portfolio. The Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, 7 percent owner of the Turk plant, entered a 25-year agreement in 2012 to purchase 49 megawatts of wind power capacity; 359 + 49 = 408 MW Comment: Contribute $8 million to The Nature Conservancy, $2 million to the Arkansas Community Foundation. The is $10 million was extorted from SWEPCO, which passes this cost to already-overburdened ratepayers

Modern coal plants are vastly different from the older facilities on which much of coal’s reputation is based.

New designs and pollution control technology, such as fabric filter systems, reduce air pollution by as much as 99.8%.

The potential global benefit is substantial: if USC plants were widely used, the world’s coal fleet efficiency would increase from about 30% to about 40%.

Formerly wealthy countries, such as the dysfunctional UK, can create the appearance of being GREEN, such as lowering CO2 ppm and using less coal, etc., by importing energy-intensive products, such as steel, solar panels, chemicals, machinery, etc., which are often made in coal-reliant economies, such as China and India.

NOTE:

Governments proclaimed: Go Wind and Solar, Go ENERGIEWENDE, go Net zero by 2050, etc., and provided oodles of subsidies, and rules and regulations, and mandates, and prohibitions to make it happen.

Net-zero by any date to-reduce CO2 is a super-expensive plant/crop destruction pact to:

1) increase command/control by governments, and

2) enable the moneyed elites to become more powerful and richer, at the expense of all others, by using the foghorn of the government-subsidized/controlled Corporate Media to spread scare-mongering slogans and brainwash people, already for at least 50 years.

If CO2 is below 200 ppm most plants barely grow.

At 200 CO2 ppm, there would be minimal greening of the earth, minimal fauna, and no 8 billion people.

We need about 1000 CO2 ppm for optimum plant growth, as proven in laboratories and commercial greenhouses.

CO2, just 0.042% in the atmosphere, is a weak absorber of a small fraction of the available, absorbable, low-energy IR photons.

CO2 has near-zero influence on world surface temperatures.

Increased CO2 ppm in atmosphere, a life-giving gas, with sufficient sunshine, and with water and nutrients from the soil, grows lusher, greener forests all over the world, increases fauna, reduces desert areas, such as the Sahara, and increases crop yields per acre to better feed 8 billion people.

NEW MINE-MOUTH COAL ELECTRICITY LESS COSTLY, AVAILABLE NOW, NOT PIE IN THE SKY, LIKE EXPENSIVE FUSION AND SMALL MODULAR NUCLEAR

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/coal-electricity-less-costly-available-now-not-pie-in-the-sky

By Willem Post

Wind/Solar electricity is at least 3 times more expensive than coal electricity; a main reason Europe is castrating itself.

US utilities are forced to buy offshore wind electricity for about 15 cents/kWh.

That price would have been 30 cents/kWh, if no 50% subsidies.

Hidden Costs: These are the A-to-Z costs (windmill to land fill) almost all folks are kept ignorant about.

At a future 25-30% W/S annual penetration on the grid, based on UK and German experience:

- Onshore grid expansion/reinforcement to connect far-flung W/S systems, about 2 c/kWh

- A fleet of traditional power plants to quickly counteract W/S variable output, on a less than minute-by-minute basis, 24/7/365, which means more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh, more cost of about 2 c/kWh

- A fleet of traditional power plants to provide electricity during 1) low-wind periods, 2) high-wind periods, when rotors are locked in place, and 3) low solar periods during mornings, evenings, at night, snow/ice on panels, which means more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh, more cost of about 2 c/kWh

- Pay W/S system Owners for electricity they could have produced, if no curtailment, about 1 c/kWh

- Importing electricity at high prices, when W/S output is low, 1 c/kWh

- Exporting electricity at low prices, when W/S output is high, 1 c/kWh

- Disassembly on land and at sea, reprocessing and storing at hazardous waste sites, about 2 c/kWh

Total: 2 + 2 + 2 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 2 = 11 c/kWh

Offshore wind full cost of electricity FCOE = 30 c/kWh + 11 c/kWh = 41 c/kWh, no subsidies

Offshore wind full cost of electricity FCOE = 15 c/kWh + 11 c/kWh = 26 c/kWh, with equivalent of 50% subsidies

This compares with 7 c/kWh + 3 c/kWh = 10 c/kWh from existing gas, coal, nuclear, large reservoir hydro plants.

Some values increase due to inflation and as more W/S systems are added to the grid.

Such expensive W/S electricity would have made the US even less competitive in world markets.

Any US tariffs on the European/Chinese supply of W/S systems would greatly increase their turnkey capital costs/MW and their electricity costs/ kWh.

Here is an example of the lifetime cost of a coal plant

Coal gets very little direct subsidies in the US.

The key is running steadily at 90% output for 50 years, on average, i.e., base loaded.

Assume mine-mouth coal plant in Wyoming; 1800 MW; turnkey-cost $10 billion; life 50 y; Capacity factor 0.9; no direct subsidies; Wyoming coal, low-sulfur, no CO2 scrubbers needed; efficiency 0.4

Annual production = 1,800,000 kW x 8,766 h/y x 0.9 = 14,200,920,000 kWh

Coal heat value = 2000 lb/US ton x 8600 Btu/lb = 17,200,000 Btu/US ton

Year 1 coal cost = 14,200,920,000 kWh/y x (3412 Btu/kWh/0.4)/17,200,000 Btu/US ton x $15/US ton = $105,639,983/y

Year 1 O&M and other costs = 3 c/kWh. See Note.

Year 1 revenue, 14,200,920,000 kWh x $0.082kWh = $1,164,475,440/y

Payments to bank, $5 billion at 6% for 50 y; amortized at $317.2 million/y x 50 y = $15.86 billion

Owner investment, $5 billion at minimum of minimum of 10% for 50 y

Standard inflation of coal, electricity, O&M at 3.0 %/y

Year 1 electricity price $0.082kWh

Project cashflow for 50 years

Assume 20-y MACRS depreciation, if applicable

Assume no up-front tax credits; assume loan interest deduction from taxable income

Per google AI, the Owner’s initial cash-on-cash yield starts at 6.31% in Year 1. Because the bank debt stays entirely static while operating profits increase via inflation, the cash yield crosses the 10.00% mark by Year 11 ($533.24 Million) and hits 47.52% by Year 50. This shifts the entire 50-year weighted return profile to a 10.77% exact IRR.

NOTE:

Fixed O&M (labor, maintenance, insurance, taxes, land lease)

Variable O&M (water, chemicals, lubricants, waste disposal)

Fixed + Variable, newer plants 2 c/kWh, older plants up to 4 c/kWh

Traditional Nuclear has similar economics; life 60 to 80 y; CF 0.9 in the US.

For perspective, China used 2204.62/2000 x 4300 = 4740 million US ton in 2024.

China and Germany have multiple ultra-super-critical, USC, coal plants with efficiencies of 45% (LHV), 42% (HHV)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/ultrasupercritical-plant