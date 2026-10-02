Mindaugas Sinkevicius has warned against exaggerating the threat of an imminent conflict with Moscow

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius hold a press conference in Brussels on September 29, 2026.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius has said there is no evidence that Russia is preparing an attack on NATO territory, following a meeting with the military bloc’s chief, Mark Rutte, in Brussels.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Russia and NATO, as some Western officials and intelligence agencies have warned that Moscow could be preparing operations against member states in Europe.

At a press conference on Tuesday, an AFP reporter asked Sinkevicius, whose Baltic country borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and Moscow’s close ally Belarus, whether the “increasing hysteria and fear of hybrid attacks” could undermine Europe’s confidence and play into Russia’s hands.

“We’re not shaking. We’re not shivering. We are investing hugely in our defense capabilities,” Sinkevicius replied.

“I think it’s a must to say if the threat is there for the society. But you can’t exaggerate and say, ‘Oh, something is happening in the upcoming months or weeks,’” he added.

“I was addressing the secretary general [Rutte, asking] ‘Is there any proof, real proof intelligence services are providing, something on the table, that Russia is getting ready for something?’ And there is actually none,”Sinkevicius said.

“The risk remains but it is not fluctuating, increasing or decreasing. We have to calmly do our work, and we’re doing it,” he added.

Rutte said the bloc should respond to potential threats by strengthening its own defenses and doing “even more for Ukraine, and not less.”

Speaking at the Euronews Defence & Space Summit in Brussels the following day, the NATO chief similarly sought to play down fears of an imminent Russian attack.

“There is no imminent threat to NATO territory. If there is a build-up, we will see it and we will deal with it,” Rutte said.

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Moscow issues warning to NATO over Russian exclave

European officials have increasingly discussed the possibility of a military confrontation with Russia, particularly around Kaliningrad, which is sandwiched between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys argued in May that NATO must demonstrate its ability to “break into” the Russian exclave and destroy its air-defense and missile systems if necessary.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said last month that NATO members should closely monitor Russian forces in Kaliningrad and conduct exercises “so aggressively”that Moscow would be forced to divert troops from Ukraine to defend the region.

The Kremlin has described remarks about Kaliningrad as “borderline crazy,” while the Russian Embassy in Belgium condemned what it called “an unprecedented surge” in NATO military activity along Russia’s western borders.

“The Alliance is conducting a large-scale information (scare-mongering) campaign to propagate the myth of the ‘Russian threat’ and spread false information about Moscow’s alleged ‘intentions’ to attack one of the Baltic states by 2029 at the latest, or even sooner,” the Russian Embassy said on X on Monday.

The Embassy warned NATO members that “reckless and irresponsible” actions risked triggering a direct armed conflict.