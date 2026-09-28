Lavrov called out the US right to Rubio’s face: You cannot arm Ukraine while simultaneously claiming to be a neutral mediator. Rubio was left speechless.

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/lavrov-foreign-minister-of-russia-talks-about-negotiations

Lavrov met with Rubio during the UN General Assembly. He didn’t mince words. He asked a direct question: Is the US prepared to stop acting as a partisan supporter of Ukraine and become an honest broker? Rubio did not answer.

Because he couldn’t. Because the answer is no. Because the US is not a mediator; the US is a party to the conflict.

What the US has done The US has supplied Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons. The US has provided intelligence, training, satellite data, targeting assistance, funding, and diplomatic cover. And yet, the US claims: We are neutral. We are willing to mediate. We support peace. This is not mediation; it is a charade.

You cannot hand a knife to one side while claiming to be the referee. You cannot transfuse blood to one side while claiming to be the doctor. You cannot supply weapons to one side while claiming to be a peacemaker.

Why peace negotiations never yield results. Because the US does not want them to. The US uses negotiations to buy time, to lull Russia into complacency, to sustain Ukraine’s combat capabilities, and to create the illusion of diplomatic effort while the war rages on.

That is why negotiations never succeed. Because the US does not want them to. Because America’s true goal is to strategically weaken Russia, not to end the war.

If diplomacy is merely a means to buy time, Russia would prefer to achieve its objectives at the negotiating table. But if negotiations fail, Russia will achieve its objectives on the battlefield.

This is not a threat; it is logic. Negotiations are meaningless when Side A is pretending to negotiate, while Side B is fighting a war instigated and sustained, for as long as it takes, by Side A.

Russia will not accept an agreement that allows Ukraine to rearm, NATO to expand and rearm, and the war to go on aiming to weaken Russia.

If the US wants peace, it must stop arming Ukraine. If the US does not want to stop arming Ukraine, the war will continue. And Russia aims to win.

The US is not a mediator; it is a belligerent. The US is not neutral; it is Ukraine’s backer. The US is not pursuing peace. It is pursuing victory—through proxies, through sanctions, and by wearing Russia down.

But Russia will not be defeated. Russia will not yield. Russia, after bitter experience, will not engage sham negotiations.

Lavrov laid out the truth before Rubio. Rubio offered no reply. Because there was nothing to say. Because the US has no answer. Because the US is not a force for peace; it is a force for war and domination.