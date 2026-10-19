Jeffrey Sachs delivers a stark warning against the drive toward war with Russia and China. Europe’s political leadership is sacrificing peace, sovereignty, and economic development to preserve a collapsing geopolitical order.

From Ukraine to Iran, the refusal to challenge military escalation threatens humanity with catastrophe. The alternative is diplomacy among sovereign nations, grounded in mutual security and economic cooperation.



“Stop trying to force Russia into a ‘humiliating defeat.’ Above all, avoid that because that is a death wish.

You want some stupid American general or grand-standing politician saying, ‘We could take Kaliningrad, no problem.’ And then when Putin says, ‘We’ll use all means to defend it.’ Then having all these stupid pundits saying, ‘Oh, he’s just bluffing.’ I’m so sick of these pundits. What is the idea? Is the idea really humiliation?



So, what is this arming to go to war with Russia? They have 1,600 actively deployed nuclear weapons. Are you kidding? What are you thinking? Europe is not standing up for Ukraine. Europe is killing Ukraine.

This is not about a ceasefire.. This is about European politicians finally standing up and saying, ‘Mr. Putin, NATO will not enlarge to Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, etc. Now, let’s stop the war.’ Let’s sit down and talk.

But who does guarantee there will not be NATO expansion, endless talk and rearming?

We are nearly at war with China. Why? Because China has shown us how to grow fast. In fact, China has a much larger GDP than the United States, on a PPP basis. Why is the US totally surprised China, allied with resource and energy rich Russia, dares threaten US hegemony? This is insane. How many wars do we need in this world?



And by the way, I didn’t hear much than a murmur from Europe about America’s attack on Iran. Oh, they said, don’t count on us. It is not our war. You can’t use your bases to refuel and rearm.

That is a brazen, murderous US violation of every single international standard we have. The day of the attack, the Security Council met that afternoon. And I was asked to testify. And I sat there in growing absolute shock.

The Bahraini ambassador was the first to open the meeting and said, ‘We are meeting here today to condemn the unprovoked attack by Iran on Bahrain.’

Okay, I thought, ‘That’s a little weird. Unprovoked?’ But it went on the whole session this way. The French ambassador, the British ambassador, the Greek ambassador, nobody in Europe said the US should not have started a war against Iran.



My view is there is no reason for a war with Russia. There is no reason for a war with China. There’s no reason for a genocide in Gaza. For God’s sake, honestly, I love Europe, but not its present dysfunctional political leadership. I don’t understand their thinking.



Humanity cannot survive a geopolitical order built on imperial hegemony and permanent war. The alternative is dialogue among sovereign nations, mutual security, and cooperation for peace and economic development rather than nuclear catastrophe.