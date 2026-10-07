By Vijay Jayaraj

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, used the UN General Assembly gathering to say something that climate scare-mongers, like Al Gore and John Kerry, have spent three decades excluding from the conversation: “Increased energy use is needed for growth. Availability and prices should be market driven, not manipulated for climate mantras.”

The developing world, he said, needs “fair economic and trade practices which increase our production capabilities. Our right to industrialize must not be denied. by the West”

Dr. Jaishankar’s statement is a rebuke to UN climate zealots who envision India as the poster child of the “green” transition. These zealots are manipulators of energy “for political ends.”

Anti-fossil fuel governments themselves grew rich on coal, oil, and gas. They now demand and coerce developing nations to pursue their own prosperity with inferior energy sources like wind, solar and batteries.

The minister knows that a nation without the capability to make steel, cement, fertilizer, and electronics stays a buyer of other people’s goods. That is the future of “mere consumers” of products made by the West. He refuses to accept that scenario for India and the rest of the Global South.

What makes this moment interesting is that India’s actions presaged Dr. Jaishankar’s words. New Delhi has spent years building one of the most aggressive expansions of fossil fuel use on the planet.

India achieved 1 billion metric tons of coal production for the first time in 2024-25, with coal-fired plants supplying more than 70% of the country’s power.

India also turned to the US to lock in supplies of oil and natural gas, a move I described as a manifestation of energy sovereignty in the India-US deal.

Coal for the grid, oil for transport, and gas for fertilizer and industry. That has to be the energy mix of a country that intends to grow to raise people out of poverty.

In April, the most telling decision to date came when New Delhi announced it would not attend the COP in 2028.

Whereas India has made progress reducing poverty, its per capita income remains a fraction of G7 nations whose diplomats lecture climate dogma and expect India’s rural families to wait decades for affordable grid-scale batteries so that some European bureaucrats can announce a climate milestone.

India’s contrary voice did not emerge in a vacuum. The current American administration has created more space for public discussion about the economic consequences inane climate mandates. This matters because Washington shapes global finance, energy diplomacy, and institutional priorities.

When America treats oil, gas, coal, nuclear power , hydro, and domestic energy production as strategic assets rather than embarrassments, developing countries are better positioned to resist pressure from European climate bureaucracies. Washington’s pro-energy, pro-growth policies empowers India more freedom to develop industries.

Jaishankar made his argument in the context of the “Global South,” and that framing matters.

Hundreds of millions of people in Africa still live without electricity.

Many African governments sit on vast gas and coal reserves they are expected to leave in the ground.

India, with its economic weight and diplomatic reach, can say what smaller nations fear to utter at the negotiating table.

The poor do not want wind, solar and batteries. The poor wants electricity that works, fuel they can afford, and jobs in factories that run on coal, oil and gas.

Originally published at PJ Media, October 2nd, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

NOTE:

Western governments proclaimed: Go Wind and Solar, Go ENERGIEWENDE, go Net zero by 2050, etc., and provided oodles of subsidies, and rules and regulations, and mandates, and prohibitions to make it happen.

.

Net-zero by any date to-reduce CO2 is a super-expensive plant/crop destruction pact to:

1) increase command/control by governments, and

2) enable the moneyed elites to become more powerful and richer, at the expense of all others, by using the foghorn of the government-subsidized/controlled Corporate Media to spread scare-mongering slogans and brainwash people, already for at least 50 years.

If CO2 is below 200 ppm most plants barely grow.

At 200 CO2 ppm, there would be minimal greening of the earth, minimal fauna, and no 8 billion people.

We need about 1000 CO2 ppm for optimum plant growth, as proven in laboratories and commercial greenhouses.

CO2, just 0.042% in the atmosphere, is a weak absorber of a small fraction of the available, absorbable, low-energy IR photons.

CO2 has near-zero influence on world surface temperatures.

Increased CO2 ppm in atmosphere, a life-giving gas, with sufficient sunshine and water and nutrients from the soil, grows lusher, green forests all over the world, increases fauna, reduces desert areas, such as the Sahara, and increases crop yields per acre to better feed 8 billion people.

NOTE: In mid-Vermont, the trees are dormant from mid-September to mid-April the next year, 8 months, because there is insufficient sunshine for photo synthesis.

HIGH COST OF OFFSHORE WIND ELECTRICITY PER kWh.

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/high-cost-of-offshore-wind-electricity-per-kwh

by Willem Post

The reason costs are ballooning is because the focus has been on the cost of offshore wind electricity, say 15 c/kWh, after the equivalent of 50% federal and state subsidies.

Hidden Costs: These are the A-to-Z costs (windmill to land fill) almost all folks are kept ignorant about.

At a future 25-30% W/S annual penetration on the grid, based on UK and German experience:

- Onshore grid expansion/reinforcement to connect far-flung W/S systems, about 2 c/kWh

- A fleet of traditional power plants to quickly counteract W/S variable output, on a less than minute-by-minute basis, 24/7/365, which means more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh, more cost of about 2 c/kWh

- A fleet of traditional power plants to provide electricity during 1) low-wind periods, 2) high-wind periods, when rotors are locked in place, and 3) low solar periods during mornings, evenings, at night, snow/ice on panels, which means more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh, more cost of about 2 c/kWh

- Pay W/S system Owners for electricity they could have produced, if no curtailment, about 1 c/kWh

- Importing electricity at high prices, when W/S output is low, 1 c/kWh

- Exporting electricity at low prices, when W/S output is high, 1 c/kWh

- Disassembly on land and at sea, reprocessing and storing at hazardous waste sites, about 2 c/kWh

Total: 2 + 2 + 2 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 2 = 11 c/kWh

Offshore wind full cost of electricity FCOE = 30 c/kWh + 11 c/kWh = 41 c/kWh, no subsidies

Offshore wind full cost of electricity FCOE = 15 c/kWh + 11 c/kWh = 26 c/kWh, with equivalent of 50% subsidies

This compares with 7 c/kWh + 3 c/kWh = 10 c/kWh from existing gas, coal, nuclear, large reservoir hydro plants.

Some values increase due to inflation and as more W/S systems are added to the grid.

Such expensive W/S electricity would have made the US even less competitive in world markets.

Any US tariffs on the European/Chinese supply of W/S systems would greatly increase their turnkey capital costs/MW and their electricity costs/ kWh.

1) The European elites have screwed themselves by going hog-wild for wind, solar, batteries, etc.

They closed their near-zero-CO2 nuclear plants and their coal plants and refuse to frack for clean-burning gas.

2) Because of grossly too many rules and regulations emanating from Brussels, and a lack of nuclear plant building experience, all recent nuclear plants cost $10,000+/installed kW and take 10+ years to build; China and Russia build such plants for about 6,000/kW and take about 5-6 years

3) These elites are encouraging the displacement of native populations. A total of 64.2 million unvetted, uneducated, untrained, culturally different, non-citizens were in Europe at end 2025 (not counting their children and grandchildren born in Europe). In 2025, the A-to-Z cost was about $160 billion to grow the economy to provide goods and services for the additional people. How will Europe ever get rid of these people, before its rapidly growing population is greater than the shrinking population of natives?

4) These elites imposed a ban on Russian low-cost fossil fuels and other natural resources much needed by Europe, so Russia cannot profit from them; the sanctions backfired on Europe. In 2020, Germany paid for imported gas about €12 per MWh, in 2026, €60 per MWh.

5) After NATO was established in 1949, these elites, dependent for defense on the US, saved themselves $trillions by spending only 0.5 to 1.5% of GDP on their own defense, while the US spent about 4 to 5% to keep the peace in the world. How can you claim to be sovereign and not be able to defend yourself?

That grossly inequitable situation came to a screeching halt in 2025, when Trump required Europe to spend up to 5% of GDP for their own defense, because the US was “busy elsewhere”.

For MAGA, Trump 1) imposed tariffs on European imports to reduce the US trade deficit, 2) will reduce US troops and their costs in Europe, 3) requires Europe pay for its own defense, 4) no longer pays for Ukraine, but will provide US weapons, if Europe pays for them.

HIGH COST OF SOLAR ELECTRICITY PER kWh

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/high-cost-of-solar-electricity-per-kwh

By Willem Post

The video linked below shows, among other things, a comparison between the

Blevin Solar Complex in Texas, a 270 MW solar complex covers 2300 acres.

Bridge City gas plant, 1200 MW, covers 26 acres, or 88 times smaller area than solar complex.

Gas plant nameplate rating 1200/270 = 4.4 times Solar Complex.

Gas plant annual production about 1200 MW x 8760 h/y x 0.8 CF = 8,409,600 MWh, 24x7x365

Solar Complex annual production about 270 MW x 8760 h/y x 0.22 CF = 520,344 MWh

Gas plant production is 8409600/520344 = 16.2 times Solar Complex

Solar Complex life about 20 – 25 years

Gas plant life about 40 - 45 years

The Solar Complex required mining ore-laden materials, extracting minerals and refining them, transporting the refined materials to a solar panel manufacturing plant. All these steps are very energy intensive, require lots of electricity, usually produced by coal in China. The panels are transported to Texas for building the Solar Complex. Ultimately the solar panels need to be stored in a hazardous waste landfill.

Solar production peaks around noontime, when demand is low. That means the OTHER plants must reduce their outputs as solar production increases in the morning, then they must increase their outputs as solar production decreases to zero during late afternoon and early evening peak hours, to maintain the production-demand balance on the grid, 24/7/365.

Then the solar production is zero from early peak hours to early morning hours the next day. That means the OTHER plant must provide the entire electricity supply for that period to satisfy demand.

In colder climates at higher latitudes, the solar capacity factors, CFs, are less, say about 0.15, which means the Solar Complex would produce a lot less electricity and would have a higher capital investment per MW.

Also, during winter, solar panels likely would be covered with snow and ice for a week or more, which means near zero solar electricity production, which means the OTHER plants must provide all electricity, 24/7/365

https://media4.manhattan-institute.org/sites/default/files/mines-minerals-green-energy-reality-checkMM.pdf

If little wind and solar, aka DUNKELFLAUTE, there is near-zero output of wind and solar, and a large fleet of OTHER plants, must provide the missing electricity up to demand, 24/7/365.

If the OTHER plants are insufficient, electricity needs to be imported at high wholesale prices

If too much wind and solar, much of the electricity needs to be exported at low wholesale prices

These OTHER plants must be fueled, staffed, kept in good working order to instantly provide what is missing.

The more wind and solar tied to the expanded/reinforced/more complex grid, the more OTHER plants.

THAT TWO-SYSTEM COMPLEXITY DOES NOT COME FOR FREE.

Hidden Costs: These are the A-to-Z costs (wind/solar system to land fill) almost all folks are kept ignorant about.

At a future 25-30% W/S annual penetration on the grid, based on UK and German experience:

- Onshore grid expansion/reinforcement to connect far-flung W/S systems, about 2 c/kWh

- A fleet of traditional power plants to quickly counteract W/S variable output, on a less than minute-by-minute basis, 24/7/365, which means more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh, more cost of about 2 c/kWh

- A fleet of traditional power plants to provide electricity during 1) low-wind periods, 2) high-wind periods, when rotors are locked in place, and 3) low solar periods during mornings, evenings, at night, snow/ice on panels, which means more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh, more cost of about 2 c/kWh

- Pay W/S system Owners for electricity they could have produced, if no curtailment, about 1 c/kWh

- Importing electricity at high prices, when W/S output is low, 1 c/kWh

- Exporting electricity at low prices, when W/S output is high, 1 c/kWh

- Disassembly on land and at sea, reprocessing and storing at hazardous waste sites, about 2 c/kWh

Total: 2 + 2 + 2 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 2 = 11 c/kWh

Offshore wind full cost of electricity FCOE = 30 c/kWh + 11 c/kWh = 41 c/kWh, no subsidies

Offshore wind full cost of electricity FCOE = 15 c/kWh + 11 c/kWh = 26 c/kWh, with equivalent of 50% subsidies

This compares with 7 c/kWh + 3 c/kWh = 10 c/kWh from existing gas, coal, nuclear, large reservoir hydro plants.

Some values increase due to inflation and as more W/S systems are added to the grid.

Such expensive W/S electricity would have made the US even less competitive in world markets.

Any US tariffs on the European/Chinese supply of W/S systems would greatly increase their turnkey capital costs/MW and their electricity costs/ kWh.

NEW MINE-MOUTH COAL ELECTRICITY LESS COSTLY, AVAILABLE NOW, NOT PIE IN THE SKY, LIKE EXPENSIVE FUSION AND SMALL MODULAR NUCLEAR

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/coal-electricity-less-costly-available-now-not-pie-in-the-sky

By Willem Post

Wind/Solar electricity is at least 3 times more expensive than coal electricity; a main reason Europe is castrating itself.

US utilities are forced to buy offshore wind electricity for about 15 cents/kWh.

That price would have been 30 cents/kWh, if no 50% subsidies.

Hidden Costs: These are the A-to-Z costs (windmill to land fill) almost all folks are kept ignorant about.

At a future 25-30% W/S annual penetration on the grid, based on UK and German experience:

- Onshore grid expansion/reinforcement to connect far-flung W/S systems, about 2 c/kWh

- A fleet of traditional power plants to quickly counteract W/S variable output, on a less than minute-by-minute basis, 24/7/365, which means more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh, more cost of about 2 c/kWh

- A fleet of traditional power plants to provide electricity during 1) low-wind periods, 2) high-wind periods, when rotors are locked in place, and 3) low solar periods during mornings, evenings, at night, snow/ice on panels, which means more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh, more cost of about 2 c/kWh

- Pay W/S system Owners for electricity they could have produced, if no curtailment, about 1 c/kWh

- Importing electricity at high prices, when W/S output is low, 1 c/kWh

- Exporting electricity at low prices, when W/S output is high, 1 c/kWh

- Disassembly on land and at sea, reprocessing and storing at hazardous waste sites, about 2 c/kWh

Total: 2 + 2 + 2 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 2 = 11 c/kWh

Offshore wind full cost of electricity FCOE = 30 c/kWh + 11 c/kWh = 41 c/kWh, no subsidies

Offshore wind full cost of electricity FCOE = 15 c/kWh + 11 c/kWh = 26 c/kWh, with equivalent of 50% subsidies

This compares with 7 c/kWh + 3 c/kWh = 10 c/kWh from existing gas, coal, nuclear, large reservoir hydro plants.

Some values increase due to inflation and as more W/S systems are added to the grid.

Such expensive W/S electricity would have made the US even less competitive in world markets.

Any US tariffs on the European/Chinese supply of W/S systems would greatly increase their turnkey capital costs/MW and their electricity costs/ kWh.

Here is an example of the lifetime cost of a coal plant

Coal gets very little direct subsidies in the US.

The key is running steadily at 90% output for 50 years, on average, i.e., base loaded.

Assume mine-mouth coal plant in Wyoming; 1800 MW; turnkey-cost $10 billion; life 50 y; Capacity factor 0.9; no direct subsidies; Wyoming coal, low-sulfur, no CO2 scrubbers needed; efficiency 0.4

Annual production = 1,800,000 kW x 8,766 h/y x 0.9 = 14,200,920,000 kWh

Coal heat value = 2000 lb/US ton x 8600 Btu/lb = 17,200,000 Btu/US ton

Year 1 coal cost = 14,200,920,000 kWh/y x (3412 Btu/kWh/0.4)/17,200,000 Btu/US ton x $15/US ton = $105,639,983/y

Year 1 O&M and other costs = 3 c/kWh. See Note.

Year 1 revenue, 14,200,920,000 kWh x $0.082kWh = $1,164,475,440/y

Payments to bank, $5 billion at 6% for 50 y; amortized at $317.2 million/y x 50 y = $15.86 billion

Owner investment, $5 billion at minimum of minimum of 10% for 50 y

Standard inflation of coal, electricity, O&M at 3.0 %/y

Year 1 electricity price $0.082kWh

Project cashflow for 50 years

Assume 20-y MACRS depreciation, if applicable

Assume no up-front tax credits; assume loan interest deduction from taxable income

Per google AI, the Owner’s initial cash-on-cash yield starts at 6.31% in Year 1. Because the bank debt stays entirely static while operating profits increase via inflation, the cash yield crosses the 10.00% mark by Year 11 ($533.24 Million) and hits 47.52% by Year 50. This shifts the entire 50-year weighted return profile to a 10.77% exact IRR.

NOTE:

Fixed O&M (labor, maintenance, insurance, taxes, land lease)

Variable O&M (water, chemicals, lubricants, waste disposal)

Fixed + Variable, newer plants 2 c/kWh, older plants up to 4 c/kWh

Traditional Nuclear has similar economics; life 60 to 80 y; CF 0.9 in the US.

For perspective, China used 2204.62/2000 x 4300 = 4740 million US ton in 2024.

China and Germany have multiple ultra-super-critical, USC, coal plants with efficiencies of 45% (LHV), 42% (HHV)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/ultrasupercritical-plant

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF MEGAPACK BATTERY SYSTEM; 2023 PRICING

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/financial-analysis-of-megapack-battery-system-2023-pricing

By Willem Post

Utility-scale, battery system pricing usually not made public, but for this system it was.

Neoen, in western Australia, turned on its 219 MW/ 877 MWh Tesla Megapack battery, the largest in western Australia.

Ultimately, a 560 MW/2,240 MWh battery system, $1,100,000,000/2,240,000 kWh = $491/kWh, delivered as AC, late 2024 pricing. Smaller capacity systems cost much more than $500/kWh

Financial Analysis of Megapack Battery System; 2023 pricing

Assume battery capacity at 45.3 MW/181.9 MWh, a 4-h system

Turnkey cost $104.5 million

Specific cost $104,500,000 /181,900 kWh = $574.5/kWh

Amortize bank loan, $52.25 million, at 6.5%/y for 15 years;

Owner investment, $52.25 million, minimum 10%/y for 15 years;

Assume battery daily usage at 40% of capacity, which decreases with aging;

Battery system capacity aging at 1.5%/y loss for 15 years

Year 1 arbitrage

Year 1 roundtrip battery system loss factor = 0.9 *0.9 = 0.81

Battery delivers to HV grid at peak hours = 365 d/y x 181,900 kWh x 0.4, usagex 0.9 = 21,511,494 kWh/y, which Owner sells at wholesale price of 8 c/kWh

Battery takes from HV grid at midday = 26,557,400 kWh/y, which Owner buys at wholesale price of 4 c/kWh

Battery roundtrip loss = 5,045,906 kWh/y

Year 15 arbitrage

Year 15 roundtrip loss factor 0.81 x (1 - 0.015) ^14 = 0.655

Battery delivers to HV grid at peak hours = 365 d/y x 181,900 kWh x 0.4, usagex 0.655 = 17,395,097 kWh/y, which Owner sells at wholesale price of 12.10 c/kWh

Battery takes from HV grid at midday = 26,557,400 kWh/y, which Owner buys at wholesale price of 6.05 c/kWh

Battery roundtrip loss = 9,162,303 kWh/y

Year 1 O&M at $20/kW-year

Owner receives capacity payments of $3/kW-month from Grid Operator

Owner receives ancillary services payments of $12/kW-month from Grid Operator

Without those lucrative revenue streams, the project would not be profitable. See NOTE.

Assume inflation of O&M, wholesale price, capacity payment, ancillary services payment at 3.0 %/y

Assume subsidies at 30% up-front cash tax credits; 7-y MACRS depreciation; loan interest deduction; corporate tax at 21%.

Assume Owner has other profitable businesses which would fully utilize any tax credits

Financial Metrics, per Google AI

Internal Rate of Return 14.08% IRR vs 10% hurdle

Subsidies shift costs from project Owners to ratepayers, taxpayers, government debt.

NOTE: Payment levels determined by Grid Operator to “help make batteries pay”.

It is highly likely political pressures are imposed on grid operators to “help” Owners of battery systems have enough revenues, other than the minor revenue from arbitrage, to have a “suitable” IRR for the Owners of the battery systems. The public, i.e., Joe Doe taxpayer and ratepayer, is fed some BS story about the greatness of battery systems, because the Joe Doe folks will never be able to figure it out.

NOTE: Excluded costs are: 1) grid extension/reinforcement to connect battery systems, 2) downtime of parts of the system, 3) decommissioning in year 15, i.e., disassembly, reprocessing, storing at hazardous waste sites.

COMMENTS ON CALCULATION

Almost all battery systems operate at less than 10%. They are typically used to stabilize the grid, i.e., frequency control and counteracting up/down W/S outputs. See URL.

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/battery-system-capital-costs-losses-and-aging

About 40% annual throughput, by absorbing midday solar peaks and discharging during late-afternoon/early-evening, as in sunny California, would be extremely hard to achieve. The more solar systems, the greater the midday peaks.

See above URL for Megapacks required for a one-day wind lull in New England

40% annual throughput is close to Tesla’s recommendation of 60% maximum throughput, i.e., not charge above 80% and not discharge below 20%, to perform 24/7/365 service for 15 y, with normal aging.

Tesla’s recommendation was not heeded by the Owners of the Hornsdale Power Reserve in Australia. They excessively charged/discharged the system to maximize profits. After a few years, they added Megapacks to offset rapid aging of the original system, plus they added more Megapacks to increase the rating of the system.

http://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/the-hornsdale-power-reserve-largest-battery-system-in-australia

Loss factor is from HV grid to 1) step-down transformer, 2) front-end power electronics to convert AC to DC, 3) into storage, 4) out of storage, 5) back-end power electronics to convert DC to AC, 6) step-up transformer, to HV grid.

NOTE: EV battery packs cost about $135/kWh, before it is installed in the car. Such packs are good for 6 to 8 years, used about 2 h/d, at an average speed of 30 mph. Utility battery systems are used 24/7/365 for 15 years

NOTE: Aerial photos of large-scale battery systems with many Megapacks, show many items of equipment, other than the Tesla supply, such as step-down/step-up transformers, switchgear, connections to the grid, land, access roads, fencing, security, site lighting, i.e., the cost of the Tesla supply is only one part of the battery system cost at a site.

NOTE: Battery system turnkey capital costs and electricity storage costs likely will be much higher in 2023 and future years, than in 2021 and earlier years, due to: 1) increased inflation rates, 2) increased interest rates, 3) supply chain disruptions, which delay projects and increase costs, 4) increased energy prices, such as of oil, gas, coal, electricity, etc., 5) increased materials prices, such as of tungsten, cobalt, lithium, copper, manganese, etc., 6) increased labor rates.