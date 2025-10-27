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John Shanahan
Mar 31

Unique cultures, languages, and people have long existed before "countries were formed." Those people, cultures, history, and languages should be allowed to separately exist without foreigners "creating" their nations. Free the people of Poland and Ukraine. I know many people in these circumstances.

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John Shanahan
Dec 6, 2025

Many thanks for this historical explanation of a region with lots of complex history. It will help people who have little understanding of Ukraine. The only thing many people know is what they get in the mass media in Europe and the USA and from people they may know today who live in or come from Ukraine. Often the victors in war write the history. That is not necessarily good for the people in that region. Many thanks for this substack.

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