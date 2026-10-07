Paris and Berlin want Brussels to toughen its trade stance as negotiations with Beijing approach

France and Germany are pressing Brussels to take a tougher line on China by creating new powers that could rapidly shut foreign countries out of the EU market.

The proposal effectively tells Brussels to beef up its position as it prepares for negotiations with Beijing. It also marks a shift for Germany, which has traditionally been more cautious than France about restrictions on China because of German businesses’ reliance on the Chinese market.

European manufacturers complain that cheap Chinese imports, supported by government subsidies, are undercutting their businesses. Last year, the EU ran a roughly €360 billion ($400 billion) goods trade deficit with China.

Beijing has rejected that explanation for its competitiveness.

Europe’s Steady Decline Started in the 1970s

European elites, after loss of nearly all their colonies by about 1970, from which they had extracted huge wealth for 500 years, found that these recently free colonies wanted to use their fossil fuels and other resources to develop their own economies.

They became new centers of growth and want to select their trajectory of development on their own, without interference and control by outsiders. Countries in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America became centers of industrial production, especially China and India.

The loss of colonies was followed by other events, such as 1) the “Golden Age” of rapid European post-war growth formally ended in the early 1970s, 2) the collapse of the Bretton Woods monetary system (1971), and 3) the 1973 oil crisis.

All these events created massive inflation and high unemployment, a phenomenon known as stagflation. During this time, the US and especially emerging Asian economies began reducing Europe’s share of global world trade.

Whereas European productivity growth remained relatively strong through the 1980s, the turning point was 1995. Since 1995, the US and Asian markets experienced a massive technological and productivity upsurge.

Whereas Europe’s economy continued to grow, it grew significantly slower than the US, India, China, etc., leading to a steady decline in Europe’s share of World GDP from 40% in 1973 to 23% in 2025

Because of decades of poor decisions by the elites of European governments Europe became increasingly less competitive in world markets. Not only did Europe decline from a lofty perch but then proceeded to dig a deep hole for further decline, such as:

1) Grossly excessive rules and regulations, emanating from bureaucratic Brussels, that act as a wet blanket on economies, and

2) Restructuring its economy based on fossil fuels, nuclear, etc., to one based on weather-dependent wind, solar, batteries, etc., and

3) Encouraging the displacement of slow-growing native populations. A total of 64.2 million unvetted, uneducated, untrained, non-citizens were in Europe at end 2025 (not counting their children and grandchildren born in Europe). How will Europe ever get rid of these people, before its rapidly growing population is greater than the shrinking population of natives?

4) In 2022, these elites imposed a ban on Russian low-cost fossil fuels and other natural resources much needed by Europe, so Russia cannot profit from them; the sanctions backfired on Europe’s competitiveness.

5) After NATO was established, European elites, dependent for defense on the US, saved themselves $trillions by spending only 0.5 to 1.5% of GDP on their own defense, while the US spent about 4 to 5% to keep the peace that facilitates world trade; due to foreign tariffs, quotas, etc., the US has trade deficits with almost all countries it trades with. How can NATO countries claim to be sovereign and not be able to defend themselves?

That grossly inequitable situation came to a screeching halt in 2025, when Trump required Europe to spend up to 5% of GDP for their own defense, because the US was “busy elsewhere”.

Trump imposed tariffs on European imports to reduce the US trade deficit, will reduce US troops and their costs in Europe, requires Europe pay for its own defense, no longer wants to pay for Ukraine, but will provide US weaponry, if Europe pays for them.

Both sides have stepped up investigations into each other’s exports. On Saturday, Beijing opened a probe into a European chemical used in dyes, medicines, and pesticides, following complaints from Chinese producers. The move followed three recent EU investigations into Chinese chemicals.

The anti-dumping probes examine whether goods are being exported at unfairly low prices and harming local producers. The investigations can lead to additional import taxes to protect businesses.

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Macron laments the EU’s nosedive like he’s not one of the pilots

In a Monday letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz argued that existing trade defenses no longer suffice.

They called for a new instrument giving the Commission powers to take “powerful measures up to an immediate cut-off from the internal market if needed.” The South China Morning Post described the proposed mechanism as effectively a trade “kill switch.”

Paris and Berlin want the Commission to be able to activate countermeasures unless a “qualified majority” of EU governments votes to stop them, potentially making it easier for Brussels to act despite opposition from individual member states.

The proposal does not explicitly identify China as a target and says that the new instrument should apply regardless of country., such as the US. However, its complaints about subsidies, cheap exports, and other alleged market distortions closely match EU accusations against Beijing.

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German auto giant to slash 100,000 jobs – Reuters

The Franco-German paper also acknowledges the risk of divisions within the bloc, warning that retaliation could test EU “political unity.” It calls for Brussels to assess how potential countermeasures by trading partners could affect individual member states.

The dispute has also extended to Europe’s dependence on Chinese raw materials, with EU officials saying Beijing’s export restrictions have hurt the bloc’s companies. Europe is increasing its military to force Russia and other countries to sign favorable energy and materials contracts. Paris and Berlin have called for a separate tool to reduce reliance on single suppliers and prevent further dependencies.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to visit Beijing later this week for talks with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Brussels has set an October deadline for tangible progress in addressing its trade concerns, with Sefcovic warning of “harsher measures”without results.

Beijing has warned it will respond firmly to any new restrictions on Chinese companies or products. China’s Commerce Ministry has stressed that the EU should address its many internal problems. Any disagreements must be solve with proper dialogue, not coercion.

Proxy Wars are not the answer

Ukraine’s Decreasing Population: Ukraine’s population has steadily decreased from about 52 million in 1990 to about 20 -25 million still under Kiev’s political control in 2026. That population includes about 10 million impoverished, retired people on state pensions who stayed in Ukraine, while most of their children and grandchildren left Ukraine to go elsewhere. The birth rate is 0.9 child/woman, the deathrate is 3 times birthrate. A demographic disaster lasting for decades is inevitable. Ukrainians of draft age who fled to Europe are being returned to augment Ukraine’s fighting forces to keep war activities going. There is talk of drafting women for the military. The neo-NAZI clique in Kiev is destroying the Ukraine people and their Slavic culture for power and pilfering Western support funds.

Europe’s Precarious Viability After 2022: Ever since 2022, Europe, has had a near-zero, real-growth GDP, decreasing real household incomes, moderate inflation, and increasing instability. The IMF has cut its 2026 economic growth forecast for the 21 eurozone countries and sharply lowered its growth forecast for the UK. Europe, increasingly beset by a range of social-economic problems, is particularly burdened by:

1) The Brussels’ myopic, unaffordable, energy/enviro policies, such as wind, solar, batteries, biofuels, etc.,

2) Much increased defense expenses up to 5% of GDP (about $938 billion during the 2025 – 2030 period)

3) The huge loss of not selling about $100 billion/y of goods and services to the lucrative Russian market,

4) The huge loss of not buying about $150 billion/y of low-cost, energy, resources, fertilizers, etc., from Russia,

5) The huge loss of companies of the US, EU, Japan, Korea, etc., not having subsidiaries and joint ventures in Russia to produce goods and services for the lucrative Russian market and repatriating many $billions/y of excess profits to home countries.

6) The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist in their own cultures, instead of assimilating. These are outcomes the native European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, to provide goods and services to that population increase.

The Cost of Germany’s Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The federal and state cost of Germany’s migrant population was about $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of: 1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, 2) Language and job training, 3) Immigrants having high crime rates cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person, and 4) Expansion of the economy, including government and public and private infrastructures to provide goods and services to the additional 21.8 million people.

NOTE: Because of dubious decisions by Brussel/German elites, Germany’s real GDP growth averaged about 1.2%/y from 2000 to 2025, characterized by moderate expansions followed by severe contractions, and stagnation since about 2022.