There have been at least 5 attempts by various major European powers to take over the resources of Russia. Some of these powers had large colonial empires from which they extracted enormous wealth for about 500 years.

Major European Colonial Empires

The colonial empires of Europe started to emerge about 1400, about the beginning of the Little Ice Age which had shorter growing seasons, increased disease and instability. This meant the elites could extract less income from their poorly performing economies. They increasingly used their sea-going ships to make ocean voyages to establish profitable colonial empires.

At the peak of the empires, around 1914, they controlled about 80% to 90% of the world’s land area, if including formal colonies, indirect spheres of influence, and settler areas. For comparison, European nations, excluding European Russia, have a combined area of about 4.16%

British Empire: The largest in history, covering ~35.5 million km² (approx. 24% of Earth’s land area) at its height in the 1920s

French Empire: The second largest, covering ~10 million km² in 1914, primarily in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Spanish/Portuguese/Others: Earlier waves of colonization in the 15th - 18th centuries saw huge portions of the Americas under Iberian control. Belgium, Germany, Italy, etc., joined later in the Africa area.

Excluded Areas: Only a few areas, such as Japan and Thailand, maintained independence through modernization or diplomatic buffering.

Attempt #1

1789 – 1815 French Revolution & Napoleonic Wars: Unprecedented continental warfare aimed at spreading revolutionary ideals and establishing French dominance over Europe, including Napoleon’s Russia Campaign, ending with the defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815.

1812 – 1814 Napoleon’s Russia Campaign

Russia was selling trees, tar, hemp, ropes, etc., to build British and Dutch fleets. Napoleon wanted to prevent that to isolate/weaken Britain. Because France occupied or had alliances with most of Europe, Napoleon set up the “Continental System”—blocking any European trade with Britain. But trade took place in defiance of the Continental System. Hence Napoleon’s Russian Campaign.

The campaign was a disaster. Napoleon’s army was 350,000 French, 80,000 Poles, 120,000 German, 30,000 Italian, 66,000 Prussians and Austrians, 25,000 Other. The Polish elites were driven by the hope that Napoleon would restore the Kingdom of Poland, which had been 50% Russian, and 50% Prussian since 1795. Poland did not regain independence until 1918.

When Napoleon’s Grande Armée began its retreat from Moscow in October 1812 with 100,000 troops, plus camp followers, it quickly devolved into a military tragedy. He arrived at Berezina River late November 1812, with about 49,000 troops, plus 40,000 camp followers. After the Berezina crossing in early December 1812, there were 30,000 to 40,000 survivors. Entering Prussia mid December1812, there were 10,000 fit soldiers. These men had to be provided with necessities, arms and uniforms before being permitted to enter France. Read Tolstoy’s “War and Peace”

This massive loss of life, weaponry, particularly horses, shattered French for generations and marked the beginning of a slow decline of the French Colonial Empire and made space for the rise of the German and Italian Colonial Empires.

Napoleon was exiled to the island of Elba in May 1814. He escaped on February 26, 1815, to rally France. In 1815, before the Battle at Waterloo, torrential rains soaked the battlefield which delayed the start of Napoleon’s attack. That gave the Prussians, under Blucher, time to arrive and deliver the coup de grace. Napoleon was defeated by a coalition of nations led by the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo. He was banished to St. Helena on October 15, 1815, and died there on May 5, 1821.

This was the first attempt by the elites of a major European power to take over the resources of Russia.

Attempt #2

1918 - 1925, Expeditionary Intervention Forces to Reinstate Czarist Russia

The elites of the Allies, led by the US/UK, saw the new Socialist Russian government as a threat to their established, extremely lucrative commercial interests, such as buying valuable Russian resources and products at low prices and reselling them in the West at high prices, and selling Western luxury products and services at high prices to the well-to-do, Russian upper classes, which often spoke French, owned palaces and large landed estates, during Czarist times.

Also, because of the post-revolution chaos, they saw opportunities to take some territory and resources from a weakened, destabilized Russia.

The EIF, about 11 nations, aimed to reinstate the Western-oriented Czarist Regime. Up to 200,000 foreign troops participated for 7 years to battle the USSR; the Reds vs the Whites. Ultimately, the Russian people, led by the Reds, defeated the unpopular Whites and the foreign EIF.

Below is a list of the Composition of the EIF

Foreign soldiers arrived and left Russia at different times during these 7 years. Even though the USSR was created in 1922, soldiers were fighting for three more years.

· 1,500 French and British troops originally landed in Arkhangelsk[41]

· 14,378 British troops in North Russia[42]

· 1,800 British troops in Siberia[43]

· 50,000 Romanian troops belonging to the 6th Romanian Corps under General Ioan Istrate, in Bessarabia.[44]: 375–376 [45]: 167–168

· 23,351 Greeks, who withdrew after three months (part of I Army Corps under Maj. Gen. Konstantinos Nider, comprising 2nd and 13thInfantry Divisions, in the Crimea, and around Odessa and Kherson)[46]

· 15,000 French in the Southern Russia intervention

· 40,000 British troops in the Caucasus region by January 1919[7]

· 13,000 Americans (in the Arkhangelsk and Vladivostok regions)[32][33]

· 11,500 Estonians in northwestern Russia[29]

· 2,500 Italians in the Arkhangelsk region and Siberia[47]

· 1,300 Italians in the Murmansk region.[48]

· 150 Australians (mostly in the Arkhangelsk regions)[49]

· 950 British troops in Trans-Caspia[6]

· 70,000+ Japanese troops in the Eastern region

· 4,192 Canadians in Siberia, 600 Canadians in Arkhangelsk[50]

· 2,300 Chinese troops in Vladivostok[51]

This was the second attempt by the elites of various nations conspiring to take over the resources of Russia.

Attempt #3

1939 – 1945 World War II

This was deadliest conflict in history, resulting in at least 60 million deaths, including the 6 million victims of the Holocaust. About 26 - 27 million deaths of Soviet citizens (including Russians and other Soviet nationalities), plus about 15 - 20 million European deaths.

Soviet Armies had been battling the German Army for three years (1941 – 1944). Soviet Armies losses were about 10 million troops, due to destroying the German Army on the Eastern Front. German armed forces had about 5.3 million deaths from 1939 – 1945, of which about 4 million were on the Eastern Front, 75% of all deaths of German troops.

Russia had been pleading with the West to move faster in the European Theater. The West finally landed on Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944. US military operations in Europe focused on the Western Front (Italy, North Africa, etc., and bombing campaigns. Total US military deaths in the European and Atlantic theaters (including Italy, North Africa, etc. were 183,588, or up to 250,000 when accounting for non-combat, air force, and naval losses. US troop deaths were 104,000 of all causes from June 6, 1944 (D-Day) to May 1945.

NOTE: A US plan envisioned a hypothetical World War III scenario starting in 1957 where the US would target 100 Soviet cities and towns with 300 atomic bombs and 29,000 high-explosive bombs to destroy the USSR’s industrial capability, but Russia had tested an atomic bomb in August 1949, and built up an arsenal with long-range ballistic systems, so that plan was abandoned.

The Folly of the Germans: The Germans were foolish to start WWII, because they lacked fossil fuels. Their tactic was Blitzkrieg, i.e., shock and awe to quickly defeat enemies. They quickly attacked Poland (lots of coal) in 1939, then Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and France in 1940, then Ukraine (lots of coal) in 1941, then, via Ukraine, to the Caucasus (lots of oil and gas). Soviet armies stopped the German army outside Moscow (1941–1942), Leningrad (1941–1944), and Stalingrad (1942–1943). Then, the Soviet Armies proceeded to liberate east Europe and Berlin from NAZI occupation.

This was the third attempt by the elites of a major European power to take over the resources of Russia.

Attempt #4

1990 - 2000, US/EU attempt to Dismantle Russia during the Disastrous Gorbachev/Yeltsin Era

The USSR collapsed in 1991, which led to the US, the Cold War victor, advising Russia how to become a capitalist country. The net result was the rise of Russian Oligarchs, such as Berezovsky, Gusinsky, Khodorkovsky, Potanin, Fridman, Abramovich, Derispaska, and a few dozen others, many with close links to western companies and financial entities.

Berezovsky and Gusinsky bought most of the Russian Media to influence the Russian people, during the turbulent, chaotic Gorbachev/Yeltsin era of the 1990s.

The oligarch’s objective was to take over the Presidency of Russia, take control of Russia’s natural resources by hook and crook and selling them to major western corporations.

Hundreds of $billions were extracted from Russia, much of it parked in foreign banks, such as in New York, London, Montreal, Paris, etc., and in tax havens.

Yeltsin tried preventing the dismantling of Russia by selecting Putin as his acting Prime Minister on August 9, 1999 (confirmed on 16 August 1999).

Yeltsin, in poor health, resigned at end 1999, and appointed Putin as acting President. Putin was neither a Communist, nor in league with the Oligarchs. He told Putin: “Take care of Russia”. Putin, a true Patriot, was overwhelmingly elected President in March 2000.

That dismantling came to a screeching halt after Putin was elected President. He quickly established many new rules, such as reigning in the Oligarchs and in-grown, stale bureaucracies, which revitalized the economy.

One of his acts was to tell all oligarchs they could keep their $billions but they had to stay out politics. In a meeting, he made 18 of them sign a document. It was recorded on a video. Just google. Then the oligarchs began to slime Putin using their Media, even trying to kill him several times, but the Russian people responded by overwhelmingly supporting Putin for decades.

After Putin became President, Russia, in existential mode, did not cave, but like a Phoenix, rose from the ashes, much to the dismay of the hubristic, Russophobic neocons in the West, such as “inane-no-brain” McCain, who disdainfully called Russia as a “gas station”.

In 2021, Russia became the 4th largest economy, based on purchasing power parity, PPP. Read “The Plot to Seize Russia”, by Martin Armstrong.

NOTE: Russia spent the 1990s watching Western elites extract Russia’s wealth on their own terms. Under Yeltsin, Russia’s vast natural resources on Sakhalin Island were handed to foreign investors - literally, for pennies on the dollar. Production-sharing agreements gave foreign companies, such as ExxonMobil and British Shell extraordinarily favorable terms: Russia received as little as 10 cents from every dollar of oil profits while investors enjoyed sweeping tax exemptions, while ordinary people on the island froze in the cold.



Putin later called these deals “colonial-style extortion that had absolutely nothing to do with Russia’s interests” He said the traitorous officials who signed them in the 1990s should have been jailed for life.



Immediately after taking power in March 2000, Putin began dismantling the corrupt system. By 2004, 260 of 262 agreements had been terminated. The remaining projects were gradually returned to Russian control - Sakhalin-2 in 2006 and Sakhalin-1 in 2022.

This was the fourth attempt by the western elites to take over the resources of Russia.

Attempt #5

2014 - Present, The EU/UK Long-term Plan to Maintain Relevance

The EU/UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia.

The EU/UK are making huge investments to build up the infrastructures to support their own military forces and those of Ukraine. Will the foreign-born people in Europe become part of the military as well? Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025.

EU/UK elites, without much US help, are preparing themselves to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with a) EU intelligence and satellite resources, b) target selection, c) weaponry and training, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”.

However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1250 to 1500/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training, which increases desertion and surrendering.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russian into 5 to 7 externally controlled components and turn them into semi-colonies of the EU/UK. Russia would cease to exist as a political entity.

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure 1) Europe’s competitiveness for many decades, and 2) Europe as one of three major powers in the world after China and the US.

The EU/UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for many decades, with stagnant/decreasing real incomes, greatly increased inflation, and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the “Garden of Eden”.

This is the ongoing fifth attempt by the elites of US/Europe to take over the resources of Russia.