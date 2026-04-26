Willem’s Substack

Willem’s Substack

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John Shanahan
Apr 26Edited

A rude reminder of European Empire history with explanation of what is happening in 2020s.

This is the history of brutality and greed where the Christian faith is practiced. Where Original Sin is believed to blemish all of humanity.

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