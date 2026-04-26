PART I, Introduction

When reading this article, one should keep in mind, in any sovereign country, the elites run the show. They have interests, needs and wants, plus they have outside threats and aims. Their aim is to have a long-lasting, powerful imprint on internal and external affairs. If not, they know they would get swallowed up/displaced/extinguished by stronger elites.

This article shows some of the jockeying for power among western European elites after the fall of the rules-based order of the Roman Empire, aka Pax Romana. It is interesting to note major weather cycles influenced the rise and fall of empires.

Europe in Conflict for about 500 years While Building its Empires

Major European Colonial Empires

The colonial empires of Europe started to emerge about 1400, about the beginning of the Little Ice Age which had shorter growing seasons, increased disease and instability. This meant the elites could extract less income from their poorly performing economies. They increasingly used their sea-going ships to make ocean voyages to establish profitable colonial empires.

At the peak of the empires, around 1914, they controlled about 80% to 90% of the world’s land area, if including formal colonies, indirect spheres of influence, and settler areas. For comparison, European nations, excluding European Russia, have a combined area of about 4.16%

British Empire: The largest in history, covering ~35.5 million km² (approx. 24% of Earth’s land area) at its height in the 1920s

French Empire: The second largest, covering~10 million km² in 1914, primarily in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Spanish/Portuguese/Others: Earlier waves of colonization in the 15th - 18th centuries saw huge portions of the Americas under Iberian control. Belgium, Germany, Italy, etc., joined later in the Africa area.

Excluded Areas: Only a few areas, such as Japan and Thailand, maintained independence through modernization or diplomatic buffering.

The Roman Warm Period (250 BC – AD 400); high solar activity and mild temperatures (1–2 C above pre-industrial levels)

The RWP was, on average, about 2 C warmer than at present, but CO2 ppm was about 35% less than today. It was a period of relatively warm, stable, humid conditions, including Europe and the Mediterranean. That period saw longer growing seasons, good crops, better living conditions and economic and population growth. It coincided with the rise and fall of the Roman Empire. In AD 43, the Romans invaded Britain primarily for its minerals, such as tin (to make bronze), gold, silver, lead, and iron, and for providing slaves and taxes. Britain’s fertile lands produced grain, cattle, leather, and wool.

The Eastern part of the Roman Empire broke away, because of the decadence and corruption prevailing in Rome. It became the Orthodox-Christian Byzantine Empire, with capital in Constantinople, lasting from 330 to 1353, ultimately taken over by the expanding Islamic Ottoman Empire.

Migration Period & Early Middle Ages (~400–750); drops in solar activity (Grand Solar Minima), cold spells, crop failures, and plagues.

The period was, on average, about 2 C colder than at present, but CO2 ppm was about the same as during the RWP. The onset of the colder temperatures led to shorter growing seasons, less crops, more famines, more diseases, social-economic instability, migrations, invasions of barbarians, and economic and population decline. As a result, the Western Roman Empire fell in 476 when the last emperor, Romulus Augustulus, was deposed by the Germanic chieftain Odoacer.

Medieval Warm Period (~900–1300); stable, high solar activity resulting in warming, thriving agriculture, and ice-free Alpine passes.

The period was, on average, about 2 C warmer than at present, but CO2 ppm was about the same as during the RWP. The period saw longer growing seasons, good crops, better living conditions and economic and population growth. Much of the excess wealth accrued to 1) the top 0.5% (mostly royalty and titled people), who build opulent palaces and had control of the land and armed forces, and 2) the Roman Catholic Church for its self-aggrandizement by building Cathedrals, Monasteries, Chapels, etc.

Crusades (1095 – 1291): Pope Urban II initiated the First Crusade to reclaim the Holyland from Turkish Muslim rule. People participated for remission of sins, doing penance, etc., to have a clean slate to go to Heaven. Because fighting was involved many knights and royals participated. A side benefit was the violence of knights was redirected towards a common enemy, instead of to various fiefdoms fighting each other in Europe.

The costly, distant Crusades were ended after the fall of Acre to the growing Turkish state in 1291. That state became the Ottoman Empire lasting more than 600 years, 1299-1922. It started as a small state in Turkey and grew into a massive power that controlled parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa

Little Ice Age (~1300–1850); low points in solar activity (Spörer, Maunder, and Dalton Minima) led to global cold stretches and advancing glaciers.

The LIA was, on average, about 2 C colder than at present, but CO2 ppm was about the same as during the RWP. That period saw shorter growing seasons, less crops, more famines, more diseases, social-economic instability, migrations, and economic and population decline.

In 1415, before the Battle of Agincourt, torrential rains transformed the freshly plowed fields into a thick, clinging mire. The heavily armored French knights could not maneuver their horses and became sitting ducks for English longbows.

In 1709, at Poltava, then in Russia now in Ukraine, severe cold incapacitated the Swedish army enabling the Russians, under Peter the Great, to defeat Sweden, which led to major diminishment of the Swedish Empire.

In 1815, before the Battle at Waterloo, torrential rains soaked the battlefield which delayed the start of Napoleon’s attack. That gave the Prussians, under Blucher, time to arrive and deliver the coup de grace.

PART II

After the Crusades, European kings and nobles shifted their focus on internal power struggles, territorial disputes (e.g., the Hundred Years’ War, a conflict between England and France, 1337 - 1453), and national interests rather than a distant religious war. Less wealth that could be extracted by the elites, especially after the Black Death,

The Black Death was a devastating plague that struck Europe between 1346 and 1353; it coincided with the Hundred Years’ War. Before the Black Death hit in 1346, Europe’s population, excluding European Russia, was estimated at 75 to 80 million people. After the Black Death the population shrank to about 35 to 50 million, i.e., about 25–50 million deaths. Because of the sheer scale of the death toll and subsequent secondary waves in the late 1300s, it took centuries for some regions to return to their 1346 population levels.

The prosperity of the MWP could no longer be maintained. The elites had to find other sources of revenues to fight wars and maintain lifestyles. Luckily, in southern Europe, ocean-crossing ships had been developed by Portugal and Spain in the early 1300s, which enabled exploration and colonization of distant lands.

Ships of Portugal and Spain sailed down the west coast of Africa, around the Cape of Good Hope, to India and Indonesia and back again to trade in luxury goods and eventually establish permanent colonies. The spices, tea, silk, porcelain, etc., were sold at huge mark-ups to upper class European people.

The wealth extracted from these colonies mostly accrued to 1) the top 0.5%, 2) the Roman Catholic Church, and 3) business entities providing upscale goods and services, including weaponry for fighting. Almost all other people continued living in small towns and villages and were tied to and worked on the large estates of nobles.

First Columbus Voyage August 3, 1492: Almost 200 years into the LIA, the eastward trade was long, risky, expensive and often not sufficiently profitable. The elites, lacking sufficient domestic income because of bad times, needed additional income from faraway lands. Accordingly, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain financed and commissioned Columbus to make a westward voyage to India and Indonesia, promising him rewards if successful.

Columbus departed Spain with three ships—the Santa Maria, Pinta, and Niña—aiming to find a westward sea route to India and Indonesia. He spent about 33 days at sea, departing from the Canary Islands on September 6, 1492. He reached San Salvador, an island in the Bahamas, on October 12, 1492. He firmly believed until his death that he had reached the East Indies, leading to the misnaming of the indigenous population as “Indians”. Columbus had underestimated the Earth’s circumference and was unaware of the existence of the Americas.

First Circumnavigation of the Earth: The first circumnavigation of the Earth (1519–1522) was a Spanish expedition led by Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan to find a westward route to the Spice Islands. While Magellan was killed in the Philippines in 1521, the ship Victoria, commanded by Juan Sebastián Elcano, completed the voyage. Five ships departed from Spain, only one, Victoria, came back. Only 18 of the original 270 men survived.

https://origins.osu.edu/milestones/magellan-circumnavigation-earth

The Inquisition: The Spanish Inquisition was established in 1478 by Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile. Pope Sixtus IV issued a papal bull on November 1, 1478, granting the monarchs the authority to appoint inquisitors, formally initiating the tribunal to maintain Catholic orthodoxy in their kingdoms. The Spanish elites aimed to maintain law and order and punish heretics. Historical accounts describe extreme torture methods during this period, such as iron cages, breaking wheels, quartering, and inquisition techniques.

Expulsion of the Jews in 1492: The Jews went to many places, including Paris, Antwerp and Amsterdam. The wealth left behind by the Jews was confiscated and distributed.

Ending of Islamic Rule in 1492 and Expulsion of Muslims: In 711, Islam armies crossed the Strait of Gibraltar and established Al-Andalus. Islam rule ended on January 2, 1492, when Boabdil, the emir of Granada, surrendered to the Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand and Isabella. The remaining Muslim population, known as Moriscos, (Muslims at home, Christians in public) were systematically expelled by decrees between 1609 and 1614, marking the final expulsion of the 800-year Muslim presence. The Moriscos had enormous wealth, such as the great Mosque and Library in Cordoba, and the palace/fortressAlhambra in Granada. The Spanish elites were impoverished after the Armada disaster in 1588, so why not expel the Moriscos and confiscate their wealth to finance foreign endeavors, such as war with the Dutch, and distribute the rest of it.

1492 – 1588 Spanish Empire & The Armada: The Spanish Crown relied heavily on indigenous slave labor and massive extraction of silver and gold, mostly in South America to fund its European wars. The Spanish Armada, built to invade Britain, required almost all 100-year-old trees in Spain. The lack of suitable trees to build future fleets marked the beginning of a slow decline of the Spanish Colonial Empire, allowing the British and Dutch Colonial Empires to emerge, because they had access to suitable trees, etc., from Norway, Sweden, Poland and Russia.

Eighty Years’ War, 1568 to 1648: Roman Catholic Spain had acquired the Protestant Netherlands by inheritance in 1496. When Charles V abdicated, his son Phillip II received Spain and the Netherlands in 1555. He used the Netherlands as a cash cow, imposed the Inquisition, which led to a major Dutch Revolt in 1568. The Dutch financed the war with profits from efficient world trade. The 80-year war ended in 1648, Peace of Munster. The 17th Century was the Golden Age of the Dutch Colonial Empire

Martin Luther and the Roman Catholic Church: Martin Luther, a Roman Catholic monk and professor, posted his 95 theses against Church corruption and spiritual abuses in 1517. His ideas were widely spread with the printing press, invented by Gutenberg, 1440, Mainz, Germany. After some threats and trials, he was ex-communicated by Pope Leo X in 1521. Remember, in those days almost all people, even among the elites, were illiterate.

PART III, Severe Conditions During the Little Ice Age

As the climate was getting colder (the low-point was about 1700), Europe experienced a 500-year history marked by nearly continuous conflict, transforming from a medieval continent into a global power through industrial-scale violence, while spreading the Christian faith under the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

These 500 years witnessed numerous wars of religion, imperial and Roman Catholic expansion to the “New World”, and ideological conflicts that culminated in the unmatched bloodshed of World War I and World War II. Historical data indicates a near-constant state of war, with nations and states frequently in conflict over control of territory and natural resources.

Colonization and the Great Dying in the New World: European colonization resulted in the “Great Dying,” where introduced infectious diseases (smallpox, measles, influenza, etc.) killed up to 90% of the indigenous population in North and South America, amounting to roughly 55 million deaths by 1600. This rapid depopulation was so significant it caused vast areas of agricultural land to be abandoned and reforested. This die-off took place before Roanoke Colony 1585, Jamestown Colony 1607, and Plymouth Colony 1620.

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India and Lied About It

Empires at war in Europe, often were also at war in North America and other parts of the world, resulting in significant casualties in colonies and wars between tribes of indigenous populations. In the New World, which after the Great Dying was nearly empty, European empires were fighting each other for pieces of the New World to extract wealth to enrich themselves beyond anything imagined. Slaves from Africa had to be imported to reduce labor shortages.

President Andrew Jackson (1829 – 1837) significantly expanded US territory while orchestrating the systematic removal of native tribes, using the Indian Removal Act of 1830. His policies, aimed at moving tribes west of the Mississippi, directly led to the Trail of Tears, the forced removal of Cherokee, Muscogee Creek, Seminole, Choctaw and Chickasaw tribes, with deaths estimates of about 4,000 Cherokee and up to 15,000 total deaths overall. All these deaths came after native populations had been diminished by up to 90% prior to 1600.

US Civil War (1861 – 1865): President Lincoln freed the slaves, which greatly diminished the economy of the US South. After the war, the population die-off was continued by exterminating native tribes and driving the remainder onto reservations to clear the land for newcomers. Mass-killing of bison (a bounty was offered for a skull) by the US Army and others, deprived millions of indigenous people of their main sustenance, such as the Blackfeet, Sioux, Cheyenne and Comanche tribes.

1492–1559 Italian Wars: A series of major conflicts involving France, Spain, and Austria that marked the end of the Middle Ages and the beginning of intense rivalry for European hegemony.

1562 – 1598 French Wars of Religion: A period of civil bloodshed driven by religious conflict.

1568 – 1648 Eighty Years’ War: The Protestant Dutch Revolt against Roman Catholic Spanish rule, part of a wider conflict involving religious and political independence. The Dutch won.

1618 – 1648 Thirty Years’ War: Arguably one of the most destructive conflicts in European history, causing immense population loss (over 50% in parts of Germany) and devastating central Europe.

1702 – 1713 War of Spanish Succession: A major continental war fought to prevent the consolidation of European power.

1756 – 1763 Seven Years’ War: A global conflict involving all major European powers, leading to significant shifts in imperial power.

1789 – 1815 French Revolution & Napoleonic Wars: Unprecedented continental warfare aimed at spreading revolutionary ideals and establishing French dominance over Europe, including Napoleon’s Russia Campaign, ending with the defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815.

1812 – 1814 Napoleon’s Russia Campaign

Russia was selling trees, tar, hemp, ropes, etc., to build British and Dutch fleets. Napoleon wanted to prevent that to isolate/weaken Britain. Because France occupied or had alliances with most of Europe, Napoleon set up the “Continental System”—blocking any European trade with Britain. But trade took place in defiance of the Continental System. Hence Napoleon’s Russian Campaign.

The campaign was a disaster. Napoleon’s army was 350,000 French, 80,000 Poles, 120,000 German, 30,000 Italian, 66,000 Prussians and Austrians, 25,000 Other. The Polish elites were driven by the hope that Napoleon would restore the Kingdom of Poland, which had been 50% Russian, and 50% Prussian since 1795. Poland did not regain independence until 1918.

When Napoleon’s Grande Armée began its retreat from Moscow in October 1812 with 100,000 troops, plus camp followers, it quickly devolved into a military tragedy. He arrived at Berezina River late November 1812, with about 49,000 troops, plus 40,000 camp followers. After the Berezina crossing in early December 1812, there were 30,000 to 40,000 survivors. Entering Prussia mid December1812, there were 10,000 fit soldiers. These men had to be provided with necessities, arms and uniforms before being permitted to enter France. Read Tolstoy’s “War and Peace”

This massive loss of life, weaponry, particularly horses, shattered French for generations and marked the beginning of a slow decline of the French Colonial Empire and made space for the rise of the German and Italian Colonial Empires.

Napoleon was exiled to the island of Elba in May 1814. He escaped on February 26, 1815, to rally France. In 1815, before the Battle at Waterloo, torrential rains soaked the battlefield which delayed the start of Napoleon’s attack. That gave the Prussians, under Blucher, time to arrive and deliver the coup de grace. Napoleon was defeated by a coalition of nations led by the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo. He was banished to St. Helena on October 15, 1815, and died there on May 5, 1821.

This was the first attempt by the elites of a major European power to take over the resources of Russia.

Modern Warming (from 1850 onwards): The warming over the last 175 years is interpreted primarily as a natural recovery from about 1700, the low point of the Little Ice Age.

1853 – 1856 Crimean War: A major conflict that broke the post-Napoleonic peace, highlighting the brutal nature of modern warfare.

1862 – 1871 Wars for German Unification: Fought by Otto von Bismarck, these wars resulted in the unification of Germany and shifted the balance of power in Europe from France to Germany.

PART IV, The 20th and 21st Centuries

The 20th century saw Europe’s elites initiate World War I and World War II, which drained European human and other resources and power. As a direct result of these devastating conflicts, the global geopolitical landscape shifted, facilitating the rise of non-European superpowers, including the United States, Russia, China, and India.

The countries which have lost their colonial empires have become relics of the past. That means their elites will evade, intimidate, pressure, flatter, deceive and engage in intrigue to extract wealth wherever it can be taken, by treacherous diplomacy or by military force.

1914 – 1918 World War I: Triggered by the murder of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, this war involved modern military technology and resulted in an estimated 15 to 22 million deaths. Russia’s huge battlefield losses were blamed on the Tsarist regime. A violent revolution occurred, which led to the fall of the dysfunctional, antiquated Tsarist Regime in 1917. The Reds killed the Tsar and his family in 1918. The Tsarist regime was replaced by the USSR in 1922.

US Expeditionary Forces, AEF, to Save West Europe: The United States entered WWI on April 6, 1917, after declaring war on Germany, shifting from neutrality to supporting the Allies. The American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) , led by General John J. Pershing, brought over about 2 million troops to Europe by late 1917, which provided critical manpower, weaponry, etc., to boost dead-locked Allied forces in the trenches of the Western Front, which quickly led to Allies victory and the Peace of Versailles in 2019.

1918 - 1925, Expeditionary Intervention Forces to Reinstate Czarist Russia

1918 - 1925, Expeditionary Intervention Forces to Reinstate Czarist Russia

The elites of the Allies, led by the US/UK, saw the new Socialist Russian government as a threat to their established, extremely lucrative commercial interests, such as buying valuable Russian resources and products at low prices and reselling them in the West at high prices, and selling Western luxury products and services at high prices to the well-to-do, Russian upper classes, which often spoke French, owned palaces and large landed estates, during Czarist times.

Also, because of the post-revolution chaos, they saw opportunities to take some territory and resources from a weakened, destabilized Russia.

The EIF, about 11 nations, aimed to reinstate the Western-oriented Czarist Regime. Up to 200,000 foreign troops participated for 7 years to battle the USSR; the Reds vs the Whites. Ultimately, the Russian people, led by the Reds, defeated the unpopular Whites and the foreign EIF.

Below is a list of the Composition of the EIF

Foreign soldiers arrived and left Russia at different times during these 7 years. Even though the USSR was created in 1922, soldiers were fighting for three more years.

· 1,500 French and British troops originally landed in Arkhangelsk[41]

· 14,378 British troops in North Russia[42]

· 1,800 British troops in Siberia[43]

· 50,000 Romanian troops belonging to the 6th Romanian Corps under General Ioan Istrate, in Bessarabia.[44]: 375–376 [45]: 167–168

· 23,351 Greeks, who withdrew after three months (part of I Army Corps under Maj. Gen. Konstantinos Nider, comprising 2nd and 13thInfantry Divisions, in the Crimea, and around Odessa and Kherson)[46]

· 15,000 French in the Southern Russia intervention

· 40,000 British troops in the Caucasus region by January 1919[7]

· 13,000 Americans (in the Arkhangelsk and Vladivostok regions)[32][33]

· 11,500 Estonians in northwestern Russia[29]

· 2,500 Italians in the Arkhangelsk region and Siberia[47]

· 1,300 Italians in the Murmansk region.[48]

· 150 Australians (mostly in the Arkhangelsk regions)[49]

· 950 British troops in Trans-Caspia[6]

· 70,000+ Japanese troops in the Eastern region

· 4,192 Canadians in Siberia, 600 Canadians in Arkhangelsk[50]

· 2,300 Chinese troops in Vladivostok[51]

This was the second attempt by the elites of various nations conspiring to take over the resources of Russia.

1939 – 1945 World War II

This was deadliest conflict in history, resulting in at least 60 million deaths, including the 6 million victims of the Holocaust. About 26 - 27 million deaths of Soviet citizens (including Russians and other Soviet nationalities), plus about 15 - 20 million European deaths.

Soviet Armies had been battling the German Army for three years (1941 – 1944). Soviet Armies losses were about 10 million troops, due to destroying the German Army on the Eastern Front. German armed forces had about 5.3 million deaths from 1939 – 1945, of which about 4 million were on the Eastern Front, 75% of all deaths of German troops.

Russia had been pleading with the West to move faster in the European Theater. The West finally landed on Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944. US military operations in Europe focused on the Western Front (Italy, North Africa, etc., and bombing campaigns. Total US military deaths in the European and Atlantic theaters (including Italy, North Africa, etc. were 183,588, or up to 250,000 when accounting for non-combat, air force, and naval losses. US troop deaths were 104,000 of all causes from June 6, 1944 (D-Day) to May 1945.

NOTE: A US plan envisioned a hypothetical World War III scenario starting in 1957 where the US would target 100 Soviet cities and towns with 300 atomic bombs and 29,000 high-explosive bombs to destroy the USSR’s industrial capability, but Russia had tested an atomic bomb in August 1949, and built up an arsenal with long-range ballistic systems, so that plan was abandoned.

The Folly of the Germans: The Germans were foolish to start WWII, because they lacked fossil fuels. Their tactic was Blitzkrieg, i.e., shock and awe to quickly defeat enemies. They quickly attacked Poland (lots of coal) in 1939, then Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and France in 1940, then Ukraine (lots of coal) in 1941, then, via Ukraine, to the Caucasus (lots of oil and gas). Soviet armies stopped the German army outside Moscow (1941–1942), Leningrad (1941–1944), and Stalingrad (1942–1943). Then, the Soviet Armies proceeded to liberate east Europe and Berlin from NAZI occupation.

This was the third attempt by the elites of major European powers to take over the resources of Russia.

After World War II

International Trade, Tariffs and Non-Tariff Barriers

The Europeans developed great skills regarding building ships and ports, control of prices and access to ports, cargo finance, and ship and cargo insurance related to international trade, as they built their colonial empires over about 500 years. They used these skills to set up rules and regulations in each of these areas to exert control over and maximize the extraction of wealth from their huge colonial empires, and to keep out lower-cost competitors with penalties, sanctions, and military means.

The US had no such international skills, because historically, the US had protected its markets, its businesses, and the employment of US workers with high tariffs.

After World War II, Europe had lost most of its colonies, which meant much less income from exploiting them. With help of the US-provided Marshall Plan (most of the loans were never repaid), European governments repaired the damage to cities, businesses, industries and countrysides.

The Kennedy Round: When Kennedy was elected in 1960, European elites immediately wined and dined Kennedy to lower tariffs, because access to the large, lucrative US market could be exploited to extract wealth, just as if the US were Europe’s new colony.

The US significantly lowered its trade barriers. While Europe agreed to some reductions, they maintained numerous regional preferences and non-tariff barriers that protected their internal markets. It took just a few years, but the almost 100 years of US trade surpluses vanished to become a deficit of $2.26 billion in 1971; the US had its first trade deficit since 1888.

After the Kennedy Round came the Tokyo Round, 1979; Uruguay Round, 1995; various bilateral and regional agreements, 2000s – 2010s; NAFTA (later USMCA), 2020.

Historically, Mexico and Canada had trade deficits with the US, which turned to big trade surpluses after NAFTA. Ross Perot, a multi-billionaire businessman running for US President, was right about “the giant sucking sound”. European companies set up businesses in Canada and Japanese, Korean, European, etc., companies set up businesses in Mexico to import their products into the US duty free.

The European Economic Community (EEC), 1993: The EEC established a Common External Tariff (CET) based generally on the mathematical average of the tariffs of its six founding members (France, West Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg). While individual rates varied, this calculated average resulted in an overall common tariff of about 10%.

The US From Biggest Creditor Nation to Biggest Debtor Nation: The US was the world’s biggest creditor nation from the end of World War I until it became a debtor nation in 1985. Its peak as a creditor nation was about $141 billion in 1981.

Due to skyrocketing trade deficits and heavy borrowing from foreigners the US financial position swung by over by $100 billion in a matter of years. By 1985, the US was no longer a creditor nation, and by 1986 (just one year later) the US was the world’s biggest debtor nation.

As a result of the dismal abilities of US trade negotiators, the US has trade deficits with almost all countries it trades with, mostly due to their tariffs and non-tariff barriers. Trump, as part of MAGA, succeeded in partially reducing the US trade deficits with tariffs, during 2025, but the US Courts judged them illegal; tens of $billions of tariff money had to be returned. The US economy and US industries and US workers are continuing to be the losers.

https://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2025-06/trans125-annual-current-account-balance.pdf

Per US Bureau of Economic Analysis, foreign entities had US holdings (all kinds) of $70.50 trillion and US entities had foreign holdings of $42.96 trillion, Net International Investment Position, NIIP, $27.54 trillion, at end 2025.

The growth of NIIP led to 1) the Rust Belt; Watt Street-brokered buyouts of US companies by foreign companies, 2) Dutch/Belgium Agri-businesses owning more than 50% of all US food supermarkets in the eastern US, to provide shelf-space for European farm products, 3) foreign companies having about 55% of the US car and truck market, etc.

Income paid to foreign entities on their US holdings was $6.26 trillion in 2025, income paid to US entities on their foreign holdings was $5.15 trillion in 2025, for a net outflow of $1.11 trillion in 2025; outflows get bigger as NIIPs get bigger.

NOTE: Another major outflow is the US maintaining a major military presence throughout the world, to “keep the peace”. This presence likely costs at least 50% of the Department of War budget and enables international trade to take place. This peace-keeping freebie is highly profitable for countries the US trades with, and far from profitable for the US.

NOTE: Largest creditor nations at end 2025: Germany $4.316 trillion, or $51,000/person; China $4.071 trillion, or $2,900/person; Japan $3.671 trillion, or $30,000/person.

Largest debtor nations at end 2025: US $27.54 trillion, or $80,600/person; Brazil $1.125 trillion, or $5,276/person; France $0.993 trillion, or $14,380/person

Europe Reconstruction, Travel and Tourism after 1945.

European governments refurbished many historic buildings, churches, cathedrals, castles, palaces, museums, etc., that remind people of their past glories and greatness.

These buildings have become parts of a huge infrastructure of travel and tourism. If not for the profitable empire building during the past 500 years, almost all such buildings would either not exist, or be on a much smaller scale.

European tourism industries are a massive economic engine, with travel and tourism contributing about $2 trillion to the EU’s GDP in 2024 – 2025, representing about 10% of the economy. This sector supports over 24 million jobs, or one in nine positions. With higher energy and materials prices, due to the Iran conflict in 2026, this sector will be greatly affected.

Europe’s Steady Decline Started in the 1970s

European elites, after loss of nearly all their colonies by about 1970, from which they had extracted huge wealth for 500 years, found that these recently free colonies wanted to use their fossil fuels and other resources to develop their own economies. They became new centers of growth and want to select their trajectory of development on their own, without interference and control by outsiders. Countries in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America became centers of industrial production, especially China and India.

The loss of colonies was followed by other events, such as 1) the “Golden Age” of rapid European post-war growth formally ended in the early 1970s, 2) the collapse of the Bretton Woods monetary system (1971), and 3) the 1973 oil crisis. All these events created massive inflation and high unemployment, a phenomenon known as stagflation. During this time, the US and especially emerging Asian economies began reducing Europe’s share of global world trade.

Whereas European productivity growth remained relatively strong through the 1980s, the turning point was 1995. Since 1995, the US and Asian markets experienced a massive technological and productivity upsurge. Whereas Europe’s economy continued to grow, it grew significantly slower than the US, India, China, etc., leading to a steady decline in Europe’s share of World GDP from 40% in 1973 to 23% in 2025

Because of decades of poor decisions by the elites of European governments Europe became increasingly less competitive in world markets. Not only did Europe decline from a lofty perch but then proceeded to dig a deep hole for further decline, such as:

1) Grossly excessive rules and regulations, emanating from bureaucratic Brussels, that act as a wet blanket on economies, and

2) Restructuring its economy based on fossil fuels, nuclear, etc., to one based on weather-dependent wind, solar, batteries, etc., and

3) Encouraging the displacement of slow-growing native populations. A total of 64.2 million unvetted, uneducated, untrained, non-citizens were in Europe at end 2025 (not counting their children and grandchildren born in Europe). How will Europe ever get rid of these people, before its rapidly growing population is greater than the shrinking population of natives?

4) In 2022, these elites imposed a ban on Russian low-cost fossil fuels and other natural resources much needed by Europe, so Russia cannot profit from them; the sanctions backfired on Europe’s competitiveness.

5) After NATO was established, European elites, dependent for defense on the US, saved themselves $trillions by spending only 0.5 to 1.5% of GDP on their own defense, while the US spent about 4 to 5% to keep the peace that facilitates world trade; due to foreign tariffs, quotas, etc., the US has trade deficits with almost all countries it trades with. How can NATO countries claim to be sovereign and not be able to defend themselves?

That grossly inequitable situation came to a screeching halt in 2025, when Trump required Europe to spend up to 5% of GDP for their own defense, because the US was “busy elsewhere”.

Trump imposed tariffs on European imports to reduce the US trade deficit, will reduce US troops and their costs in Europe, requires Europe pay for its own defense, no longer wants to pay for Ukraine, but will provide US weaponry, if Europe pays for them.

PART V, NATO was created in 1949

The US, Europe and Canada created NATO on April 4,1949. Russia and 7 east European nations created the Warsaw Pact on May 14, 1955. Originally NATO had 12 members. After the dissolution of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact in 1991, NATO, after expanding to east Europe, has 32 members. Managing many members with diverse interests has become difficult, even with the EU and Media incessantly scare-mongering about an imminent attack by Russia, the designated common enemy to justify the continued existence of NATO.

There were various coups, color revolutions, election interferences, etc., in east Europe (such as in Yugoslavia, Moldova, Rumania, Georgia, Hungary, etc.) to create new countries and install governments that support the US/EU/NATO. After 1991, the US/EU has relentlessly expanded NATO to Russian borders “to bark at the gates of Russia”, said Roman Pope Francis in June 2022.

1990 – 2000, US/EU attempt to Dismantle Russia during the Disastrous Gorbachev/Yeltsin Era

The USSR collapsed in 1991, which led to the US, the Cold War victor, advising Russia how to become a capitalist country. The net result was the rise of Russian Oligarchs, such as Berezovsky, Gusinsky, Khodorkovsky, Potanin, Fridman, Abramovich, Derispaska, and a few dozen others, many with close links to western companies and financial entities.

Berezovsky and Gusinsky bought most of the Russian Media to influence the Russian people, during the turbulent, chaotic Gorbachev/Yeltsin era of the 1990s.

The oligarch’s objective was to take over the Presidency of Russia, take control of Russia’s natural resources by hook and crook and selling them to major western corporations.

Hundreds of $billions were extracted from Russia, much of it parked in foreign banks, such as in New York, London, Montreal, Paris, etc., and in tax havens.

Yeltsin tried preventing the dismantling of Russia by selecting Putin as his acting Prime Minister on August 9, 1999 (confirmed on 16 August 1999).

Yeltsin, in poor health, resigned at end 1999, and appointed Putin as acting President. Putin was neither a Communist, nor in league with the Oligarchs. He told Putin: “Take care of Russia”. Putin, a true Patriot, was overwhelmingly elected President in March 2000.

That dismantling came to a screeching halt after Putin was elected President. He quickly established many new rules, such as reigning in the Oligarchs and in-grown, stale bureaucracies, which revitalized the economy.

One of his acts was to tell all oligarchs they could keep their $billions but they had to stay out politics. In a meeting, he made 18 of them sign a document. It was recorded on a video. Just google. Then the oligarchs began to slime Putin using their Media, even trying to kill him several times, but the Russian people responded by overwhelmingly supporting Putin for decades.

After Putin became President, Russia, in existential mode, did not cave, but like a Phoenix, rose from the ashes, much to the dismay of the hubristic, Russophobic neocons in the West, such as “inane-no-brain” McCain, who disdainfully called Russia as a “gas station”.

In 2021, Russia became the 4th largest economy, based on purchasing power parity, PPP. Read “The Plot to Seize Russia”, by Martin Armstrong.

NOTE: Russia spent the 1990s watching Western elites extract Russia’s wealth on their own terms. Under Yeltsin, Russia’s vast natural resources on Sakhalin Island were handed to foreign investors - literally, for pennies on the dollar. Production-sharing agreements gave foreign companies, such as ExxonMobil and British Shell extraordinarily favorable terms: Russia received as little as 10 cents from every dollar of oil profits while investors enjoyed sweeping tax exemptions, while ordinary people on the island froze in the cold.



Putin later called these deals “colonial-style extortion that had absolutely nothing to do with Russia’s interests” He said the traitorous officials who signed them in the 1990s should have been jailed for life.



Immediately after taking power in March 2000, Putin began dismantling the corrupt system. By 2004, 260 of 262 agreements had been terminated. The remaining projects were gradually returned to Russian control - Sakhalin-2 in 2006 and Sakhalin-1 in 2022.

This was the fourth attempt by the western elites to take over the resources of Russia.

During 2004/2005 was the first US/Europe-led/financed/organized Color Revolution in Ukraine, which installed pro-West Yushchenko as President for 5 years.

During 2010, pro-Russian Yanukovych, from the city of Donetsk, became President. The Central Election Commission and international observers declared the presidential election was conducted fairly.

During 2013/2014, was the second US/Europe-led/financed/organized Color Revolution in Ukraine, which resulted in pro-West Poroshenko as President, a Ukraine oligarch.

The CIA used USAID as a front to finance the coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014. Just one month before the coup, a leaked call on You-tube between Victoria Nuland and the US ambassador Pyatt exposed they were discussing the merits of the people to serve in Ukraine’s provisional cabinet. The Kiev coup was another violent attempt to further extend Western influence, by the EU and NATO, often by force, to Russia’s borders. The coup violently ousted the Democratically elected President Yanukovych on February 22, 2014 (he had to flee to save his life), and caused 116 dead, plus 184 with gunshot wounds, plus 760 with bodily injury. “Mostly peaceful”, per the Western Corporate Media.

The provisional cabinet was replaced after elections were held. Poroshenko became president from 7 June 2014 to 20 May 2019. The government soon morphed into a clique of Russia-hating, radical, nationalists. The Ukraine Armed Forces, UAF, attacked East Ukraine from 2014 to 2022 (8 years), inhabited by mostly ethnic Russians for at least 300 years, who did not want to be ruled by Kiev.

For eight years (2014 - 2022), the extremist Kiev regime, with US/EU/UK indulgence, freely killed and seriously wounded ethnic-Russian civilians in the Donbas and other areas. From 2014 to February 22, 2022, there were 3,404 civilians were killed and at least 7,000 were wounded. The military deaths were about 4,500 Ukraine Armed Forces and about 6,500 ethnic-Russian Separatists, plus seriously wounded and MIA on both sides, per OSCE.

On May 2, 2014, in Odesa, founded by Czarina Catherine the Great in 1793, where 48 people were killed/burned to death in a multi-story building. Ukraine troops allowed no one to escape. The ethnic-Russian people did not want to be ruled by the extremist Kiev regime. https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/the-odessa-trade-union-massacre-ten-years-later/

Minsk Agreements, 2014, 2015: The Minsk Agreements were a series of international protocols signed in 2014 and 2015 to end the war in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Merkel and Hollande, guarantors of the Minsk Agreements, and the Western Media 1) ignored Ukraine’s attacks on ethnic Russians in the Donbas, and 2) slow-walked the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, to give NATO and Ukraine time to train, arm and build fortifications and provide instructors, weaponry and ammo.

Prior to 2022, Poroshenko and Zelensky, both beholden to the extremist-nationalist regime in Kiev, had officially announced they were not going to implement the Minsk Agreements. As a result, Russia was forced to intervene to protect the ethnic-Russians from Ukraine extremists in February 2022. The US/EU/UK were quick to use hackneyed cliches about Russia being the “aggressor” and Ukraine being the “victim”.

Ukraine Glorifying its Nazi-Collaborating Past: When Germany invaded Ukraine on June 22, 1941, the population welcomed them as liberators. Ukrainian nationalists, collaborating with German Nazis, massacred an estimated 100,000 civilians (Polish, Jews, Ukrainians, etc.) in what is now western Ukraine from 1943 -1944. The massacres remain a major source of tension between Warsaw and Kiev.

Polish President Nawrocki said, “Warsaw cannot remain indifferent to the glorification of the Ukraine Insurgent Army, UPA. Zelensky has shown that Ukraine, through its glorification of bandits and murderers of the UPA, is not ready to become part of the European family. He called for Zelensky to be stripped of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest state decoration”.

https://www.rt.com/news/640733-nawrocki-zelensky-strip-white-eagle/

https://volhyniamassacre.eu/zw2/history/174,Chronology.html

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/05/president-nawrocki-wants-zelensky-stripped-top-polish-honor/

EU Elites Re-arming Europe to Control Resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia

EU Elites Aiming to Isolate Russia: The EU elites and Media aim to isolate Russia, but countries outside of Europe, such as the Middle East, Asia, Africa and South America, do not view Russia through the emotional, ideological lens promoted by Kiev and other European capitals. For those countries Russia is one of the predictable and important centers of power in the international system, with which many of them have developed long-standing strategic, energy, military, and diplomatic relations.

NOTE: Ukraine’s Decreasing Population: Ukraine’s population has steadily decreased from about 52 million in 1990 to about 20 -25 million still under Kiev’s political control in 2026. That population includes about 10 million impoverished, retired people on state pensions who stayed in Ukraine, while most of their children and grandchildren left Ukraine to go elsewhere. The birth rate is 0.9 child/woman, the deathrate is 3 times birthrate. A demographic disaster lasting for decades is inevitable. Ukrainians of draft age who fled to Europe are being returned to augment Ukraine’s fighting forces to keep war activities going. There is talk of drafting women for the military. The neo-NAZI clique in Kiev is destroying the Ukraine people and their Slavic culture for power and pilfering Western support funds.

Europe’s Precarious Viability After 2022: Ever since 2022, Europe, has had a near-zero, real-growth GDP, decreasing real household incomes, moderate inflation, and increasing instability. The IMF has cut its 2026 economic growth forecast for the 21 eurozone countries and sharply lowered its growth forecast for the UK. Europe, increasingly beset by a range of social-economic problems, is particularly burdened by:

1) The Brussels’ myopic, unaffordable, energy/enviro policies, such as wind, solar, batteries, biofuels, etc.,

2) Much increased defense expenses up to 5% of GDP (about $938 billion during the 2025 – 2030 period)

3) The huge loss of not selling about $100 billion/y of goods and services to the lucrative Russian market,

4) The huge loss of not buying about $150 billion/y of low-cost, energy, resources, fertilizers, etc., from Russia,

5) The huge loss of companies of the US, EU, Japan, Korea, etc., not having subsidiaries and joint ventures in Russia to produce goods and services for the lucrative Russian market and repatriating many $billions/y of excess profits to home countries.

6) The Cost of Europe’s Foreign-Born Population: The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist in their own cultures, instead of assimilating. These are outcomes the native European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

The Cost of Germany’s Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The federal and state cost of Germany’s migrant population was about $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of: 1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, 2) Language and job training, 3) Immigrants having high crime rates cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person, and 4) The entire German economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

NOTE: Because of dubious decisions by Brussel/German elites, Germany’s real GDP growth averaged about 1.2%/y from 2000 to 2025, characterized by moderate expansions followed by severe contractions, and stagnation since about 2022.

EU Elites Desperate to Remain Relevant on the World Stage

The EU elites experienced quite a reduction in status from controlling, and extracting wealth from, up to 90% of the world’s land area and Britain’s navy “ruling the waves”, to now controlling just Europe, which is grossly lacking energy and material resources.

Europe became uncompetitive in world markets after the rise of southeast Asia and China. EU elites see the continuation of their Ukraine project as their last and only way to remain relevant. They declared: “Ukraine’s struggle against Russia is also Europe’s struggle against Russia.”

EU elites are trapped by their “peace through strength” rhetoric to divert attention away from many domestic problems. They choose to avoid dialog with Russia but want to continue the conflict with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”. EU elites do not care about Ukrainians, which is losing about 1250 to 1450 troops/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA).

EU Elites Aim to Control Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia: They need control of Ukraine’s productive black soil and natural resources, and add Armenia (molybdenum, uranium, gold), Georgia (manganese, copper, gold, coal, oil, gas) and Azerbaijan (oil, gas) to the EU/NATO “umbrella” to get access to reliable, plentiful, low-cost, oil and gas from the Caspian Sea and the rare earth metals of Central Asia; Kazakhstan has the world’s largest uranium reserves.

EU elites making interest-free loans (never to be repaid) to Ukraine of about $107 billion for 2026 and about $165 billion in 2027, but those amounts likely will not be enough. The EU loan money would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to 1) EU defense companies to produce weapons for the EU’s rearmament and to 2) arm Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

Kiev needs funding not only for weapons, but also for salaries, pensions, logistics, energy system repairs, reconstruction, and the basic functioning of the state. The longer the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, the more dependent Ukraine becomes on its EU handlers. At the same time, losses at the front and pressure to recruit manpower make the conflict ever more expensive. Ukraine authorities in Kiev cannot openly admit that their previous support model, which included the US, is not as robust as before, because this would damage morale and bargaining power.

With so much “EU seed money” at stake, the elites in Brussels have NATO officers providing expert command/control advise to the Ukraine Armed Forces to ensure the EU funds and weaponry will be effectively used against critical targets in Russia, hopefully with minimal Kiev pilferage of weapons to black markets and cash to offshore tax havens

The UK a Shadow of its Former Self: The UK is the leftover of the once-dominant British Empire which controlled about 24% of the world’s total land area in the 1920s. The UK foreign-born population was about 19.6%, at end 2025, most of which are the unvetted dregs from Islam Third World countries; that percentage is rapidly increasing, due to high birth rates and continued influx. The UK native population has had near-zero growth for decades. Would the foreign-born folks defend the UK? The UK prospect is rapidly becoming a highly indebted Third World nation.

The UK, after BREXIT, not part of the EU, has asked the EU to be part of the interest-free loan setup for keeping Ukraine afloat; the EU/NATO just allocated $70 billion for 2027. The UK share of the “Money pot of the Willing” would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to UK defense companies to produce weapons for 1) the UK’s rearmament and 2) arm Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

2014 - Present, The EU/UK Long-term Plan to Maintain Relevance

The EU/UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia.

The EU/UK are making huge investments to build up the infrastructures to support their own military forces and those of Ukraine. Will the foreign-born people in Europe become part of the military as well? EU/UK elites, without much US help, are preparing themselves to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with a) EU intelligence and satellite resources, b) target selection, c) weaponry and training, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”.

However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1250 to 1500/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training, which increases desertion and surrendering.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russian into 7 or more externally controlled components and turn them into semi-colonies of the EU/UK. Russia would cease to exist as a political entity.

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure 1) Europe’s competitiveness for many decades, and 2) Europe as one of three major powers in the world after China and the US.

The EU/UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for many decades, with stagnant/decreasing real incomes, greatly increased inflation, and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the “Garden of Eden”.

This is the ongoing fifth attempt by the elites of US/Europe to take over the resources of Russia.