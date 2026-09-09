By Timofey Bordachev

Europe’s elites have no illusions about achieving a military victory over Russia, but they are desperate to remain relevant on the World Stage. Hence, their $800 billion military build-up by 2030.

Europe has sought to constrain Russia’s independence since at least the late 15th century.

In the late 15th and 16th centuries, the constrainers were Western and Central European powers—most notably the Polish/Lithuanian Commonwealth, Sweden, and the Livonian Order. That trio frequently attempted to block the Muscovy state from gaining direct access to lucrative Baltic Sea trade routes and importing Western goods and military technology. Having direct access saves paying expensive middlemen; always “follow the money”.

NOTE: Livonian Order was an autonomous branch of the Teutonic Order, formed in 1237. From 1435 to 1561, it was a member of the Livonian Confederation.

Another confrontations started when the Polish/Lithuanian Commonwealth, a powerful union at that time, 1569 - 1795, plus Hungarian infantry and German and French mercenaries, invaded Russia and occupied Moscow in 1610 - 1612, during the chaotic conditions of the Times of Troubles, 1598 - 1613.

The invasion ended when a Russian popular uprising led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky forced the 15,000-men invaders to surrender, which led to the rise of Romanov Dynasty, which ruled Russia from 1613 to 1917.

Today, the German authorities are closing Russian cultural and diplomatic institutions on flimsy pretexts and Norway is seizing a Russian research vessel in cahoots with Ukraine. While the methods are new, the underlying impulse is familiar.

NOTE: Norway knew the small ice-class vessel, built in Finland in 1982, has made round-trips between Murmansk and Barentsburg, Svalbard, once a month for about 2 years. Norway wants to help Ukraine, which tells Norway Russia owes us $4.2 billion, per ICC decision, which is disputed by Russia. Norway seizes the vessel, with 69 passengers and crew, to help Ukraine which provokes Russia. The 44-y-old vessel is worth a few $million, which, if sold, would hardly reduce the $4.2 billion, which means the vessel’s seizure likely is a violation of the 1920 Treaty.

For at least 5 years, European governments will not be ready for direct military confrontation with Russia, which does not take seriously their ritual, deceptive declarations about 1) cease fire, 2) endless dialogue (during which Ukraine and Europe regroup and rearm) and 3) a new regional security architecture (meaning NATO troops stationed in Ukraine, 1000 km closer to Russia’s borders for “peacekeeping” and 4) keeping the corrupt, Neo-Nazi , Russia-hating “government” in place.

Just as in real estate, a buyer has to be “ready, willing and able”. Europe’s elites are foaming at the bit (ready and willing), but not able.

First, Western Europe’s largest states lack the human, material and energy resources for a war with Russia, and although their position is somewhat better when it comes to weapons, much of that productive capacity is directed toward their corrupt, mercenary, Neo-Nazi Ukraine proxy, which functions as an attack dog, but Ukraine is short of troops on the front line.

EU elites, eager to keep the proxy war going, has told Ukraine to start mobilizing women amid chronic manpower shortages and has demanded that Kiev immediately make “a political decision”.

EU elites do give not a damn about the demographic demise of the Ukraine people. They aim to control the resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Kazakhstan to offset their loss of lucrative colonial empires.

Three-star general Michael Flynn on Ukraine: “Why is Ukraine so important?

It is a hub for human trafficking, of women and human organs.

It is a center for child trafficking that feeds pedophile networks in Europe and the US.

It is a center for drug trafficking.

It is a center for international arms trade.”

These are the reasons European political mafias do not want to stop the war.

The population of Ukraine has been forced to make enormous sacrifices to help European elites to remain relevant on the world stage by inflicting a strategic defeat of Russia.

Ukraine’s Decreasing Population: Ukraine’s population has steadily decreased from about 52 million in 1990 to about 20 -25 million still under Kiev’s political control in 2026. That population includes about 10 million impoverished, retired people on state pensions who stayed in Ukraine, while most of their children and grandchildren left Ukraine to go elsewhere. The birth rate is 0.9 child/woman, the deathrate is 3 times birthrate. A demographic disaster lasting for decades is inevitable. Ukrainians of draft age who fled to Europe are being returned to augment Ukraine’s fighting forces to keep war activities going. The Nationalist clique in Kiev is destroying the Ukraine people and their Slavic culture for power and pilfering Western support funds.

However, the European people, and especially the migrant population, 40 million at end 2010, 64.2 million at end 2025, have shown little desire for doing the fighting themselves.

The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist in their own cultures, instead of assimilating. These are outcomes the native European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, to provide goods and services to that unproductive population increase.

Nor should anyone place much faith in Poland (and the rest of Eastern Europe) because Warsaw’s increasingly belligerent rhetoric disguises a lack of willingness of its population to actually fight.

Second, the Europeans understand their American patrons have no desire to become embroiled in a potentially fatal confrontation with Moscow. Any future attack by Europe on Russia would be met with an immediate, very short, but devastating response. Much of Europe would be ashes in many places.

The supposed American nuclear umbrella over Europe has always contained an element of mythology, and the region’s leaders understood this even during the Cold War.

France’s development of an independent nuclear deterrent was itself an acknowledgement that Europe should not assume that the US would risk its own destruction on their behalf. Remember, during the World Wars there was minimal destruction in the US, other than Japan’s “surprise” attack on Hawaii.

Charles de Gaulle and his successors didn’t build this nuclear arsenal because they were confident of American guarantees.

Nobody in Europe, therefore, seriously believes that Russia can be easily defeated in a war, because if they did, they would have already started that war.

Unlike Russia and China, Western Europe has experienced no comparable replacement of its ruling elites since the late 1700s, meaning today’s political establishments are descendants of those that led Europe in the late 1700s to the present. After World War I, Europe’s highly lucrative colonial empires were dismantled.

Europe is in dire straits. It cannot increase taxes and would need to borrow at high interest rates to finance its remilitarizing and a war with Russia, because it is having 1) a stagnating economy with people having stagnant/declining real incomes, 2) high prices for energy, materials and manufactured goods, 3) mass migration with Mosques and Sharia Law, 4) major political divisions, 5) regulatory overreach by Brussels, 6) declining competitiveness, and 7) demographic decline of native populations. The EU has offered Canada Associate Membership to obtain quick, low-cost access to its oil, gas, coal and other strategic minerals, just before the Titanic hits the iceberg.

Europe’s Decline from a Lofty Perch

https://willempost.substack.com/p/europes-decline-from-a-lofty-perch

Western European politicians, particularly French, German and British, have historically displayed a tendency towards adventurism. George Kennan, Ambassador to Russia, an astute observer of political cultures, drew a revealing contrast in his famous 1946 Long Telegram from Moscow, where Russian foreign policy, he wrote, “is neither schematic nor adventurist” and “doesn’t take unnecessary risks,” but the same cannot be said of Europe.

The US, for all its willingness to use military force against weaker opponents, generally prefers overwhelming odds in its favor, which is why its habit is to attack when it is confident that the opponent can’t inflict unacceptable damage in return. But if an opponent does inflict serious damage, such as Iran, then the US sort-of backs off, because any gains would be much less the losses.

This makes the Americans, in a sense, more predictable and therefore more amenable to diplomacy. Even at the height of American unipolar power, Washington had few illusions about what a direct war with Russia would entail. Some countries like Poland and the Baltics bark a lot only because they imagine the US will back them up.

Europe has a more troubling historical record and its powers have repeatedly created dangerous situations that ultimately backfired, with World Wars I and II as the supreme examples. Napoleon’s invasion of Russia in 1812 and Germany’s invasion in1939 also were enormous gambles, courses of action that appeared reckless to many contemporaries.

1789 – 1815 French Revolution & Napoleonic Wars: Unprecedented continental warfare aimed at spreading revolutionary ideals and establishing French dominance over Europe, ending with the defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815.

1812 – 1814 Napoleon’s Russian Campaign

Russia was selling trees, tar, hemp, ropes, etc., to build British and Dutch fleets. Napoleon wanted to prevent that to isolate/weaken Britain. Because France occupied or had alliances with most of Europe, Napoleon set up the “Continental System”—blocking any European trade with Britain. But trade took place in defiance of the Continental System. Hence Napoleon’s Russian Campaign.

The campaign was a disaster. Napoleon’s army was 350,000 French, 80,000 Poles, 120,000 German, 30,000 Italian, 66,000 Prussian and Austrian, 25,000 Other. The Polish elites were driven by the hope that Napoleon would restore the Kingdom of Poland, which had been 50% Russian, and 50% Prussian since 1795. Poland did not regain independence until 1918.

When Napoleon's Grande Armée began its retreat from Moscow in October 1812 with 100,000 troops, plus camp followers, it quickly devolved into a military tragedy. He arrived at Berezina River late November 1812, with about 49,000 troops, plus 40,000 camp followers. After the Berezina crossing in early December 1812, there were 30,000 to 40,000 survivors. Entering Prussia mid December 1812, there were 10,000 fit soldiers. These men had to be provided with necessities, arms and uniforms before being permitted to enter France. Read Tolstoy’s “War and Peace”

This massive loss of life, weaponry, particularly horses, shattered French for generations and marked the beginning of a slow decline of the French Colonial Empire and made space for the rise of the German and Italian Colonial Empires.

Napoleon was exiled to the island of Elba in May 1814. He escaped on February 26, 1815, to rally France. In 1815, before the Battle at Waterloo, torrential rains soaked the battlefield which delayed the start of Napoleon’s attack. That gave the Prussians, under Blucher, time to arrive and deliver the coup de grace. Napoleon was defeated by a coalition of nations led by the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo. He was banished to St. Helena on October 15, 1815, and died there on May 5, 1821.

1939 – 1945 World War II

This was deadliest conflict in history, resulting in at least 60 million deaths, including the 6 million victims of the Holocaust. About 26 - 27 million deaths of Soviet citizens (including Russians and other Soviet nationalities), plus about 15 - 20 million European deaths.

Soviet Armies had been battling the German Army for three years (1941 – 1944). Soviet Armies losses were about 10 million troops, due to destroying the German Army on the Eastern Front. Germany had about 5.3 million deaths from 1939 – 1945, of which 4 million were on the Eastern Front, 75% of all deaths of German troops.

Russia had been pleading with the West to move faster in the European Theater. The West finally landed on Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944. US military operations in Europe focused on the Western Front (Italy, North Africa, etc., and bombing campaigns. Total US military deaths in the European and Atlantic theaters (including Italy, North Africa, etc. were 183,588, or up to 250,000 when accounting for non-combat, air force, and naval losses. US troop deaths were 104,000 of all causes from June 6, 1944 (D-Day) to May 1945.

NOTE: A US plan envisioned a hypothetical World War III scenario starting in 1957 where the US would target 100 Soviet cities and towns with 300 atomic bombs and 29,000 high-explosive bombs to destroy the USSR’s industrial capability, but Russia had tested an atomic bomb in August 1949 and built a huge arsenal of nuclear bombs to ensure it sovereignty.

The Folly of the Germans: The Germans were foolish to start WWII, because they lacked fossil fuels. Their tactic was Blitzkrieg, i.e., shock and awe to quickly defeat enemies. They quickly attacked Poland (lots of coal) in 1939, then Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and France in 1940, then Ukraine (lots of coal) in 1941, then, via Ukraine, to the Caucasus (lots of oil and gas). Soviet armies stopped the German army outside Moscow (1941–1942), Leningrad (1941–1944), and Stalingrad (1942–1943). Then, the Soviet Armies proceeded to liberate east Europe, including Berlin, from NAZI occupation.

European elites aim for a strategic defeat of Russia, break it up in small states

For the moment, Europe is conducting its struggle against Russia by using Ukraine as an attack-dog proxy, because it lacks the energy and material resources for something more ambitious. As a result it has to practice enough sound judgment to recognize the dangers of a major escalation.

Moscow is fully aware of Europe’s predicament. Moscow is ready with an immediate, very short, but devastating response to any European attack.

With every new stage of confrontation, European governments are burning bridges that might have otherwise supported a more balanced system of coexistence. Seen in this context, Russia’s decision to close the Goethe Institutes and the Consulate in St Petersburg isn’t merely a symmetrical response to similar German measures, but also makes sense in the long term.

Whether we like it or not, cultural and humanitarian cooperation has increasingly become an instrument of state policy, though exceptions remain. Russian and French museum professionals, for example, continue to work together on some projects, as do academics and cultural figures in other fields, but these relationships have become increasingly subordinate to the logic of state policy.

Even seemingly innocuous forms of international cooperation are now expected to serve national objectives. This is regrettable, but it reflects the expansion of modern foreign policy far beyond traditional diplomacy. Governments can use funding and institutions to influence almost every sphere of international contact

Russia is not different in this respect. We often judge educational and cultural cooperation by its political consequences, and governments and the public naturally ask why money should be spent on international projects if they produce no discernible benefit for the country that funds them.

But in Western countries, these demands are particularly pronounced, so institutions, such as the Goethe-Institut cannot realistically be separated from Germany’s broader foreign-policy objectives. German officials inevitably expect publicly supported cultural organizations to influence attitudes towards Germany and advance the country’s interests.

The result is paradoxical: The political burden placed upon cultural institutions eventually undermines the very value of the relationships they were created to foster.

Perhaps the erosion of these old forms of cooperation is therefore unavoidable and it may even prove necessary if future cultural and academic contacts are to become less dependent on the political climate in European capitals.

For now, however, Russia faces a more immediate problem, in which European leaders remain afraid of direct confrontation, yet their own decisions are steadily pulling them deeper into a spiral of confrontation.

Their caution is real, but history gives Russia little reason to assume that caution will always prevail over adventurism – and that requires long term vigilance from Moscow and the resolve to act accordingly.

Russia Aims to Defend Northern Sea Route

Russia has to build an ice-class navy so strong no one would dare enter Russia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), up to 200 nautical miles with sole rights to explore and exploit natural resources (fishing, oil, gas drilling). The water column remains international waters only for innocent passage navigation.

Russia’s strategic objective in the Arctic centers entirely on enforcing strict sovereignty over its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the Northern Sea Route (NSR). Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), an EEZ gives a coastal nation sole rights to explore and exploit natural resources.

While international law defines the water column above the seabed as international waters open to innocent passage, Russia treats major stretches of the NSR as internal historical waters.

To turn this vast polar territory into an unassailable stronghold, Russia relies on a massive dual-purpose expansion of both its economic and naval ice-class fleets:

1. The Armed “Combat Icebreakers”

Rather than relying purely on traditional naval warships that struggle in polar terrain, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has invested heavily in militarized, ice-class surface vessels:

Project 23550 Patrol Ships: Russia has launched specialized combat icebreakers, such as the Ivan Papanin and Nikolay Zubov. These heavy multi-role hulls combine the capabilities of a tugboat, an icebreaker, and a warship. They break through ice up to 1.7 meters thick and are armed with Klub-K cruise missile systems and advanced naval artillery to enforce anti-access/area-denial (A2AD) zones.

Northern Fleet Dominance: Operating out of heavily fortified bases like Murmansk and the Kola Bay, Russia’s Northern Fleet uses its ice-submersible nuclear submarines and heavily armed surface combatants to project power underneath and across the ice cap.

2. State-Backed Nuclear Icebreaker Dominance

Russia maintains the world’s only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, which are designated as strategic assets.

Project 22220 (Arktika-class): These are the largest and most powerful icebreakers ever constructed. Vessels like the Arktika, Sibir, and Ural are already operational, with newer ships like the Chukotka, Leningrad, and Stalingrad slated to enter service through 2030.

The Leader-class (Rossiya): Designed to break through ice over four meters thick, these upcoming super-icebreakers are meant to guarantee year-round navigation across the frozen shipping lanes.

3. Circumventing Sanctions with the Commercial Fleet

To ensure it can exploit its Arctic oil and gas drilling rights without Western interference, Russia has been building advanced, ice-class merchant ships domestically:

Arc7 Gas Carriers: At the Zvezda shipyard, Russia builds massive Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers, such as the Alexey Kosygin and Konstantin Posiet. These 300-meter-long tankers navigate heavy polar ice independently to keep sanctioned Arctic energy flowing directly to Asian markets.

The “Shadow Fleet”: A network of over 500 vessels helps move Russian commodities past Western price caps and maritime restrictions.

Geopolitical Friction

This rapid militarization has transformed the High North into a major geopolitical flashpoint. While Russia maintains that its military presence is purely defensive against NATO expansion, Western allies have pushed back.

NATO launched its comprehensive Arctic Sentry mission to track, monitor, and deter Russian assertiveness in the region, ensuring the Arctic does not become a closed zone of unilateral Russian control.