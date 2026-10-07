Mounting problems with housing, schools, and jobs are driving people into the streets while their governments are gearing up for a conflict no one wants

Europe’s leaders have grand plans – spend more on weapons, prepare for war, and tighten citizens’ belts. The people have more immediate concerns however, like finding somewhere to live, keeping their jobs, and getting an education. Across France, Germany, Spain, and other EU states, the widening rift has started to spill into the streets, especially France, Germany, Spain, etc..

Recent weeks have seen housing marches across Spain, student riots and public-sector strikes in France, and demonstrations against military recruitment and industrial job cuts in Germany.

Immigration has added to the anger over housing and overstretched services, while the prospect of conscription has young Germans asking whose wars they are expected to fight.

The demands differ, but a recurring complaint unites them – aside from those simply looking for an excuse to wreak havoc: governments aren’t listening. Instead of putting domestic problems first, European leaders are telling their constituents to:

1) accept increased Islamization and Sharia Law,

2) work more hours for less money,

3) sacrifice more, such as their lives to fight a war,

4) pay hundreds of $billions to prepare for a suicidal war with Russia. That’s despite Moscow and even Europe’s own intelligence services repeatedly saying there is no imminent threat.

Europe’s Precarious Viability After 2022: Ever since 2022, Europe, has had a near-zero, real-growth GDP, decreasing real household incomes, moderate inflation, and increasing instability. The IMF has cut its 2026 economic growth forecast for the 21 eurozone countries and sharply lowered its growth forecast for the UK. Europe, increasingly beset by a range of social-economic problems, is particularly burdened by:

1) The Brussels’ myopic, unaffordable, energy/enviro policies, such as wind, solar, batteries, biofuels, etc.,

2) Much increased defense expenses up to 5% of GDP (about $938 billion during the 2025 – 2030 period)

3) The huge loss of not selling about $100 billion/y of goods and services to the lucrative Russian market,

4) The huge loss of not buying about $150 billion/y of low-cost, energy, resources, fertilizers, etc., from Russia,

5) The huge loss of companies of the US, EU, Japan, Korea, etc., not having subsidiaries and joint ventures in Russia to produce goods and services for the lucrative Russian market and repatriating many $billions/y of excess profits to home countries.

6) The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist in their own cultures, instead of assimilating. These are outcomes the native European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, to provide goods and services to that population increase.

The Cost of Germany’s Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The federal and state cost of Germany’s migrant population was about $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of: 1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, 2) Language and job training, 3) Immigrants having high crime rates cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person, and 4) Expansion of the economy, including government and public and private infrastructures to provide goods and services to the additional 21.8 million people.

NOTE: Because of dubious decisions by Brussel/German elites, Germany’s real GDP growth averaged about 1.2%/y from 2000 to 2025, characterized by moderate expansions followed by severe contractions, and stagnation since about 2022.

Spain: Families priced out of houses, etc.

Spain’s housing crisis has pushed tens of thousands into the streets. After years of soaring rents, the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her home of 70 years in Madrid last month turned into a rallying point for those sick of being priced out of their homes and the government’s failure to tackle the housing affordability crisis.

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Police fire tear gas as housing protests sweep Spain (VIDEOS)

The eviction sparked demonstrations across Spain, followed by mass marches and a continuing protest in central Madrid. Parliament’s subsequent rejection of emergency tenant protections added even more fuel to the fire, bringing tens of thousands into the streets in around 50 cities last weekend.

Rents in Spain have almost doubled over the past decade as immigration-driven population growth has continued to outstrip housing construction. The native population is shrinking, getting older, has fewer children. Immigration is taking their place, just as in 711 AD, when Muslims invaded Spain and stayed until 1614

The pressure is even more visible in Ceuta, Spain’s North African exclave, where around 72,000 people crossed from Morocco in late July into a territory with roughly 84,000 inhabitants. Although most returned, thousands remained, overwhelming accommodation and straining public services.

Residents have taken to the streets demanding stronger border controls and faster deportations, accusing Madrid of abandoning them. Protests have escalated into clashes with police, while angry locals have torn down makeshift migrant camps.

READ MORE: Protesters clash with police after mass Ceuta immigration crisis rally (VIDEO)

Government promises to restore order have done little to quell the frustration of communities left to absorb the consequences.

France: School’s out

France has also been gripped by overlapping protests over wages, spending cuts, public services, and school conditions. Teachers, healthcare workers, firefighters and transport staff have joined numerous strikes in recent weeks, while a growing student movement has added school blockades to the disruption.

Native students are fed up with 35 students per classroom, many of them increasingly filled with impoverished, ignorant, violence-prone Third World Muslims, who interfere with and slow down their education.

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Nearly 2,000 arrested as student unrest grips France (VIDEOS)

The school protests began in mid-September, with students demanding more teachers, smaller classes, repairs to neglected buildings. Thousands of teaching posts have been eliminated this year, with further cuts planned for next year.

Around 266,000 non-student people joined demonstrations nationwide on Tuesday. More than 6,500 have been arrested over three weeks, while hundreds of students and police officers have been injured, including a 15-year-old who lost his hand to a police grenade and a 16-year-old who reportedly lost sight in one eye after being hit by a rubber bullet.

As the movement has grown, violent, mostly leftist, groups have joined the protests, torching buses, attacking emergency vehicles and workers, and damaging schools. Across France, 24 schools have been burned or ransacked.

READ MORE: Strikes paralyze France as Macron’s popularity flatlines (VIDEOS)

Similar demonstrations have spread to neighboring Belgium, where students have opposed education reforms, higher transport costs, and rising tuition fees. In Liege, school blockades have been accompanied by vandalism, fires and arrests.

France: The cuts keep coming

The student demonstrations came on the heels of wider protests that have gripped France for weeks, with public-sector workers protesting a squeeze on wages and services, compounded by soaring fuel prices.

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Violent student protests spread from France to Belgium (VIDEOS)

Since 2017, public-sector pay has risen by 5%, while cumulative inflation has reached 24%. The government’s proposed €54 billion ($60.4 billion) budget package, which includes spending cuts and freezes affecting pensions and benefits, has only deepened the anger.

Anti-war demonstrations have challenged continued funding for Ukraine, with protesters arguing that the money should go toward hospitals, education, and lower fuel taxes.

Separate rallies in more than 20 cities have also opposed a bill that could give police shootings the presumption of legality, which critics say would make officers harder to hold accountable for their excessively violent acts.

Germany: Factories shrink, the military grows

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German auto workers protest historic job cuts

In Germany, workers and students have taken to the streets as Berlin pursues a frenzied military buildup in the midst of a deepening industrial crisis with hundreds of thousands losing their livelihoods and young men facing the prospect of being unemployed and drafted into the armed services.

Around 45,000 students joined protests in some 100 cities and towns in late September, carrying banners reading ‘We won’t fight in your wars’ and ‘Education instead of bombs’.

The government meanwhile is pressing ahead with plans to expand the armed forces to more than 260,000 active troops and 200,000 reservists by 2035 to align with Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s fixation on creating “Europe’s strongest conventional army.”

Young men are already required to register for potential service Politicians have been pushing for a return to conscription, if voluntary recruitment fails to fill the ranks.

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Tens of thousands protest German conscription plans (VIDEOS)

Aside from the thousands protesting the government’s plans, resistance is also showing up in applications to avoid military service. More than 12,000 people sought conscientious objector status in the first eight months of this year – over three times the total for all of last year.

Tens of thousands of automotive workers have also protested sweeping job cuts and threats to factories. Volkswagen, for example, plans to shed 100,000 jobs across its brands, and make weapons instead, while other manufacturers are cutting production or moving it abroad.

Germany’s industrial woes have been further compounded by the loss of low-cost Russian gas, which was $150/1000 cubic meter in 2021 and is $1000/1000 cubic mere in 2026, with $1500/1000 cubic meter expected during the 2026/7 winter.

Almost all manufacturers are uncompetitive at these higher prices. There will be millions of lay-offs and tens of thousands of business closures.

Higher energy costs, US tariffs, and Chinese competition are now squeezing businesses and threatening jobs throughout the entire economy.

READ MORE: Objections to conscription triple in Germany – media

For arms manufacturers, however, Berlin’s priorities and its latest €108.2 billion defense budget have been good for business. While Volkswagen shares have fallen more than 75% from their 2021 peak, Rheinmetall’s have soared over 1,100% since early 2022. One Volkswagen factory is even set to shift toward producing military equipment for an Israeli arms company.

More guns, more fear, no butter

Even with streets burning and protesters demanding relief, European leaders have not let the turmoil distract them from their military ambitions; kept a stiff upper lip.

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‘Murderers’ Rutte and Merz booed at peace prize ceremony (VIDEOS)

In France, Macron marked Tuesday’s mass demonstrations by publicizing a nuclear missile test, posting a photograph of himself watching the launch with his back to the camera. While his constituents marched for better living conditions, his message was that France “must be feared to remain free.”

In Germany, Merz and NATO chief Mark Rutte smiled for the cameras and waved through boos and chants of “murderers” and “blood on your hands” after the military bloc received the Westphalian Peace Prize last week. Inside the ceremony, officials praised military strength as the foundation of peace.

Those priorities are also taking shape in Brussels’ budget negotiations. Germany and five other EU states have demanded at least $250 billion in cuts to the next EU budget pushing to sacrifice funding for farmers and poorer regions in favor of ever-growing military spending.

The urgency is being justified by the supposed threat of a future Russian attack. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied any such plans, while even Finland’s president has admitted that his intelligence services see no imminent military threat.

READ MORE: ‘Russia is not our enemy’: Hundreds rally in Paris against Ukraine aid (VIDEO)

Nevertheless, for European leaders, preparations for that hypothetical conflict, which they appear to almost count on, continue to take precedence over the mounting problems already bringing millions of people onto the streets.

EU Elites Desperate to Remain Relevant on the World Stage

The EU elites experienced quite a reduction in status from controlling up to 90% of the world’s land area and Britain’s navy “ruling the waves”, to now controlling just Europe, and being uncompetitive in world markets. EU elites see the continuation of their Ukraine project as their last and only way to remain relevant. They declared: “Ukraine’s struggle against Russia is also Europe’s struggle against Russia.”

Trapped by their “peace through strength” rhetoric to divert attention away from many domestic problems, they choose to avoid dialog with Russia but want to continue the conflict with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”. EU elites do not care about Ukrainians, which is losing about 1250 to 1450 troops/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA).

EU Elites Aim to Control Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia: They need control of Ukraine’s productive black soil and natural resources, and add Armenia (molybdenum, uranium, gold), Georgia (manganese, copper, gold, coal, oil, gas) and Azerbaijan (oil, gas) to the EU/NATO “umbrella” to get access to reliable, plentiful, low-cost, oil and gas from the Caspian Sea and the rare earth metals of Central Asia; Kazakhstan has the world’s largest uranium reserves.That would be the fifth attempt by EU elites to encroach on Russia’s historical sphere of influence to acquire resources.

The Brussels EU elites making interest-free loans (never to be repaid) to Ukraine of $107 billion for 2026 and 2027, and $117 billion for 2028 and 2029, but those amounts likely will not be enough. The EU loan money would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to EU defense companies to produce weapons for their own rearmament and for Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

Kiev needs funding not only for weapons, but also for salaries, pensions, logistics, energy system repairs, reconstruction, and the basic functioning of the state. The longer the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, the more dependent Ukraine becomes on its EU handlers. At the same time, losses at the front and pressure to recruit manpower make the conflict ever more expensive. Ukraine authorities in Kiev cannot openly admit that their previous support model, which included the US, is not as robust as before, because this would damage morale and bargaining power.

With so much “EU seed money” at stake, the elites in Brussels have NATO officers providing expert command/control advise to the Ukraine Armed Forces to ensure the EU funds and weaponry will be effectively used against critical targets in Russia, hopefully with minimal Kiev pilferage of weapons to black markets and cash to offshore tax havens

The UK a Shadow of its Former Self: The UK is the leftover of the once dominant British Empire which controlled about 24% of the world’s total land area in the 1920s. The UK foreign-born population was about 19.6%, at end 2025, most of which are the unvetted dregs from Islam Third World countries; that percentage is rapidly increasing, due to high birth rates and continued influx. The UK native population has had near-zero growth for decades. Would the foreign-born folks defend the UK? The UK prospect rapidly becoming a highly indebted Third World nation.

The UK, after BREXIT, not part of the EU, has asked the EU to be part of the interest-free loan setup for Ukraine afloat; the EU/NATO just allocated $70 billion for 2027. The UK funds to the “Money pot of the Willing” would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to UK defense companies to produce weapons for 1) the UK’s own rearmament and 2) Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

2014 - Present, The EU/UK Long-term Plan to Maintain Relevance

The EU/UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia.

The EU/UK are making huge investments to build up the infrastructures to support their own military forces and those of Ukraine. Will the foreign-born people in Europe become part of the military as well? EU/UK elites, without much US help, are preparing themselves to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with a) EU intelligence and satellite resources, b) target selection, c) weaponry and training, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”.

However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1250 to 1500/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training, which increases desertion and surrendering.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russian into 5 to 7 externally controlled components and turn them into semi-colonies of the EU/UK. Russia would cease to exist as a political entity.

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure 1) Europe’s competitiveness for many decades, and 2) Europe as one of three major powers in the world after China and the US.

The EU/UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for many decades, with stagnant/decreasing real incomes, greatly increased inflation, and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the “Garden of Eden”.