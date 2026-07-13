By Matthew Andersen

The US Unilaterally Siding with Europe Against Russia?

President Trump is smarter: he knows who has the winning hand, and his direct communications with his peers, Xi and Putin, are not always public.

President Trump’s earliest critical comments toward the EU and NATO still hold. While the US is currently extending them some diplomatic courtesy and limited support, Europe, after having lost its colonies from which it extracted enormous wealth, is now grossly lacking in domestic natural resources and domestic fossil fuels, plus it is surrounded on all sides by powers that make it irrelevant in global influence terms. Macron has said, “we may lose it all”.

Europe has put itself into this predicament, i.e., its own domestic economic decline due to bad policy choices. It is using war as a way to revive its fortunes. Its odds are very long, because Russia is quickly dismantling Ukraine to impotence, and will keep it there, as it advances westward past Kharkiv and Odessa, and creates a large no-man’s-land buffer zone several hundred miles wide to protect Russia.

Europe is surrounded economically by the US to the west; by Russia and China to the east, by a Arctic territory to the north, by South Asia (India, Pakistan, Iran, Syria and Israel) to the south. Europe has no strategic maneuvering room in ex-colonies, because of a history of “masters” subjugating/exploiting local populations.

Thus, Europe has limited prospects to re-emerge as a serious world power. NATO is long past relevance and insolvent. Europe’s self-serving support of Ukraine and Europe’s rearmament to up to 5% of GDP is implemented with borrowed money.

Europe is part of that shared Eurasian landmass, but “Europe” is not a unified, single entity. Even within its own limited Western sphere, it has been a region constantly engaged in rivalry and war for about 500 years.

There was a period after Napoleon, about a hundred years, where relative peace was enjoyed. But the 20th century has been just the opposite: a nearly unbroken chain of war — regional, revolutionary, world, and cold — and during the 21st century regional war is increasingly seen as inevitable.

Europe’s Steady Decline Started in the 1970s

European elites, after loss of nearly all their colonies by about 1970, from which they had extracted huge wealth for 500 years, found that these recently free colonies wanted to use their fossil fuels and other resources to develop their own economies. They became new centers of growth and want to select their trajectory of development on their own, without interference and control by outsiders. Countries in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America became centers of industrial production, especially China and India.

The loss of colonies was followed by other events, such as 1) the “Golden Age” of rapid European post-war growth formally ended in the early 1970s, 2) the collapse of the Bretton Woods monetary system (1971), and 3) the 1973 oil crisis. All these events created massive inflation and high unemployment, a phenomenon known as stagflation. During this time, the US and especially emerging Asian economies began reducing Europe’s share of global world trade.

Whereas European productivity growth remained relatively strong through the 1980s, the turning point was 1995. Since 1995, the US and Asian markets experienced a massive technological and productivity upsurge. Whereas Europe’s economy continued to grow, it grew significantly slower than the US, India, China, etc., leading to a steady decline in Europe’s share of World GDP from 40% in 1973 to 23% in 2025

Because of decades of poor decisions by the elites of European governments Europe became increasingly less competitive in world markets. Not only did Europe decline from a lofty perch but then proceeded to dig a deep hole for further decline, such as:

1) Grossly excessive rules and regulations, emanating from bureaucratic Brussels, that act as a wet blanket on economies, and

2) Restructuring its economy based on fossil fuels, nuclear, etc., to one based on weather-dependent wind, solar, batteries, etc., and

3) Encouraging the displacement of slow-growing native populations. A total of 64.2 million unvetted, uneducated, untrained, non-citizens were in Europe at end 2025 (not counting their children and grandchildren born in Europe). How will Europe ever get rid of these people, before its rapidly growing population is greater than the shrinking population of natives?

4) In 2022, these elites imposed a ban on Russian low-cost fossil fuels and other natural resources much needed by Europe, so Russia cannot profit from them; the sanctions backfired on Europe’s competitiveness.

5) After NATO was established, European elites, dependent for defense on the US, saved themselves $trillions by spending only 0.5 to 1.5% of GDP on their own defense, while the US spent about 4 to 5% to keep the peace that facilitates world trade; due to foreign tariffs, quotas, etc., the US has trade deficits with almost all countries it trades with. How can NATO countries claim to be sovereign and not be able to defend themselves?

That grossly inequitable situation came to a screeching halt in 2025, when Trump required Europe to spend up to 5% of GDP for their own defense, because the US was “busy elsewhere”.

Trump 1) imposed tariffs on European imports to reduce the US trade deficit, 2) will reduce US troops and their costs in Europe, 3) requires Europe pay for its own defense, 4) no longer pays for Ukraine, but will provide US weapons, if Europe pays for them.

The US by providing 1) arms supplies paid for by the EU as part of PURL, and 2) satellite-obtained target co-ordinates, and 3) routing information for drones to avoid Russian defense systems, and 4) the Starlink system for battlefield communications, etc., is not just “helping Ukraine”, as the US claims, but is, in fact, an active combatant, with other NATO countries, such as Germany, France and UK, led by unpopular leaders, by increasingly directing more potent Western weapons, almost all made in NATO countries, but launched from Ukraine soil, toward targets, including civilian targets, on Russian territory. None of these countries could be neutral mediators to settle the conflict. At some point, Russia’s patience will run out.

There are many political, social, and institutional explanations, but economic decline is at the heart of why the EU is determined to provoke Russia (and why it is pleading for more US military involvement.)

But Trumps wants to move most of the US military out of Europe, because the US “needs them in other areas”. He has said Europe, on its present trajectory, will soon be a Third World entity.

If it had not been for the election of President Trump, the US would have gone down that same path under the dysfunctional regime of autopen Biden, or the leftist word-salad Harris/Walz regime. The US could still go down that path, if Republicans lose the House or Senate in 2026, and the White House in 2028.

France and the UK are just as bad as Germany in their string of weak leaders, uncontrolled borders, increased violence from foreign cultures clashing with the native cultures, stagnant real wages, near-zero growth of GDP, high energy and materials prices leading to de-industrialization, outsourcing, and a services economy.

Europe’s “leaders” are economically trapped and turning to militarizing and war in desperation to achieve economic recovery, using Russia as their evil enemy and Ukraine as their expendable proxy attack dog, for as long as it takes. Such efforts are not financed by increased taxes, but by going much deeper into debt.

EU Elites Re-arming Europe to Control Resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia

EU Elites Aiming to Isolate Russia: The EU elites and Media aim to isolate Russia, but countries outside of Europe, such as the Middle East, Asia, Africa and South America, do not view Russia through the emotional, ideological lens promoted by Kiev and other European capitals. For those countries Russia is one of the predictable and important centers of power in the international system, with which many of them have developed long-standing strategic, energy, military, and diplomatic relations.

NOTE: Ukraine’s Decreasing Population: Ukraine’s population has steadily decreased from about 52 million in 1990 to about 20 -25 million still under Kiev’s political control in 2026. That population includes about 10 million impoverished, retired people on state pensions who stayed in Ukraine, while most of their children and grandchildren left Ukraine to go elsewhere. The birth rate is 0.9 child/woman, the deathrate is 3 times birthrate. A demographic disaster lasting for decades is inevitable. Ukrainians of draft age who fled to Europe are being returned to augment Ukraine’s fighting forces to keep war activities going. There is talk of drafting women for the military. The neo-NAZI clique in Kiev is destroying the Ukraine people and their Slavic culture for power and pilfering Western support funds.

Europe’s Precarious Viability After 2022: Ever since 2022, Europe, has had a near-zero, real-growth GDP, decreasing real household incomes, moderate inflation, and increasing instability. The IMF has cut its 2026 economic growth forecast for the 21 eurozone countries and sharply lowered its growth forecast for the UK. Europe, increasingly beset by a range of social-economic problems, is particularly burdened by:

1) The Brussels’ myopic, unaffordable, energy/enviro policies, such as wind, solar, batteries, biofuels, etc.,

2) Much increased defense expenses up to 5% of GDP (about $938 billion during the 2025 – 2030 period)

3) The huge loss of not selling about $100 billion/y of goods and services to the lucrative Russian market,

4) The huge loss of not buying about $150 billion/y of low-cost, energy, resources, fertilizers, etc., from Russia,

5) The huge loss of companies of the US, EU, Japan, Korea, etc., not having subsidiaries and joint ventures in Russia to produce goods and services for the lucrative Russian market and repatriating many $billions/y of excess profits to home countries.

6) The Cost of Europe’s Foreign-Born Population: The ever-increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continuing influx of uninvited, unvetted, uneducated, unskilled, crime-prone, mostly ghetto trash from Third World countries. Those marginal folks are sucking from the multiple, government programs, while making insufficient efforts to efficiently produce goods and services, and often have high crime rates, and insist in their own cultures, instead of assimilating. These are outcomes the native European populations never voted for. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, became 64.2 million at end 2025, at an A-to-Z cost of about $160 billion for 2025. The entire European economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

The Cost of Germany’s Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The federal and state cost of Germany’s migrant population was about $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of: 1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, 2) Language and job training, 3) Immigrants having high crime rates cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person, and 4) The entire German economy must be expanded, at great cost, including government and public and private infrastructures, to provide goods and services to the additional people.

NOTE: Because of dubious decisions by Brussel/German elites, Germany’s real GDP growth averaged about 1.2%/y from 2000 to 2025, characterized by moderate expansions followed by severe contractions, and stagnation since about 2022.

EU Elites Desperate to Remain Relevant on the World Stage

The EU elites experienced quite a reduction in status from controlling, and extracting wealth from, up to 90% of the world’s land area and Britain’s navy “ruling the waves”, to now controlling just Europe, which is grossly lacking energy and material resources.

Europe became uncompetitive in world markets after the rise of southeast Asia and China. EU elites see the continuation of their Ukraine project as their last and only way to remain relevant. They declared: “Ukraine’s struggle against Russia is also Europe’s struggle against Russia.”

EU elites are trapped by their “peace through strength” rhetoric to divert attention away from many domestic problems. They choose to avoid dialog with Russia but want to continue the conflict with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”. EU elites do not care about Ukrainians, which is losing about 1250 to 1450 troops/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA).

EU Elites Aim to Control Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia: They need control of Ukraine’s productive black soil and natural resources, and add Armenia (molybdenum, uranium, gold), Georgia (manganese, copper, gold, coal, oil, gas) and Azerbaijan (oil, gas) to the EU/NATO “umbrella” to get access to reliable, plentiful, low-cost, oil and gas from the Caspian Sea and the rare earth metals of Central Asia; Kazakhstan has the world’s largest uranium reserves.

EU elites making interest-free loans (never to be repaid) to Ukraine of about $107 billion for 2026 and about $165 billion in 2027, but those amounts likely will not be enough. The EU loan money would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to 1) EU defense companies to produce weapons for the EU’s rearmament and to 2) arm Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

Kiev needs funding not only for weapons, but also for salaries, pensions, logistics, energy system repairs, reconstruction, and the basic functioning of the state. The longer the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, the more dependent Ukraine becomes on its EU handlers. At the same time, losses at the front and pressure to recruit manpower make the conflict ever more expensive. Ukraine authorities in Kiev cannot openly admit that their previous support model, which included the US, is not as robust as before, because this would damage morale and bargaining power.

With so much “EU seed money” at stake, the elites in Brussels have NATO officers providing expert command/control advise to the Ukraine Armed Forces to ensure the EU funds and weaponry will be effectively used against critical targets in Russia, hopefully with minimal Kiev pilferage of weapons to black markets and cash to offshore tax havens

The UK a Shadow of its Former Self: The UK is the leftover of the once-dominant British Empire which controlled about 24% of the world’s total land area in the 1920s. The UK foreign-born population was about 19.6%, at end 2025, most of which are the unvetted dregs from Islam Third World countries; that percentage is rapidly increasing, due to high birth rates and continued influx. The UK native population has had near-zero growth for decades. Would the foreign-born folks defend the UK? The UK prospect is rapidly becoming a highly indebted Third World nation.

The UK, after BREXIT, not part of the EU, has asked the EU to be part of the interest-free loan setup for keeping Ukraine afloat; the EU/NATO just allocated $70 billion for 2027. The UK share of the “Money pot of the Willing” would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to UK defense companies to produce weapons for 1) the UK’s rearmament and 2) arm Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

2014 - Present, The EU/UK Long-term Plan to Maintain Relevance

The EU/UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia.

The EU/UK are making huge investments to build up the infrastructures to support their own military forces and those of Ukraine. Will the foreign-born people in Europe become part of the military as well? EU/UK elites, without much US help, are preparing themselves to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with a) EU intelligence and satellite resources, b) target selection, c) weaponry and training, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”.

However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1250 to 1500/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training, which increases desertion and surrendering.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russian into 7 or more externally controlled components and turn them into semi-colonies of the EU/UK. Russia would cease to exist as a political entity.

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure 1) Europe’s competitiveness for many decades, and 2) Europe as one of three major powers in the world after China and the US.

The EU/UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for many decades, with stagnant/decreasing real incomes, greatly increased inflation, and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the “Garden of Eden”.