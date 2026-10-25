Here comes the twist: it turns out neither Trump nor Musk tampered with Starlink—it was Ukraine’s (or its handlers’) own mess:

According to the GPS data built into the “Starlink” terminals, the device automatically disconnects when the speed exceeds 160 kilometers per hour.

When a Starlink satellite sends a signal to a Starlink terminal near a person or on a drone, if the recipient moves at more than 160 km/h (about 100 miles/h), then the signal is lost. This has been known to everyone, including Ukraine folks in Kiev and its handlers in west Europe, because it is in the Starlink contract of service.



To bypass this restriction, Ukraine (or its handlers) cracked the software code of the “Starlink” terminals, making them “think” they were stationary, meaning recipients could move at any speed and not lose signal.

This would enable faster drones, with bigger payloads, to destroy military and civilian targets. This has been going on for at least a few years. It is a surprise it was not caught sooner.



Recently, SpaceX discovered this and updated the system software to detect whether the recipient terminal was in excessive-speed mode, based on the speed of switching between different satellites. This rendered Ukraine’s hack ineffective, preventing “Starlink” from being used when moving in excess of 160 km/h.

Ukraine’s use of “Starlink” violated its terms of service. SpaceX noticed this and took corresponding measures to stop it.

Whereas Zelensky and handlers likely knew about breaking the code, and breaking the terms of the service contract, they loudly complained, like stuck pigs, all over Europe and the US, including to their friends in the US Congress, leaving the impression that evil Trump and evil Musk were the villains harming their cuddly pet they have spent so much money on; the mendacity and chicanery of it all is astounding.

Zelensky’s financiers, suppliers, huggers and handlers, are in destroying-Russia mode, and want nothing to stand in their way. They do not give a damn about Ukraine and its people, as long as they get to control and exploit Ukraine energy and resources, including the richest soils in Europe.

Elon Musk was grossly pissed off regarding the false accusations and confirmed Ukraine broke the terms of service of Starlink by mis-using what was meant to be a service for civilians in Ukraine, because since 2014, the year of the violent coup d’etat in Kiev, many satellite towers in East Ukraine had been out of service.

However, Starlink was also used by the Ukraine Armed Forces and its mercenaries and its “advisory” NATO personnel to destroy civilian targets and kill random civilian people with high-speed drones—“That loophole was closed last week.”

NOTE: Slow-speed drones are also used to target civilian people on the Ukraine “kill lists” for assassination.

Musk: “I have nothing but utter contempt for the virtue-signaling, evil warmongers, in the US, Europe and Ukraine, who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict. May you burn in hell. End of story.”

Elon just wants the war to end. He is sick and tired of people pointing fingers at him, when it was Ukraine who violated publicly known terms of service.

Elon: “Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukraine front line would immediately collapse. This is NOT a threat. It is simply a statement of fact.”

Elon notes that Star-shield is US-military controlled, whereas Starlink is controlled by his private company.

Today, October 25, 2026, both Zelensky and Ukraine's Defense Minister said Starshield had its speed restored—no disconnections even at 400 km/h. They thanked Trump, thanked the US Congress, thanked the US government, but notably, not Musk, because Starlink is still at 160 km/h.

Starlink is the one systems Ukraine must NOT game for offensive purposes, and for attacking civilians in Ukraine, Russia, etc.

“SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth by far”

Strike a deal and obey its terms and this would not be an issue, Zelensky!

Elon Musk and Brussels bureaucrats engaged in highly publicized standoff regarding the Digital Services Act (DSA)

Even though the Elon Musk Starlink system gives big help to Ukraine without which 1) the Ukraine people would have no telephone service , and 2) the frontline would collapse, the EU cheerleaders, and huggers and financiers and weaponry suppliers of Ukraine cry, like stuck pigs, telling Musk to restore Starlink, whereas it was Ukraine and its handlers who hacked the system to play deadly games with high-speed drones.

But when it comes to the DSA, the EU bureaucrats are all up in arms about “Catcha infractions” to control/censure social platforms that enable ordinary citizens to state their views, as is done with privately owned, “errant” mass media.

Elon Musk Position

Elon Musk publicly alleged that the European Commission offered X an “illegal secret deal”. According to Musk, EU regulators proposed that if X agreed to “quietly censor speech without telling anyone,” the Commission would waive potential heavy financial penalties.

Musk asserted that other major tech platforms accepted this arrangement, but he rejected it. He framed his resistance as a defense of free speech, challenging the authority of Brussels bureaucrats, and stating his preference for a transparent legal battle where the identities and actions of regulators would be exposed to public scrutiny. In response to DSA enforcement measures, Musk called the EU a “tyrannical unelected bureaucracy” and advocated for it to be abolished.

EU Position

EU officials, including former (ousted because of extreme views) Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, strongly denied Musk’s characterization. The officials maintained that no “secret deal” was offered, explaining that the Commission engages in standard regulatory dialogue and structured compliance procedures with all platforms subject to the DSA.

The European Commission clarified that its regulatory focus and the financial penalties levied against X—such as a €120 million fine issued in late 2025—were not based on enforcing speech restrictions. Instead, regulators cited specific transparency and consumer protection violations under the law:

Deceptive Interface Design: The EU argued that X’s paid blue checkmark system misleads users by granting verification status without rigorous identity validation, creating opportunities for impersonation and scams.

Advertising Transparency: The platform failed to maintain a functional, searchable public archive of advertisements.

Data Access: X restricted independent researchers from accessing public data required to study systemic online risks.

Current Status

The conflict has expanded into a broader geo-political debate. Senior US government officials, including the US Department of Justice, have backed X’s legal challenges to annul the EU fines, arguing that European regulators are inappropriately attempting to extend their jurisdictional reach over American companies.

Meanwhile, EU officials continue to assert that the DSA is a democratically enacted framework designed to ensure transparency and safety for European citizens, rather than a mechanism for arbitrary censorship.

However, European citizens , including X users, never voted for this, i.e., the EU is usurping rights, such as free speech under the guise of protecting rights, to increase its command and control over Europeans and indirectly Americans, etc. The EU means to have a surveillance empire to empower the EU and control YOU.