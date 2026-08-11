Despite the Western media propaganda, and paying at least $80 BILLION in 2026, and likely the same in 2027, to support Ukraine, Russia is destroying Ukraine and its armed forces. Here is an example.

Dead Body Exchange

Bodies exchanged in 2026 (the first three quantities are high, because Ukraine refused to receive bodies in prior months:

Jan 19, 1,000 Ukraine, 38 Russian

Feb 26, 1,000 Ukraine, 35 Ukraine

April 9, 1,000 Ukraine, 41 Russian

May 15, 526 Ukraine, 41 Russian

Jun 18, 522 Ukraine, 33 Russian

Jul 16, 501 Ukraine, 31 Russian

Aug 13, 261 Ukraine, 24 Russian

The Russian army appears more diligent collecting the dead, Russian as well as Ukrainian, so the Ukraine army has fewer Russian dead to collect and exchange.

In fact, Russia offered several 6-h cease fires to enable Ukraine to collect its dead, but Ukraine refused.

From a “we-are-winning” PR aspect, Ukraine does not want to admit it has so many deaths, plus Ukraine does not want to pay legally required “bereavement” money to families of the dead.

Due to the superior firepower of Russia, Ukraine’s proportion of deaths among daily losses likely is much greater than of Russia, despite all the videos on X, which can easily be AI fabricated.

During the past 6 months, Ukraine losses were about 1350 to 1550 per day, as reported by Russia Armed Forces.

At a daily average of 1450, those losses are about 200 dead, 1000 seriously wounded, 250 MIA. It is rare an MIA turns up alive.

The above data shows, Ukraine + Mercenary bodies found by Russians, identified (tagged), and refrigerated are only about 17.5/d x 30 days = 525 per month.

NOTE: It is not published by Ukraine how many Ukraine + Mercenary bodies are collected by Ukraine during a month.

Missing Bodies

The above statistics show Ukraine received from Russia 17.5 bodies/d. However, it is likely many more bodies are retrieved from the battlefield by Ukraine. What number Ukraine reports is another matter.

Of the Ukraine bodies not found by Russia, most of those are unrecognizable, some were burnt to a crisp, some were evaporated near a major explosion, some were buried under collapsed trenches and buildings, some were eaten by wild house pets and wildlife.

NOTE: A Ukraine soldier, who surrendered, talks about the grim reality of war.

According to him, “Colombian mercenaries are being wiped out by FPV drones.

So many corpses pile up that disposal teams have resorted to acid and fire.

“They took the bodies, burned them and doused the remains with acid.”

Ukraine gives them no graves, no dignity”

Therefore, it is no surprise Russia finds relatively few bodies each month, that are subsequently exchanged.

NOTE: “Ukraine plans to legalize the disposal of thousands of bodies of soldiers listed as missing as surgical waste. The authorities expect the law to permit the use of some of the bodies and body parts of deceased persons that have not been claimed for burial in the training of medical students. The remains would subsequently be buried as surgical waste,” the source said.

https://tass.com/defense/2175311

He added the measure is being considered in part because Ukrainian morgues are overcrowded with unidentified remains. “Moreover, Ukrainian servicemen withdrawing from positions often cut off body parts of their fallen comrades in the hope that this will make it possible to identify the remains through DNA,” the security source concluded.

NOTE: I spent 3 years in the US Army, saw a lot of instructional movies for training purposes, which discussed such issues and numbers.

NOTE: Zelensky has extremely low popularity among Ukrainians.

Putin has high popularity among Russians.

A few years ago, a Russian engineer, who used to live about 1,000 miles northeast of Moscow (that is Siberia country), came to my house to repair our kitchen oven. He spoke fluent English, but with an accent. I asked how he liked Putin. He said Putin was the best thing that ever happened to Russia.

I asked why he was working as an appliance repairman. He said he could not get a job as engineer in his specialty, which was electronic systems design, plus he wanted to be near his wife’s family.

So now we know why the West hates Putin.

NOTE: Ukraine’s Decreasing Population: Ukraine’s population has steadily decreased from about 52 million in 1990 to about 22 million still under Kiev’s political control in 2026. That population includes about 10 million impoverished, retired people on state pensions who stayed in Ukraine, while most of their children and grandchildren left Ukraine to go elsewhere. The birth rate is 0.9 child/woman, the deathrate is 3 times birthrate. A demographic disaster lasting for decades is inevitable. Ukrainians of draft age who fled to Europe are being returned to augment Ukraine’s fighting forces to keep war activities going. The Nationalist clique in Kiev is destroying the Ukraine people for power and pilfering Western support funds.