Willem’s Substack

Willem’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Butter & Thyme's avatar
Butter & Thyme
Oct 11

This article should be spread wide and far.

Reply
Share
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 9

This article is excellent in promoting the beauty of the CO2 cycle and the ugliness of the Net Zero Dogma.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Willem Post
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Willem Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture