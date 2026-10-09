By Peter Clack

Earth’s atmosphere is 99.96% nitrogen, oxygen and argon - yet carbon dioxide is less than a tenth of 1%.



A global climate franchise based around the United Nations, has driven a 40-year campaign, based on CO₂ as an existential threat to the future of mankind. However, fundamental planetary physics and geology contradict this agenda, which has caused disruption and widespread industrial decline in Western nations.



The warming effect of additional atmospheric CO₂ follows a descending logarithmic curve: each incremental 100 ppm yields roughly only half the warming effect of the preceding 100 ppm.

Far from triggering runaway warming, additions of 2 to 3 ppm per year represent a vital biological recovery following hundreds of millions of years of long-term planetary CO₂ depletion.



Geologically speaking, Earth - and human society - is in a cooler ice age regime, making current interglacial warming and carbon bounce-back a welcome restoration of the biological world, not a threat. We live in a world already several degrees colder than temperatures throughout 90% of this biological age.



The tangible evidence of a decades long biological revival has become visible from space. NASA satellite imagery demonstrates widespread ‘global greening’, particularly across arid and semi-desert margins where elevated CO₂ allows vegetation to retain water and flourish. Farm produce has soared, cereal crops by 280%.



This green leaf recovery has been met only with brooding silence from corporate boardrooms and the UN. It’s not driven by the physics of climate, but mapped out in economic spreadsheets, for a spending effort unmatched in world history.

Western governments proclaimed: Go Wind and Solar, Go ENERGIEWENDE, go Net zero by 2050, etc., and provided oodles of subsidies, and rules and regulations, and mandates, and prohibitions to make it happen.

Net-zero by any date to-reduce CO2 is a super-expensive plant/crop destruction pact to:

1) increase command/control by governments, and

2) enable the moneyed elites to become more powerful and richer, at the expense of all others, by using the foghorn of the government-subsidized/controlled Corporate Media to spread scare-mongering slogans and brainwash people, already for at least 50 years.

If CO2 is below 200 ppm most plants barely grow.

At 200 CO2 ppm, there would be minimal greening of the earth, minimal fauna, and no 8 billion people.

We need about 1000 CO2 ppm for optimum plant growth, as proven in laboratories and commercial greenhouses.

CO2, just 0.043% at end 2025, in the atmosphere, is a weak absorber of a small fraction of the available, absorbable, low-energy IR photons.

CO2 has near-zero influence on world surface temperatures.

Increased CO2 ppm in atmosphere, a life-giving gas, with sufficient sunshine and water and nutrients from the soil, grows lusher, green forests all over the world, increases fauna, reduces desert areas, such as the Sahara, and increases crop yields per acre to better feed 8 billion people.

NOTE: In mid-Vermont, the trees are dormant from mid-September to mid-April the next year, 8 months, because there is insufficient sunshine for photo synthesis.



The oceans are the key to the vagueries of the world’s climate. They cover 72% of the Earth’s surface area to an average depth of 2.3 miles, yet they have been conspicuously absent from the climate manifesto, coined by the IPCC. The oceans also contain 86% of Earth’s surface carbon reservoir. They dominate the world’s climate systems, generating global rainfall, cloud cover and water vapor.



Oceans also provide the bulk of plant and algae photosynthesis, and oxygen regeneration. This comes from microscopic phytoplankton, making up less than 2% of global plant biomass. These single-celled organisms generate up to 80% of Earth’s oxygen and perform nearly half of all global photosynthesis.



Processing between 30 and 50 billion metric tons of carbon annually, phytoplankton match the carbon capture capability of all terrestrial forests combined.



Marine dynamics are profound: As oceans warm, they naturally release CO₂; as they cool, they absorb and retain it. Deep ocean currents carry tropical warm upwards to the otherwise frigid Northern Hemisphere over thousand year cycles.



Despite these physical realities, the UN climate madness marches onwards, an experiment expected to cost the world $350 trillion by 2050, or more than two-and-a-half times global GDP of 2025. The below graph should show CO2 at 0.043 at end 2025