Russia was an ally of the US and UK to defeat Germany.

The Germans were foolish to start WWII, because they lacked fossil fuels. Their tactic was Blitzkrieg, i.e., shock and awe to quickly defeat enemies. They quickly attacked Poland (lots of coal) in 1939, then Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and France in 1940, then Ukraine (lots of coal) in 1941, then, via Ukraine, to the Caucasus (lots of oil and gas).

Soviet armies stopped the German army outside Moscow (1941–1942), Leningrad (1941–1944), and Stalingrad (1942–1943). Then, the Soviet Armies proceeded to liberate east Europe and Berlin from NAZI occupation.

Soviet Armies had been battling the German Army for three years (1941 – 1944). Soviet Armies losses were about 10 million troops, due to destroying the German Army on the Eastern Front.

German armed forces had about 5.3 million deaths from 1939 – 1945, of which about 4 million were on the Eastern Front, 75% of all deaths of German troops.

Churchill 1945 Plan to Attack Russia

In May 1945, immediately following Germany’s surrender, Winston Churchill ordered his military planners to develop a top-secret contingency plan code-named Operation Unthinkable. The plan proposed a massive surprise assault on Soviet positions in Europe by British, American, Polish, and rearmed former German forces, with a hypothetical start date of July 1, 1945.

However, Churchill did not suggest using atomic bombs in this specific 1945 plan, because the first successful U.S. atomic test (the Trinity test) did not occur until July 16, 1945—weeks after the plan was drawn up and ultimately shelved by military advisors who warned the Red Army vastly outnumbered Western conventional forces.

When did Churchill suggest using atomic bombs?

Churchill’s private suggestions to attack Russia with atomic weapons came slightly later, between 1946 and 1947.

According to declassified FBI records and personal diaries, Churchill privately urged U.S. officials and politicians in the summer of 1947 to launch a preemptive nuclear strike against the Kremlin. He argued that striking Moscow before the Soviets could develop their own atomic bomb was the only way to check Joseph Stalin’s expansion and save Western civilization.

Pentagon 1949 Plan to Attack Russia

The Pentagon’s 1949 war plan against the Soviet Union would have ended with US troops in Moscow.

Operation Dropshot, approved by the Joints Chiefs of Staff on December 1949, called for 300 atomic bombs on 100 Soviet cities, followed by a ground invasion. The USSR would besplit in into four occupation zones, with two US divisions in Moscow, and one each in Leningrad, Kiev, Minsk, Murmansk, Goeky, Kuibyshev

The plan had grown fast in November 1945, three months after World War II ended. Us intelligence picked about 20 Soviet cities for atomic strikes. In January 1949, the Trojan plan targeted 70 cities with 133 atomic bombs Eleven months later, Dropshot needed 300 atomic bombs.

The math changed in August 1949, when the Soviet Union tested its first atomic bomb. By 1957, the year Dropshot expected war, the USSR had the world’s first ICBM. Dropshot stayed on paper.

Julius Rosenberg passed information related to the US Manhattan Project and atomic bomb research to Soviet handlers primarily during 1944 and 1945.

Klaus Fuchs, Theodore Hall, George Koval, Allan Nunn May, David Greenglass provided additional atomic bomb information to the USSR during various years from 1941 to 1949.