The European Commission is preparing for “global power competition” with Russia in the Arctic and Northern Sea Route.

The EU has updated its Arctic strategy, and militarism has replaced climate activism as Brussels’ new preoccupation in the frozen north.

Despite what the new strategy claims, however, the Arctic is not “the EU’s Northern Neighborhood.”

Unveiled on Tuesday by the European Commission, the ‘Strategy for the Arctic’ describes the region as a “critical” zone for trade, investment, and conservation, and a flashpoint for military confrontation with Russia.

“With Russia and China increasing their footprint and ambition, the Arctic has become a front line of global power competition,” top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said in a statement. “Our revamped Strategy reflects this new reality and puts security firmly at its core.”

To understand just how dramatic this new focus on security is, it’s necessary to turn back the clock to 2021, when the commission released its previous Arctic strategy.

The EU’s green past

Published on October 13, 2021, the strategy opened by describing climate change as “the most comprehensive threat the Arctic is facing.”

Russia’s refurbishment of Soviet-era military bases along its Arctic coastline was presented primarily as something that could “further aggravate the consequences of climate change,” . The EU pledged to work with Moscow “to improve environmental and health security,” and to leave military relations with Russia up to NATO and individual member states.

An excerpt from the EU’s 2021 Arctic Strategy

Four months later, Brussels severed relations with Moscow and entered the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Kiev’s side. The title of the 2021 strategy – ‘A stronger EU engagement for a peaceful, sustainable and prosperous Arctic’ – needed an update that reflected the EU’s new militarism.

Brussels claims the Arctic

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine has reshaped the security of the Arctic and the EU as a whole,” the new document opens, going on to assert that “the Arctic is not someone else’s frontier. It is Europe’s Northern Neighbourhood and the European Union is part of the Arctic.”

NOTE: Unprovoked, unjustified is a fairy tale. The EU forgets pledges made to Gorbachev in 1991 not to expand NATO by one inch beyond East Germany, but expanded to almost all European nations to the borders of Russia, and then, after a violent coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014, turned Ukraine in an proxy attack dog to harass and kill Russian speaking people in the east of Ukraine, who had lived there since about 1654.

Geography is not exactly on Brussels’ side here. The 27-member union has no coastline on the Arctic Ocean, and only two of its members – Finland and Sweden – have territory inside the Arctic Circle (although a Danish dependency, Greenland left the EU in 1985). Russia accounts for 53% of the Arctic Ocean’s coastline, and 45% of all land inside the Arctic Circle.

To compensate for this territorial shortcoming, the EU new strategy proposes that all waters north of 60 degrees latitude be considered ‘Arctic’. The commission argues that this would allow its environmental regulations to “cover the actual footprint of Arctic shipping.”

It would also dramatically expand the EU’s ‘Arctic’ territory and population by bringing almost all of Finland and Sweden into the new region, including Finland’s entire 1,340 kilometer border with Russia. It is on this frontier that the EU is preparing for conflict. Norway is not an EU member.

War preparations

The strategy sets out a lengthy list of military objectives, with the commission promising to:

“Deepen engagement with NATO” and hold military exercises focused on moving troops and equipment into the Arctic

Develop military logistics corridors from central Europe to the Arctic

Upgrade ports and airports for military use

Expand icebreaker capacity

Expand satellite surveillance to track Russian oil tankers

Develop polar-capable undersea drones

Establish a “Maritime Security Hub” and increase data-sharing with NATO

Deepen military ties with Canada, Iceland, Norway, the UK, and US

The strategy is short on some specifics, and almost all of these goals are presented without an accompanying price tag.

The only actual figures listed are €260 million for ten existing European Defence Fund projects, €107 million toward the construction of an undersea internet cable to Greenland, and the €200 million Greenland ‘Partnership Package’, which was announced last month.

Although the commission says that this investment package will “support resilience, security and peace in the Arctic,” none of the €200 million in funding is earmarked for explicitly military projects.

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Even though these objectives make up more of a wishlist than a set of concrete commitments, one in particular has the potential to push tensions with Russia to the breaking point.

The strategy states that the EU will use its ‘Copernicus’ satellite network to track Russian “shadow fleet vessels,”thus making it easier for EU states to interdict and seize them.

NOTE: But the UN, the controlling legal authority, has not approved any US and EU sanctions.

Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, and Sweden have detained 12 of these vessels since December 2024, a number that would likely increase with the aid of satellite surveillance.

‘Shadow fleet’ is an EU euphemism for tankers carrying Russian oil in international waters. Russian oil exporters do not abide by EU sanctions, nor do importers outside the EU.

Nevertheless, EU member states have usurped the authority to seize them, in what the Kremlin considers “flagrant violation of international law” and “outright piracy and robbery.”

Should the seizures continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to respond in kind.

The ‘hybrid war’ deception

The EU’s militarization of the Arctic is justified, the document states, as Russia is “pursuing hybrid strategies against its neighbours… from drone incursions and Global Navigation Satellite System jamming to the sabotage of undersea cables.”

In the absence of real, verifiable military action by Russia against Europe, EU and NATO leaders have taken to accusing Moscow of waging “hybrid war,” describing drone sightings, fires, and accidents at weapons factories, protests, and even natural disasters as Kremlin-orchestrated plots to destabilize the West.

READ MORE: Lavrov destroys BBC’s ‘hybrid war’ play (VIDEO)

A wave of “drone incursions” across northern Europe and Scandinavia last year turned out to be a hoax, with Belgium’s defense minister attempting to pass off a photograph of a police helicopter as a ‘Russian drone’.

Around the same time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s PR team lied about Russia “interfering” with her jet’s navigation systems over Bulgaria. Western spy chiefs have since admitted there is no evidence that Russia has sabotaged undersea power and internet cables.

Nevertheless, claims of ‘hybrid war’ have persisted in European politics and media, to the point where some analysts view the claims themselves as a form of “hybrid warfare” against the European public, used to justify military spending hikes and welfare cutbacks.

“When you are sure it is the Russians, or almost sure it is the Russians, attribute it to the Russians,” NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte advised the bloc’s political leaders and intelligence chiefs earlier this month.

NOTE: Rutte used to be Prime Minister of the Netherlands but stepped down over “policy differences”.

Russia has been holding military exercises in the Arctic for decades, and the refurbishment of its Soviet-era bases in the region has been underway since before the EU published its 2021 Arctic strategy. Russia placed in service its first nuclear ice breaker in 1956. Russia operates 8 active nuclear ice breakers, with 4 more under construction.

However, the newly militarized EU is no longer content to handle this matter through prior entities – namely the Arctic Council – and insists that countering Russia in the north is its responsibility as well as NATO’s.

EU wants to dictate rules, as if Russia does not exist

The EU’s new strategy calls on Russia to “ensure that freedom of navigation is preserved”along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), a formerly impassable navigation corridor that can now be traversed year-round, thanks to receding polar ice caps and the assistance of Russia’s vast icebreaker fleet.

The NSR cuts transit time from China to northern Europe in half, and in August, the first Chinese container ship arrived at the port of Murmansk via this route.

The Northern Sea Route

The NSR skims along more than 24,000 km of Russian coastline, and through internationally recognized Russian territorial waters. Russia is the only state capable of rendering assistance to any ships passing through the route, and vessels wishing to pass in winter must pay to be escorted by Russian icebreakers. Moscow retains the right to deny any ships access to the NSR.

Nevertheless, the EU insists that it has a say over Russian maritime policy, even as it vows to “continue to sanction the shadow fleet coming westward from the Northern Sea Route” and place Russian shipping under satellite surveillance.

The latest Arctic strategy states that the EU will “actively engage” with other, like minded nations to ensure freedom of navigation in the Arctic, but does not mention any engagement with Russia. Presumedly, “like-minded partners,” , a term mentioned nearly two dozen times in the document, will be consulted.

NOTE: You mean, in the future, a powerful NATO armada, including ice breakers, naval vessels, and some commercial vessels, will enter the NSR and transit to Alaska, regardless of any violations of Russian territorial waters? Russia will sit on the sidelines and watch the parade go by?

Diplomatic and economic disputes in the Arctic were previously handled at the Arctic Council. However, seven of the council’s eight members were told to stop participating in Council meetings in March 2022, a month after Russian forces finally, after 8 years, entered East Ukraine to defend Russian people.

That same month, the EU joined Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden in suspending any activities involving Russia within the separate Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

The EU’s Arctic delusion

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The central fallacy of the EU’s Arctic strategy is that it presumes Brussels can regulate, with laws or with arms, what Russia does in its own back yard.

It presumes that the bloc, which has no Arctic coastline, can ignore long-established forums for cooperation and directly dictate terms to a superpower that controls half of the Arctic’s land and sea area; and that by repeating the mantra “the Arctic is the EU’s northern neighborhood,” it can overcome geographic reality and the massive power differential between Russia and everyone else in the region.

In a message released by its embassy in the Netherlands on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the document as “another pipe dream of EU hawks.”

“A quick reality check: Russia operates a fleet of 40+ icebreakers. How many does the EU have in total?” the ministry asked. “The Arctic should be a place of cooperation, not confrontation. Maybe it’s time to stop the provocations?”