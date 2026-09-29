By Frank Haggerty

The 52-foot vessel F/V Mistress sank during a winter storm near Block Island, Rhode Island, on New Year’s Day in 2019. The US Coast Guard closed its initial investigation without finding the hull, officially declaring the wreck “lost”.

During the storm, the Coast Guard dispatched an all-weather MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Cape Cod. Despite the aircraft’s advanced capabilities, the aerial rescue mission was aborted after just 37 minutes.

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/block-island-wind-f-v-mistress-wreck-investigation-stalls

Windmills’ 500-foot spinning blades in a half-mile space create significant radar clutter, reflecting and distorting the radar signals of a helicopter crew. This severely compromises a pilot’s situational awareness, navigation tools, and ability to track small targets (like a fishing boat).

The wreck may have been recently found only 50 feet from Block Island windmill #1.

A privately funded dive team, organized by Green Oceans, conducted a “targeted” dive and located the wreck along with human remains. Rumors from the local marine community say they knew the wreck may have been sighted over the last seven years but it was never reported.

During the original installation planning for the Block Island windmill system, an argument ensued over 1/2-mile safety spacing for ocean wind turbines versus 2 nautical miles. State and federal agencies approved the 1/2 mile spacing.

Windmill owners, operators and federal agencies may have known about or overlooked the wreck to avoid negative publicity. They should be given lie detector tests.

The argument over the 1/2 mile spacing and 2 nautical mile safety spacing comes down to the cost of submarine cables between turbines at $1000.00 per foot.

Since 2019, subsea maintenance has been conducted by jack-up barges parked near the wreck.

Federal and state authorities are being actively pressed to reopen the marine-casualty investigation and identify human remains.

7-year mystery ends as long-lost fishing vessel is discovered on ocean floor near Block Island

By Hayley Vawter.

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. - The wreckage of a fishing vessel is believed to have been found seven years after the ship sank near Block Island, Rhode Island.

According to Green Oceans, the shipwreck, believed to be the F/V Mistress, as well as apparent human remains, were found during a Green Oceans-sponsored investigation.

F/V Mistress was a 52-foot wooden trawler operating out of Pt. Judith, Rhode Island. The vessel tragically sunk on January 1, 2019 in proximity to the Block Island Windmill System, claiming the lives of two fishermen.

The commercial fishing vessel F/V Mistress sank on Jan. 1, 2019 near the Block Island Wind Farm. Two fishermen died.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies searched for the ship and its two missing crew members for days, but the search was called off and the ship, along with the captain and another crew member, were never found.

A third person, the captain’s son, was saved by a nearby boat from a life raft, Green Oceans reported.

Seven years after the wreck, a multi-disciplinary team of marine professionals was assembled to search for and document the wreck, Green Oceans said.

A July 27, 2026 sidescan sonar image captured a detailed image of wreckage within 50 linear feet of the base of one of the foundation of a Block Island Windmill (the square). The long black shadows are from the jackup barge on location during the survey. The sonar image is a relative top-down view, which uses soundwave reflections to create imagery through the water.

In late July, a sonar scan revealed a wreckage site, and in late August, divers performed an underwater assessment of the area.

“The divers documented numerous features consistent with the F/V Mistress, including its propeller and shaft, fuel tanks, net drum, deck hatch, processing equipment and other characteristics to support its identity,” Green Oceans said.

Image 1 of 2 Multiple vessel features were photographed on August 30, 2026, by a team of divers. Vessel features were aligned with images of the F/V Mistress contained within the USCG investigation to verify its identity. (Green Oceans)

The final identification of the wreckage will be confirmed by the appropriate authorities.

Green Oceans said the wreck is in approximately 92 feet of water and is 50 feet from the base of Block Island Wind Farm turbine No. 1.

The Block Island Windmill System is located south and east of Block Island, RI, and consists of 5 offshore windmills

The nonprofit said the discovery highlights the need to examine how permanent offshore infrastructure may affect visibility, radar navigation, maneuverability, emergency access and search and rescue operations.

“We hope this discovery provides answers and some measure of closure for the fishermen’s families,” Michael Lombardi, president of Green Oceans, said. “We have provided the new evidence to federal authorities and requested that the wreck site be secured immediately for an appropriate forensic analysis.”

Green Oceans is a Rhode Island-based nonprofit dedicated to protecting the ocean and all the life it sustains, from the largest whale to the smallest plankton, and pledges to share scientific facts and truthful information with the public.

Offshore Windmill Spacing: A Fatal Mistake

September 30, 2026

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/offshore-wind-spacing-a-fatal-mistake

The commercial fishing vessel F/V Mistress, which sank during a storm near Block Island on January 1, 2019, may have been located in August 2026, resting 92 feet underwater and 50 feet from a windmill. The group Green Oceans is asking for an investigation.

A highly sophisticated all-weather MH-60 Jayhawk was sent to search for the boat but quit after 37 minutes. The physical hazards from offshore windmill infrastructure, including radar clutter, can restrict rescue operations.

Airports in the United States average windmill setbacks of 3.5 miles due to radar clutter interfering with aircraft. Turning them off does not remove the physical obstacle they pose, and stopping them takes time and can disrupt local electrical grids.

The commercial fishing industry and maritime groups since the Cape Wind project in 2008 have strongly advocated for two-nautical-mile-wide setbacks between offshore windmills

The setbacks between the 600-foot Block Island windmills, including the blades, completed in 2016 are 1/2 mile.

After the trawler accident happened at Block Island in 2019, federal agencies on May 14, 2020, adopted a 1 nautical mile spacing rule. A nautical mile is a little longer than a standard land mile. That means not as many windmills can be constructed on a lease area.

On December 1, 2020, Vineyard Wind announced the introduction of 900-foot wind turbines, including the blades. No changes were made to the 1 nautical mile rule. (regulatory capture)

The balance between safety and financial costs of submarine cables regarding the 1-nautical-mile (nm) spacing and setback rule for offshore windmill projects was struck through a compromise between federal regulators and windmill system developers. The federal government under autopen-Biden had a goal of more than 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. The federal government provided a very juicy 30% of the capital cost as an up-front tax credit.

Balancing safety and financial costs refers to a fundamental engineering and economic trade-off: optimizing structural integrity, fishing boat routes, worker safety, and the general public without driving project costs to levels that destroy financial viability.

There should never have been a balance between safety and windmill spacing. It should have been at least two nautical miles. # Safety First