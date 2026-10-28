Alexs James

In the months ahead, you’re going to see more and more propaganda about Elon Musk, because he is dismantling, on a global scale, the oldest political lie of the century: the idea that only the State, various approved intermediaries, and credentialed Mass media, often government-owned, have the right to define what is true, what is possible, and what is moral, to inform/brainwash the masses, and the right to keep other news they do not like/does not fit from ever getting published, so the masses stay ignorant of reality.



This is not “freedom of the press”. This is the press performing a service for the elected and unelected ruling elites. It is like the EU using its Digital Services Act, DSA, to reign in, and secretly ban people, who are alleged to be guilty of “speech”, because only the EU’s kind of free speech is allowed.

We can call it Socialism when the press talks about social justice. We call it “consensus” when it talks about science. We call it “protection” when it talks about free speech.

In all cases, the mechanism is the same: an elite caste of managers, with a monopoly over information flow, has positioned itself between people to define their reality, then sells that position as a public service that is not allowed to be taxed.



Musk is breaking that monopoly



He has proven that you can launch rockets without Gosplan, the State Planning Committee managing the economy of the Soviet Union. Build better cars at variance with Detroit’s methods. Connect a village, a frontline, or a hospital from orbitting satellites with Starlink, without asking permission from any one, from up high.

He 1) bought money-losing, leftist- leaning, dysfunctional Tweeter, which had banned many people it did not like, including Donald Trump, 2) let go 80% of the useless employees, and 3) survived profitably despite numerous law suits and naysaying from the caste of news monopolizers, 4) restored the people’s public square, now called X, 5) tore the power to deny service from those who have the US Constitutional right of free speech in the public square.



That’s why the credentialed Mass media, like a beast in its death throes, will try everything. Not because they’ve uncovered a secret. Because Elon Musk slips past all their manipulations.

They intimidated advertisers to drop X to deprive it of ad revenue. Advertisers cannot buy him with promises of ad revenue. You cannot rein him in with a news cycle. You cannot quietly unplug him, because he owns X.

At this level of power, he is likely among the cleanest, least evil persons in the world: he has put his own very big fortune on the line, he does not need the caste’s permission, and he did not build his position by ass-kissing the State.



The caste is calling him a Nazi. It calls him crazy. It calls him a danger to (their version of) Democracy. It will trot out the same clip, the same historian from the right side, the same moral indecency.

This is not spreading truth. It is survival reflex. We all need to know this before the wave hits.



Elon Musk is not fighting for a party. He is fighting so that the people can face the machine head-on, build without asking forgiveness, and stop handing over their thinking and hard-earned money to those who purvey and live off fear- mongering and false narrative.



The truth is simple. Elon Musk, the builder who opens the game, does more for people than the caste endlessly recycling its version of the truth, aka slander.



The signal has been given. The months ahead will be rocky Pass this on.