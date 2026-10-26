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What the West won’t tell you about Russia’s Arctic frontier
The world’s largest Arctic coastal power sees enormous economic, trade, and military potential in the region amid rivalry with the West.
  Willem Post
Why Russia must turn away from Europe
By Sergey Karaganov
  Willem Post
Musk Clarifies Why Starlink Speed Limits Were Throttled In Ukraine
By Tyler Durban
  Willem Post
Ukraine Is Becoming Another Verdun
By Victor Davis Hanson
  Willem Post
Elon Musk, Starlink and two-faced Ukraine
Here comes the twist: it turns out neither Trump nor Musk tampered with Starlink—it was Ukraine’s (or its handlers’) own mess:
  Willem Post
Churchill and Pentagon Planned to Attack Russia Right After WW II
Russia was an ally of the US and UK to defeat Germany.
  Willem Post
The view from Russia: The Ukraine conflict is entering its final phase
By Evgeny Kuznetsov
  Willem Post
Schröder, former German Chancellor, REVEALS THE TRUTH: “Peace sabotaged!
Prof.
  Willem Post
Brussels Strategy to Control Northern Sea Route
The European Commission is preparing for “global power competition” with Russia in the Arctic and Northern Sea Route.
  Willem Post
US probe into Kiev Weapons/Drones to Mexican cartels
Vladimir Zelensky’s officials took drug money to train at least 80 Mexican cartel members in drone warfare, according to Russian intelligence
  Willem Post
Will Europe wake up and stop at the edge of a liberal/socialist abyss?
By Ladislav Zemaneck
  Willem Post
Jeffrey Sachs Delivers Stark Warning
Jeffrey Sachs delivers a stark warning against the drive toward war with Russia and China.
  Willem Post
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